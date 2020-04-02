This repository is deprecated. Use it at your own risk!

jsonframe

simple multi-level scraper json input/output





2.0.5x features

😍 JSON Syntax: input json, output the same structured json including with scraped data

🌈 Simple patterns: simple inline selectors , extractors , filters and parser .

💪 Reliable & fast: used in production within crawlers

See the full changelog

Example

let cheerio = require ( 'cheerio' ) let $ = cheerio.load( ` <body> <h1>I love jsonframe!</h1> <span itemprop="email"> Email: gabin@datascraper.pro </span> <body>` ) let jsonframe = require ( 'jsonframe-cheerio' ) jsonframe($) let frame = { "title" : "h1" , "email" : "span[itemprop=email] < email" } console .log( $( 'body' ).scrape(frame, { string : true } ))

Use

Install the plugin to your Node.js app through NPM

npm i jsonframe-cheerio --save

API

Loading

Start by loading Cheerio .

let cheerio = require ( 'cheerio' ) let $ = cheerio.load( "HTML DOM to load" )

Then load the jsonframe plugin .

let jsonframe = require ( 'jsonframe-cheerio' ) jsonframe($)

Scraper

Once the plugin is loaded, you've first got to set the frame of your data.

Let's take the following HTML example :

< html > < head > </ head > < body > < h2 > Pricing </ h2 > < img class = "picture" src = "somepath/to/image.png" > < a class = "mainLink" href = "some/url/to/somewhere" > A Link </ a > < span class = "date" > We are the 04/02/2017 </ span > < div class = "popup" > < span > Some inner content </ span > </ div > < ul id = "pricing" class = "menu" > < li class = "item" > < span class = "planName" > Hacker </ span > < span class = "planPrice" price = "0" > Free </ span > < a href = "/hacker" > < img src = "./img/hacker.png" > </ a > </ div > < li class = "item" > < span class = "planName" > Pro </ span > < span class = "planPrice" price = "39.00" > $39 </ span > < a href = "/pro" > < img src = "./img/pro.png" > </ a > </ div > </ ul > < div id = "contact" > < span itemprop = "usaphone" > Phone USA: (912) 148-456 </ div > < span itemprop = "frphone" > Phone FR: +332 38 30 37 90 </ div > < span itemprop = "email" > Email: lspurcell@suddenlink.net </ div > </ div > </ body > </ html >

$( selector ).scrape( frame , {options})

selector is defined in Cheerio's documentation

frame is a JSON or Javascript Object

{options} are detailed later in its own section

let frame = { "title" : "h2" }

We then pass the frame to the function:

let result = $( 'body' ).scrape(frame, { string : true }) console .log( result )

Frame

Inline Selector

Most common selector, inline line by specifying nothing more than the data name property and the selector as its value.

... let frame = { "title" : "h2" } let result = $( 'body' ).scrape(frame, { string : true }) console .log( result ) ...

New : Inline attribute / extractor / parser

You can now declare everything in line. You should just be careful to always use them in the following order when combining them : @ (attribute), | (extractor), || (parse) .

See examples for each of them above.

Attribute

_a: "attributeName" allows you to retrieve any attribute data

@ inside the selector _s allows you to do it inline

... let frame = { "proPrice" : ".planName:contains('Pro') + span@price" } let result = $( 'body' ).scrape(frame, { string : true }) console .log( result ) ...

Extractor

< inside the selector _s allows you to do it inline

It currently supports email (also mail ), telephone (also phone ), date , fullName (or firstName , lastName , initials , suffix , salutation ) and html (to get the inner html) and by default (no declaration), we get the inner text .

... let frame = { "email" : "[itemprop=email] < phone" , "frphone" : "[itemprop=frphone] < phone" } let result = $( 'body' ).scrape(frame, { string : true }) console .log( result ) ...

