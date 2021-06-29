jsonexport {} → 📄

✔ easy to use 👌 (should work as expected without much customization)️

✔ extendable 🕺 (many options to customize the output)

✔️ tiny 🐜 (0 dependencies)

✔ scalable 💪 (works with big files using Streams)

✔ fast ⚡

Usage

Installation command is npm install jsonexport .

Run tests with npm test .

const jsonexport = require ( 'jsonexport' ); jsonexport({ lang : 'Node.js' , module : 'jsonexport' }, { rowDelimiter : '|' }, function ( err, csv ) { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log(csv); });

CLI

Global installation command is npm install -g jsonexport .

Convert JSON to CSV using cat data.json | jsonexport or jsonexport data.json

Usage: jsonexport <JSON filename> <CSV filename>

Browser

Use the code in the folder named dist to run jsonexport in the browser

Browser Import Examples

Webpack

const jsonexport = require ( "jsonexport/dist" )

Typescript

import * as jsonexport from "jsonexport/dist"

Stream

const jsonexport = require ( 'jsonexport' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const reader = fs.createReadStream( 'data.json' ); const writer = fs.createWriteStream( 'out.csv' ); reader.pipe(jsonexport()).pipe(writer);

Promise

const jsonexport = require ( 'jsonexport' ) try { const csv = await jsonexport({ lang : 'Node.js' , module : 'jsonexport' }, { rowDelimiter : '|' }); } catch (err) { console .error(err); }

JSON Array Example

Simple Array

Code

const jsonexport = require ( 'jsonexport' ); const contacts = [{ name : 'Bob' , lastname : 'Smith' },{ name : 'James' , lastname : 'David' },{ name : 'Robert' , lastname : 'Miller' },{ name : 'David' , lastname : 'Martin' }]; jsonexport(contacts, function ( err, csv ) { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log(csv); });

Result

name ,lastname Bob,Smith James,David Robert,Miller David,Martin

Complex Array

Code

const jsonexport = require ( 'jsonexport' ); const contacts = [{ name : 'Bob' , lastname : 'Smith' , family : { name : 'Peter' , type : 'Father' } },{ name : 'James' , lastname : 'David' , family :{ name : 'Julie' , type : 'Mother' } },{ name : 'Robert' , lastname : 'Miller' , family : null , location : [ 1231 , 3214 , 4214 ] },{ name : 'David' , lastname : 'Martin' , nickname : 'dmartin' }]; jsonexport(contacts, function ( err, csv ) { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log(csv); });

Result

name ,lastname, family .name, family . type , family , location ,nickname Bob,Smith,Peter,Father James,David,Julie,Mother Robert,Miller,,,, 1231 ; 3214 ; 4214 David,Martin,,,,,dmartin

JSON Object Example

Simple Object

Code

const jsonexport = require ( 'jsonexport' ); const stats = { cars : 12 , roads : 5 , traffic : 'slow' }; jsonexport(stats, function ( err, csv ) { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log(csv); });

Result

Complex Object

Code

const jsonexport = require ( 'jsonexport' ); const stats = { cars : 12 , roads : 5 , traffic : 'slow' , speed : { max : 123 , avg : 20 , min : 5 }, size : [ 10 , 20 ] }; jsonexport(stats, function ( err, csv ) { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log(csv); });

Result

cars ,12 roads ,5 traffic , slow speed .max ,123 speed .avg ,20 speed .min ,5 size ,10;20

Options

In order to get the most of out of this module, you can customize many parameters and functions.

headerPathString - String Used to create the propriety path, defaults to . example contact: {name: 'example} = contact.name

- Used to create the propriety path, defaults to example = fillGaps - Boolean Set this option if don't want to have empty cells in case of an object with multiple nested items (array prop), defaults to false Issue #22

- Set this option if don't want to have empty cells in case of an object with multiple nested items (array prop), defaults to Issue #22 fillTopRow - Boolean try filling top rows first for unpopular colums, defaults to false

- try filling top rows first for unpopular colums, defaults to headers - Array Used to set a custom header order, defaults to [] example ['lastname', 'name']

- Used to set a custom header order, defaults to example rename - Array Used to set a custom header text, defaults to [] example ['Last Name', 'Name']

- Used to set a custom header text, defaults to example mapHeaders - Function Post-process headers after they are calculated with delimiters, example mapHeaders: (header) => header.replace(/foo\./, '')

- Post-process headers after they are calculated with delimiters, example rowDelimiter - String Change the file row delimiter Defaults to , ( cvs format ). Use \t for xls format . Use ; for ( windows excel .csv format ).

- Change the file row delimiter textDelimiter - String The character used to escape the text content if needed (default to " )

- The character used to escape the text content if needed (default to ) forceTextDelimiter - Boolean Set this option to true to wrap every data item and header in the textDelimiter. Defaults to false

- Set this option to true to wrap every data item and header in the textDelimiter. Defaults to endOfLine - String Replace the OS default EOL.

- Replace the OS default EOL. mainPathItem - String Every header will have the mainPathItem as the base.

- Every header will have the as the base. arrayPathString - String This is used to output primitive arrays in a single column, defaults to ;

- This is used to output primitive arrays in a single column, defaults to booleanTrueString - String Will be used instead of true .

- Will be used instead of . booleanFalseString - String Will be used instead of false .

- Will be used instead of . includeHeaders - Boolean Set this option to false to hide the CSV headers.

- Set this option to false to hide the CSV headers. undefinedString - String If you want to display a custom value for undefined strings, use this option. Defaults to .

- If you want to display a custom value for undefined strings, use this option. Defaults to . verticalOutput - Boolean Set this option to false to create a horizontal output for JSON Objects, headers in the first row, values in the second.

- Set this option to false to create a horizontal output for JSON Objects, headers in the first row, values in the second. typeHandlers - {typeName:(value, index, parent)=>any A key map of constructors used to match by instance to create a value using the defined function (see example)

typeHandlers

Define types by constructors and what function to run when that type is matched

const jsonexport = require ( 'jsonexport' ); const contacts = { 'a' : Buffer.from( 'a2b' , 'utf8' ), 'b' : Buffer.from( 'other field' , 'utf8' ), 'x' : 22 , 'z' : function ( ) { return 'bad ace' } }; const options = { typeHandlers : { Array : function ( value,index,parent ) { return 'replaced-array' ; }, Boolean : function ( value,index,parent ) { return 'replaced-boolean' ; }, Function : function ( value,index,parent ) { return value(); }, Number : function ( value,index,parent ) { return 'replaced-number' ; }, String : function ( value,index,parent ) { return 'replaced-string' ; }, Buffer : function ( value,index,parent ) { return value.toString(); } } }; jsonexport(contacts, options, function ( err, csv ) { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log(csv); });

The output would be:

a ,a2b b ,other field x,replaced-number z,bad ace

Date typeHandler?

var date = new Date (); jsonexport({ a : date, b : true }, { typeHandlers : { Object : ( value, name ) => { if (value instanceof Date ) return date.toLocaleString(); return value; } } }, (err, csv) => { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log(csv); });

When using typeHandlers, Do NOT do this

const options = { typeHandlers : { Object : function ( value, index, parent ) { return 'EVERYTHING IS AN OBJECT' ; } } };

It is NOT an error, however the recursive result becomes illegable functionality strings

