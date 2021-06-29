✔ easy to use 👌 (should work as expected without much customization)️
✔ extendable 🕺 (many options to customize the output)
✔️ tiny 🐜 (0 dependencies)
✔ scalable 💪 (works with big files using Streams)
✔ fast ⚡
Installation command is
npm install jsonexport.
Run tests with
npm test.
const jsonexport = require('jsonexport');
jsonexport({lang: 'Node.js', module: 'jsonexport'}, {rowDelimiter: '|'}, function(err, csv){
if (err) return console.error(err);
console.log(csv);
});
Global installation command is
npm install -g jsonexport.
Convert JSON to CSV using
cat data.json | jsonexport or
jsonexport data.json
Usage:
jsonexport <JSON filename> <CSV filename>
Use the code in the folder named dist to run jsonexport in the browser
Webpack
const jsonexport = require("jsonexport/dist")
Typescript
import * as jsonexport from "jsonexport/dist"
const jsonexport = require('jsonexport');
const fs = require('fs');
const reader = fs.createReadStream('data.json');
const writer = fs.createWriteStream('out.csv');
reader.pipe(jsonexport()).pipe(writer);
const jsonexport = require('jsonexport')
try {
const csv = await jsonexport({lang: 'Node.js', module: 'jsonexport'}, {rowDelimiter: '|'});
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
}
const jsonexport = require('jsonexport');
const contacts = [{
name: 'Bob',
lastname: 'Smith'
},{
name: 'James',
lastname: 'David'
},{
name: 'Robert',
lastname: 'Miller'
},{
name: 'David',
lastname: 'Martin'
}];
jsonexport(contacts, function(err, csv){
if (err) return console.error(err);
console.log(csv);
});
name,lastname
Bob,Smith
James,David
Robert,Miller
David,Martin
const jsonexport = require('jsonexport');
const contacts = [{
name: 'Bob',
lastname: 'Smith',
family: {
name: 'Peter',
type: 'Father'
}
},{
name: 'James',
lastname: 'David',
family:{
name: 'Julie',
type: 'Mother'
}
},{
name: 'Robert',
lastname: 'Miller',
family: null,
location: [1231,3214,4214]
},{
name: 'David',
lastname: 'Martin',
nickname: 'dmartin'
}];
jsonexport(contacts, function(err, csv){
if (err) return console.error(err);
console.log(csv);
});
name,lastname,family.name,family.type,family,location,nickname
Bob,Smith,Peter,Father
James,David,Julie,Mother
Robert,Miller,,,,1231;3214;4214
David,Martin,,,,,dmartin
const jsonexport = require('jsonexport');
const stats = {
cars: 12,
roads: 5,
traffic: 'slow'
};
jsonexport(stats, function(err, csv){
if(err) return console.error(err);
console.log(csv);
});
const jsonexport = require('jsonexport');
const stats = {
cars: 12,
roads: 5,
traffic: 'slow',
speed: {
max: 123,
avg: 20,
min: 5
},
size: [10,20]
};
jsonexport(stats, function(err, csv){
if(err) return console.error(err);
console.log(csv);
});
cars,12
roads,5
traffic,slow
speed.max,123
speed.avg,20
speed.min,5
size,10;20
In order to get the most of out of this module, you can customize many parameters and functions.
headerPathString -
String Used to create the propriety path, defaults to
. example
contact: {name: 'example} =
contact.name
fillGaps -
Boolean Set this option if don't want to have empty cells in case of an object with multiple nested items (array prop), defaults to
false Issue #22
fillTopRow -
Boolean try filling top rows first for unpopular colums, defaults to
false
headers -
Array Used to set a custom header order, defaults to
[] example
['lastname', 'name']
rename -
Array Used to set a custom header text, defaults to
[] example
['Last Name', 'Name']
mapHeaders -
Function Post-process headers after they are calculated with delimiters, example
mapHeaders: (header) => header.replace(/foo\./, '')
rowDelimiter -
String Change the file row delimiter
, (cvs format).
\t for xls format.
; for (windows excel .csv format).
textDelimiter -
String The character used to escape the text content if needed (default to
")
forceTextDelimiter -
Boolean Set this option to true to wrap every data item and header in the textDelimiter. Defaults to
false
endOfLine -
String Replace the OS default EOL.
mainPathItem -
String Every header will have the
mainPathItem as the base.
arrayPathString -
String This is used to output primitive arrays in a single column, defaults to
;
booleanTrueString -
String Will be used instead of
true.
booleanFalseString -
String Will be used instead of
false.
includeHeaders -
Boolean Set this option to false to hide the CSV headers.
undefinedString -
String If you want to display a custom value for undefined strings, use this option. Defaults to
.
verticalOutput -
Boolean Set this option to false to create a horizontal output for JSON Objects, headers in the first row, values in the second.
typeHandlers -
{typeName:(value, index, parent)=>any A key map of constructors used to match by instance to create a value using the defined function (see example)
Define types by constructors and what function to run when that type is matched
const jsonexport = require('jsonexport');
//data
const contacts = {
'a' : Buffer.from('a2b', 'utf8'),
'b' : Buffer.from('other field', 'utf8'),
'x' : 22,
'z' : function(){return 'bad ace'}
};
const options = {
//definitions to type cast
typeHandlers: {
Array:function(value,index,parent){
return 'replaced-array';
},
Boolean:function(value,index,parent){
return 'replaced-boolean';
},
Function:function(value,index,parent){
return value();
},
Number:function(value,index,parent){
return 'replaced-number';
},
String:function(value,index,parent){
return 'replaced-string';
},
Buffer:function(value,index,parent){
return value.toString();
}
}
};
jsonexport(contacts, options, function(err, csv) {
if (err) return console.error(err);
console.log(csv);
});
The output would be:
a,a2b
b,other field
x,replaced-number
z,bad ace
Date typeHandler?
var date = new Date();
jsonexport({
a: date,
b: true
}, {
typeHandlers: {
Object: (value, name) => {
if (value instanceof Date) return date.toLocaleString();
return value;
}
}
}, (err, csv) => {
if (err) return console.error(err);
console.log(csv);
});
When using typeHandlers, Do NOT do this
const options = {
typeHandlers: {
Object:function(value, index, parent){
return 'EVERYTHING IS AN OBJECT';
}
}
};
It is NOT an error, however the recursive result becomes illegable functionality strings