Filter

| inside the selector _s allows you to do it inline

It currently supports trim (remove spaces at beginning and end), lowercase or lcase , uppercase or ucase , capitalize or cap , words or w , noescapchar or nec , compact or cmp and number or nb .

... let frame = { "email1" : "[itemprop=email] < phone | uppercase" , "email2" : "[itemprop=email] < phone | capitalize" } let result = $( 'body' ).scrape(frame, { string : true }) console .log( result ) ...

Parse / Regex

|| inside the selector _s allows you to use regexes in line _p: /regex/ allows you to extract data based on regular expressions

... let frame = { "data" : ".date || \\d{1,2}/\\d{1,2}/\\d{2,4}" } let frame = { "data" : { _s : ".date" , _p : /\d{1,2}\/\d{1,2}\/\d{2,4}/ } } let result = $( 'body' ).scrape(frame, { string : true }) console .log( result ) ...

List / Array

_d: [{ }] allows you to get an array / list of data

_d: ["selector"] will retrieves a list based on the selector inbetween quotes.

_d: ["firstSelector", "secondSelector"] works too and merge the results into one array

You could even shorten it more by listing right from the selector as follows: "selectorName": [".selector"] which returns an array of strings

... let frame = { "pricing" : { _s : "#pricing .item" , _d : [{ "name" : ".planName" , "price" : ".planPrice" }] } } let result = $( 'body' ).scrape(frame, { string : true }) console .log( result ) let frame = { "pricingNames" : [ "#pricing .item .planName" ] } let result = $( 'body' ).scrape(frame, { string : true }) console .log( result ) ...

Grouped

"_g": { _s: "", _d: {} } allows you to group some data selectors by a parent selector without naming the parent. You can also extends the group property to add some meaning or simply have several groups at the same level.

Group property name must be _g or _group followed by _ and whatever string you want.

ex: _g_head : {} or _g_body : {}

... let frame = { _g : { _s : "#pricing .item" , _d : { "name" : ".planName" , "price" : ".planPrice" } }, _g_second : { _s : "#pricing .item" , _d : { "secondName" : ".planName" , "secondPrice" : ".planPrice" } } } let result = $( 'body' ).scrape(frame, { string : true }) console .log( result ) ...

Nested

"parent": { _s: "parentSelector", _d: {} } allows you to segment your data by setting a parent section from which the child data will be scraped.

You can also use "parent": { } when you only want to nest data into objects without setting a parent selector.

... let frame = { "pricing" : { _s : "#pricing .item" , _d : { "name" : ".planName" , "price" : ".planPrice" } } } let result = $( 'body' ).scrape(frame, { string : true }) console .log( result ) ...

Note here that we get the first returned result (#pricing .item).

Example

See how you can properly structure your data , ready for the output!

... let frame = { "pricing" : { _s : "#pricing .item" , _d : [{ "name" : ".planName" , "price" : ".planPrice @ price" , "image" : { "url" : "img @ src" , "link" : "a @href" } }] } } let result = $( 'body' ).scrape(frame, { string : true }) console .log( result ) ...

Note here that we get the first returned result (#pricing .item).

Options

... let frame = { "proPrice" : { _s : ".planName:contains('Pro') + span" , _a : "price" } } let result = $( 'body' ) .scrape(frame, { timestats : true , string : true }) console .log(result) ...

Tests

One shot tests

npm run test

Watching test on updates

npm run test -watch

Changelog

⚠ Careful if you've been using jsonframe from the version 1.x.x, some things changed to make it more flexible, faster to use (inline parameters) and more meaningful in the syntax.

