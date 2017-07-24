JSONH is one of the most performant, yet safe, cross programming language, way to pack and unpack generic homogenous collections.
Based on native or shimmed JSON implementation, JSONH is nothing different than a procedure performed right before
JSON.stringify(data) or right after
JSON.parse(data)
It is demonstrated that overall performances of JSONH are up to 3 times faster in compression and 2 times in parsing thanks to smaller and simplified nature of the collection/string.
It is also demonstrated that resulting bandwidth size will be incrementally smaller than equivalent JSON operation reaching, in certain cases, down to 30% of original size and without gzip/deflate compression in place.
JSONH is the latest version of json.hpack project and based on JSONDB concept.
schema argument at the end of all methods in order to parse automatically one or more nested homogenous collections
Usually a database result set, stored as list of objects where all of them contains the same amount of keys with identical name. This is a basic homogeneous collection example:
[
{"a":"A","b":"B"},
{"a":"C","b":"D"},
{"a":"E","b":"F"}
]
We all have exchange over the network one or more homogenous collections at least once.
JSONH is able to pack the example into
[2,"a","b","A","B","C","D","E","F"] and unpack it into original collection at light speed.
JSON.stringify(data) and required network bandwidth
If the generic object/data contains one or more homogenous collections, JSONH is suitable for these cases too via
pack and
unpack operations.
Please read the related post to know more.
Every implementation is suitable for the programming language code style and every method supports original JSON signature.
As example the JavaScript version is a global
JSONH object with
stringify,
parse,
pack, and
unpack methods.
The python version is a module similar to
json one with current methods:
dump,
dumps,
load,
loads,
pack, and
unpack.
import jsonh
print(jsonh.dumps(
[{"a": "A", "b": "B"}, {"a": "C", "b": "D"}, {"a": "E", "b": "F"}],
separator = (',',':')
))
The php 5 version is a static class plus some function in order to let developers decide for their favorite stile.
Extra arguments accepted by
json_encode and
json_decode are supported as well.
require_once('JSONH.class.php');
// classic style
jsonh_encode($object); // jsonh_decode($str)
// static public style
JSONH::stringify($object); // JSONH::parse($str);
// singleton style
JSONH()->stringify($object); // JSONH()->parse($str)
pack on stringify, and
unpack on parse (automated and addressed compression for complex objects)
As @garethheyes pointed out by in this post, native
JSON.stringify(data) may produce invalid JavaScript.
Since JSONH aim is not to change native JSON behavior, neither is JSONH a replacement for JSON, all I can suggest is to perform this replacement when and if data could be corrupted:
JSONH.stringify(data).replace(
/\u2028|\u2029/g,
function (m) {
return "\\u202" + (m === "\u2028" ? "8" : "9");
})
This will ensure proper escape for those characters plus performances will be still better thanks to reduced string output size (compared with the equivalent operation performed by
JSON.stringify(data)).