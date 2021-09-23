Node.js - jsonfile

Easily read/write JSON files in Node.js. Note: this module cannot be used in the browser.

Writing JSON.stringify() and then fs.writeFile() and JSON.parse() with fs.readFile() enclosed in try/catch blocks became annoying.

Installation

npm install --save jsonfile

API

options ( object , default undefined ): Pass in any fs.readFile options or set reviver for a JSON reviver.

throws ( boolean , default: true ). If JSON.parse throws an error, pass this error to the callback. If false , returns null for the object.

const jsonfile = require ( 'jsonfile' ) const file = '/tmp/data.json' jsonfile.readFile(file, function ( err, obj ) { if (err) console .error(err) console .dir(obj) })

You can also use this method with promises. The readFile method will return a promise if you do not pass a callback function.

const jsonfile = require ( 'jsonfile' ) const file = '/tmp/data.json' jsonfile.readFile(file) .then( obj => console .dir(obj)) .catch( error => console .error(error))

options ( object , default undefined ): Pass in any fs.readFileSync options or set reviver for a JSON reviver.

throws ( boolean , default: true ). If an error is encountered reading or parsing the file, throw the error. If false , returns null for the object.

const jsonfile = require ( 'jsonfile' ) const file = '/tmp/data.json' console .dir(jsonfile.readFileSync(file))

options : Pass in any fs.writeFile options or set replacer for a JSON replacer. Can also pass in spaces , or override EOL string or set finalEOL flag as false to not save the file with EOL at the end.

const jsonfile = require ( 'jsonfile' ) const file = '/tmp/data.json' const obj = { name : 'JP' } jsonfile.writeFile(file, obj, function ( err ) { if (err) console .error(err) })

Or use with promises as follows:

const jsonfile = require ( 'jsonfile' ) const file = '/tmp/data.json' const obj = { name : 'JP' } jsonfile.writeFile(file, obj) .then( res => { console .log( 'Write complete' ) }) .catch( error => console .error(error))

formatting with spaces:

const jsonfile = require ( 'jsonfile' ) const file = '/tmp/data.json' const obj = { name : 'JP' } jsonfile.writeFile(file, obj, { spaces : 2 }, function ( err ) { if (err) console .error(err) })

overriding EOL:

const jsonfile = require ( 'jsonfile' ) const file = '/tmp/data.json' const obj = { name : 'JP' } jsonfile.writeFile(file, obj, { spaces : 2 , EOL : '\r

' }, function ( err ) { if (err) console .error(err) })

disabling the EOL at the end of file:

const jsonfile = require ( 'jsonfile' ) const file = '/tmp/data.json' const obj = { name : 'JP' } jsonfile.writeFile(file, obj, { spaces : 2 , finalEOL : false }, function ( err ) { if (err) console .log(err) })

appending to an existing JSON file:

You can use fs.writeFile option { flag: 'a' } to achieve this.

const jsonfile = require ( 'jsonfile' ) const file = '/tmp/mayAlreadyExistedData.json' const obj = { name : 'JP' } jsonfile.writeFile(file, obj, { flag : 'a' }, function ( err ) { if (err) console .error(err) })

options : Pass in any fs.writeFileSync options or set replacer for a JSON replacer. Can also pass in spaces , or override EOL string or set finalEOL flag as false to not save the file with EOL at the end.

const jsonfile = require ( 'jsonfile' ) const file = '/tmp/data.json' const obj = { name : 'JP' } jsonfile.writeFileSync(file, obj)

formatting with spaces:

const jsonfile = require ( 'jsonfile' ) const file = '/tmp/data.json' const obj = { name : 'JP' } jsonfile.writeFileSync(file, obj, { spaces : 2 })

overriding EOL:

const jsonfile = require ( 'jsonfile' ) const file = '/tmp/data.json' const obj = { name : 'JP' } jsonfile.writeFileSync(file, obj, { spaces : 2 , EOL : '\r

' })

disabling the EOL at the end of file:

const jsonfile = require ( 'jsonfile' ) const file = '/tmp/data.json' const obj = { name : 'JP' } jsonfile.writeFileSync(file, obj, { spaces : 2 , finalEOL : false })

appending to an existing JSON file:

You can use fs.writeFileSync option { flag: 'a' } to achieve this.

const jsonfile = require ( 'jsonfile' ) const file = '/tmp/mayAlreadyExistedData.json' const obj = { name : 'JP' } jsonfile.writeFileSync(file, obj, { flag : 'a' })

License

(MIT License)

Copyright 2012-2016, JP Richardson jprichardson@gmail.com