Complex forms in the blink of an eye
Please see the official JSON Forms website, jsonforms.io, for documentation, examples and API references.
git clone https://github.com/eclipsesource/jsonforms-react-seed.git
npm ci (or
npm install when using an older version)
npm run start
For more info about the seed app, please see the corresponding README file of the seed repo. For a more detailed tutorial about the usage of JSON Forms, please see this tutorial.
With version 3.0 of JSON Forms we removed
json-schema-ref-parser from the core package.
This change only affects users of the React variant (Vue and Angular are not affected) and even for React only a few users will need to adjust their code.
To avoid issues and for more information, please have a look at our migration guide.
If you encounter any problems feel free to open an issue on the repo. For questions and discussions please use the JSON Forms board. You can also reach us via email. In addition, EclipseSource also offers professional support for JSON Forms.
npm ci
npm run init
npm run build
npm run test
dist folder of all packages):
npm run clean
cd packages/vanilla && npm run dev
cd packages/material && npm run dev
cd packages/angular-material && npm run dev
cd packages/vue/vue-vanilla && npm run serve
For more info about how we handle dependencies and releases in the JSON Forms project, please see our Developer Documentation wiki page.
The JSON Forms project is built and tested via Github actions on Linux, Mac and Windows. Coverage is documented by Coveralls.
The JSON Forms project is licensed under the MIT License. See the LICENSE file for more information.
See our migration guide when updating JSON Forms.