2.0.52 (28/02/2017)

Update the email regex

Update the website regex

Fix array into array results

Improving script efficiency getting data from node(s)

Fix date extractor when no date to extract

2.0.51 (27/02/2017)

Fix a fatal error (argh) which was just a typo about the new chained extractors

2.0.50 (27/02/2017)

Extractors chaining is now possible. For ex: .selector < html email would work

2.0.49 (27/02/2017)

Fixing issue when attribute doesn't exists (@ attributeNmae)

Improving array of object management (need to find a way to avoid empty objects still)

2.0.48 (27/02/2017)

Add Filter Split(char) to split string based on character (default to whitespace)

to split string based on character (default to whitespace) Add Extractor numbers or nb (return potentially an array)

(return potentially an array) Update Filter numbers or nb (simply filter the string to output only numbers)

(simply filter the string to output only numbers) Add Filter between(string1&&string2) to filter data by starting and finishing string

to filter data by starting and finishing string Add Filter before(string) to get data before a string

to get data before a string Add Filter after(string) to get data after a string

to get data after a string Add array support to Filter left(nb) and right(nb) (slice the array elements)

and (slice the array elements) Add Filter fromto(startNb,endNb) to either slice an array or a string from index to index

to either slice an array or a string from index to index Add Filter get(nb) to extract either an array item or a character from a string

2.0.46 (26/02/2017)

Rebuild of the Unstructured scraper with breaks (_b) - Works like a charm now!

2.0.45 (25/02/2017)

Fix weird fullName parsing in some cases

Update Handle of Regex - Is now able to capture a group with a regex

2.0.44 (24/02/2017)

Inline array for extractors like "mails": [".parentSelector < email"]

Adds french words: prenom and nom to humanname extractor

and to humanname extractor Add filters: right(number) , left(number)

, Set a stricter regex for email extractor /([a-zA-Z0-9._-]{0,30}@[a-zA-Z0-9._-]{0,15}\.[a-zA-Z0-9._-]{0,15})/gmi

2.0.3 (23/02/2017)

Possibility to scrape unstructured data with breaks ( _b ). More about this soooon in the readme.

). More about this soooon in the readme. New filters: words or w , noescapchar or nec and compact or cmp

, and Multi-filters is available now. Ex: .selector | words compact . Simply separated by spaces.

. Simply separated by spaces. Disabling google libphonenumber for now

2.0.2 (15/02/2017)

String option to get a stringified output right away

Multi-groups possibility at same level (several _g wouldn't work as same property name) in frame like _g_head and _g_body for example

Joined arrays/lists with ["firstlist.selector", "secondlist.selector", "..."] when inline

Better handling of img node - automatic src attribute is output (if nothing else set)

2.0.1 (14/02/2017)

Fixed the non-passing tests and added all the new ones for 2.x.x updates

Refactoring the way data is processed for future multiple occurences

2.0.0 (12/02/2017)

⚠ Changing Type for Extractor with shortcode < instead of |

for with shortcode instead of ⚠ filters with the shortcode |

with the shortcode Inline parameters support for "attribute" , "extractor" and "parse"

, and Simple string arrays from inline selector

Group property to group data selectors whitout naming the group (childs take the place of the group property "_g" or "_group" )

1.1.1 (05/02/2017)

Short & functionnal parameters ( _s , _t , _a ) instead of "selector" , "extractor" , "attr" . Idea behind being to easily differentiate retrieved data name to functionnal data .

, , ) instead of , , . Idea behind being to easily differentiate to . Automatic handler for img selected element (automatically retrieve the img src link)

selected element (automatically retrieve the img src link) _parent_ selector to target the parent content

selector to target the A regex parser with the functionnal parameter parse : _p ( _parse works too)

with the functionnal parameter : ( works too) Extractor _t: "html" feature to get back inner html of a selector

feature to get back Added timestats to measure time spent on each node via .scrape(frame, {timestats: true})

to measure time spent on each node via Refactorization of the whole code to make it evolutive (DRY)

Update of the tests cases accordingly

1.0.0 (27/01/2017)

Stable version release with basic features

Contributing 🤝

Feel free to follow the procedure to make it even more awesome!

Create an issue so we get the discussion started Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

License

Gabin Desserprit - datascraper.pro

Released under MIT License