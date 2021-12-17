openbase logo
jr

jsoneditor-react

by Ivan Kopeykin
3.1.1 (see all)

react wrapper implementation for https://github.com/josdejong/jsoneditor

Readme

jsoneditor-react

Version Licence Known Vulnerabilities

react wrapper implementation for josdejong/jsoneditor

Installation

npm install --save jsoneditor jsoneditor-react

jsoneditor-react using minimalist version of jsoneditor to minimize flat bundle size, so if you want to use Ajv or Ace Editor install them as well

Bundling

Version 3.0.0 and higher provide only es build. Also you need some loaders (in terms of webpack) to load json editor icons and css, e.g.:

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {test: /\.css$/, loader: 'css-loader'},
      {test: /\.svg$/, loader: 'file-loader'}
    ]
  }
};

Usage

import { JsonEditor as Editor } from 'jsoneditor-react';
import 'jsoneditor-react/es/editor.min.css';

later in render method:

render() {
    return (
        <Editor
            value={yourJson}
            onChange={this.handleChange}
        />
    );
}

If you want use with Ajv:

import Ajv from 'ajv';

const ajv = new Ajv({ allErrors: true, verbose: true });

...

render() {
    return (
        <Editor
            value={yourJson}
            onChange={this.handleChange}
            ajv={ajv}
            schema={yourSchema}
        />
    );
}

If you want use with Ace Editor:

import ace from 'brace';
import 'brace/mode/json';
import 'brace/theme/github';

...

render() {
    return (
        <Editor
            value={yourJson}
            onChange={this.handleChange}
            ace={ace}
            theme="ace/theme/github"
            schema={yourSchema}
        />
    );
}

Or:

import 'brace';
import 'brace/mode/json';
import 'brace/theme/github';

...

render() {
    return (
        <Editor
            value={yourJson}
            onChange={this.handleChange}
            theme="ace/theme/github"
            schema={yourSchema}
        />
    );
}

Or define your own ace theme

Async component

If you using webpack and es6 dynamic imports you can load jsoneditor-react asynchronously. You can use react-imported-component or your own implementation

import importedComponent from 'react-imported-component';

const JsonEditor = importedComponent(() => import(/* webpackChunkName:'jsoneditor' */'jsoneditor-react'));

Or with Ajv and Ace Editor:

const JsonEditor = importedComponent(() => Promise.all([
    import(/* webpackChunkName:'jsoneditor' */'jsoneditor-react'),
    import(/* webpackChunkName:'jsoneditor' */'brace'),
    import(/* webpackChunkName:'jsoneditor' */'ajv'),
    import(/* webpackChunkName:'jsoneditor' */'brace/mode/json'),
    import(/* webpackChunkName:'jsoneditor' */'brace/theme/github')
]).then(([{ JsonEditor: Editor }, ace, Ajv ]) => {
    const ajv = new Ajv();
    return function EditorHoc(props) {
        return (
            <Editor
                ace={ace}
                ajv={ajv}
                theme="ace/theme/github"
                {...props}
            />
        );
    }
}));

Playground

You can view usage of jsoneditor-react using our storybook.

Steps to run storybook

  • fork or clone repository
  • npm run dev
  • View http://localhost:9001

Right now only one story exporting in storybook: /stories/Editor.jsx, to add more use /.storybook/config.js

Api

Working on docs folder. Right now you can use props declaration

Test

Will be soon!😁

