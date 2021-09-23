openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jso

jsonfile

by JP Richardson
6.1.0 (see all)

Easily read/write JSON files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

44.7M

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

Node.js - jsonfile

Easily read/write JSON files in Node.js. Note: this module cannot be used in the browser.

npm Package linux build status windows Build status

Standard JavaScript

Why?

Writing JSON.stringify() and then fs.writeFile() and JSON.parse() with fs.readFile() enclosed in try/catch blocks became annoying.

Installation

npm install --save jsonfile

API

readFile(filename, [options], callback)

options (object, default undefined): Pass in any fs.readFile options or set reviver for a JSON reviver.

  • throws (boolean, default: true). If JSON.parse throws an error, pass this error to the callback. If false, returns null for the object.
const jsonfile = require('jsonfile')
const file = '/tmp/data.json'
jsonfile.readFile(file, function (err, obj) {
  if (err) console.error(err)
  console.dir(obj)
})

You can also use this method with promises. The readFile method will return a promise if you do not pass a callback function.

const jsonfile = require('jsonfile')
const file = '/tmp/data.json'
jsonfile.readFile(file)
  .then(obj => console.dir(obj))
  .catch(error => console.error(error))

readFileSync(filename, [options])

options (object, default undefined): Pass in any fs.readFileSync options or set reviver for a JSON reviver.

  • throws (boolean, default: true). If an error is encountered reading or parsing the file, throw the error. If false, returns null for the object.
const jsonfile = require('jsonfile')
const file = '/tmp/data.json'

console.dir(jsonfile.readFileSync(file))

writeFile(filename, obj, [options], callback)

options: Pass in any fs.writeFile options or set replacer for a JSON replacer. Can also pass in spaces, or override EOL string or set finalEOL flag as false to not save the file with EOL at the end.

const jsonfile = require('jsonfile')

const file = '/tmp/data.json'
const obj = { name: 'JP' }

jsonfile.writeFile(file, obj, function (err) {
  if (err) console.error(err)
})

Or use with promises as follows:

const jsonfile = require('jsonfile')

const file = '/tmp/data.json'
const obj = { name: 'JP' }

jsonfile.writeFile(file, obj)
  .then(res => {
    console.log('Write complete')
  })
  .catch(error => console.error(error))

formatting with spaces:

const jsonfile = require('jsonfile')

const file = '/tmp/data.json'
const obj = { name: 'JP' }

jsonfile.writeFile(file, obj, { spaces: 2 }, function (err) {
  if (err) console.error(err)
})

overriding EOL:

const jsonfile = require('jsonfile')

const file = '/tmp/data.json'
const obj = { name: 'JP' }

jsonfile.writeFile(file, obj, { spaces: 2, EOL: '\r\n' }, function (err) {
  if (err) console.error(err)
})

disabling the EOL at the end of file:

const jsonfile = require('jsonfile')

const file = '/tmp/data.json'
const obj = { name: 'JP' }

jsonfile.writeFile(file, obj, { spaces: 2, finalEOL: false }, function (err) {
  if (err) console.log(err)
})

appending to an existing JSON file:

You can use fs.writeFile option { flag: 'a' } to achieve this.

const jsonfile = require('jsonfile')

const file = '/tmp/mayAlreadyExistedData.json'
const obj = { name: 'JP' }

jsonfile.writeFile(file, obj, { flag: 'a' }, function (err) {
  if (err) console.error(err)
})

writeFileSync(filename, obj, [options])

options: Pass in any fs.writeFileSync options or set replacer for a JSON replacer. Can also pass in spaces, or override EOL string or set finalEOL flag as false to not save the file with EOL at the end.

const jsonfile = require('jsonfile')

const file = '/tmp/data.json'
const obj = { name: 'JP' }

jsonfile.writeFileSync(file, obj)

formatting with spaces:

const jsonfile = require('jsonfile')

const file = '/tmp/data.json'
const obj = { name: 'JP' }

jsonfile.writeFileSync(file, obj, { spaces: 2 })

overriding EOL:

const jsonfile = require('jsonfile')

const file = '/tmp/data.json'
const obj = { name: 'JP' }

jsonfile.writeFileSync(file, obj, { spaces: 2, EOL: '\r\n' })

disabling the EOL at the end of file:

const jsonfile = require('jsonfile')

const file = '/tmp/data.json'
const obj = { name: 'JP' }

jsonfile.writeFileSync(file, obj, { spaces: 2, finalEOL: false })

appending to an existing JSON file:

You can use fs.writeFileSync option { flag: 'a' } to achieve this.

const jsonfile = require('jsonfile')

const file = '/tmp/mayAlreadyExistedData.json'
const obj = { name: 'JP' }

jsonfile.writeFileSync(file, obj, { flag: 'a' })

License

(MIT License)

Copyright 2012-2016, JP Richardson jprichardson@gmail.com

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial