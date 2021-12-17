react wrapper implementation for josdejong/jsoneditor
npm install --save jsoneditor jsoneditor-react
jsoneditor-react using minimalist version of
jsoneditor to minimize flat bundle size, so if you want to use Ajv or Ace Editor install them as well
Version
3.0.0 and higher provide only es build. Also you need some loaders (in terms of webpack) to load json editor icons and css, e.g.:
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{test: /\.css$/, loader: 'css-loader'},
{test: /\.svg$/, loader: 'file-loader'}
]
}
};
import { JsonEditor as Editor } from 'jsoneditor-react';
import 'jsoneditor-react/es/editor.min.css';
later in render method:
render() {
return (
<Editor
value={yourJson}
onChange={this.handleChange}
/>
);
}
If you want use with Ajv:
import Ajv from 'ajv';
const ajv = new Ajv({ allErrors: true, verbose: true });
...
render() {
return (
<Editor
value={yourJson}
onChange={this.handleChange}
ajv={ajv}
schema={yourSchema}
/>
);
}
If you want use with Ace Editor:
import ace from 'brace';
import 'brace/mode/json';
import 'brace/theme/github';
...
render() {
return (
<Editor
value={yourJson}
onChange={this.handleChange}
ace={ace}
theme="ace/theme/github"
schema={yourSchema}
/>
);
}
Or:
import 'brace';
import 'brace/mode/json';
import 'brace/theme/github';
...
render() {
return (
<Editor
value={yourJson}
onChange={this.handleChange}
theme="ace/theme/github"
schema={yourSchema}
/>
);
}
Or define your own ace theme
If you using webpack and es6 dynamic imports you can load
jsoneditor-react asynchronously.
You can use react-imported-component or your own implementation
import importedComponent from 'react-imported-component';
const JsonEditor = importedComponent(() => import(/* webpackChunkName:'jsoneditor' */'jsoneditor-react'));
Or with Ajv and Ace Editor:
const JsonEditor = importedComponent(() => Promise.all([
import(/* webpackChunkName:'jsoneditor' */'jsoneditor-react'),
import(/* webpackChunkName:'jsoneditor' */'brace'),
import(/* webpackChunkName:'jsoneditor' */'ajv'),
import(/* webpackChunkName:'jsoneditor' */'brace/mode/json'),
import(/* webpackChunkName:'jsoneditor' */'brace/theme/github')
]).then(([{ JsonEditor: Editor }, ace, Ajv ]) => {
const ajv = new Ajv();
return function EditorHoc(props) {
return (
<Editor
ace={ace}
ajv={ajv}
theme="ace/theme/github"
{...props}
/>
);
}
}));
You can view usage of
jsoneditor-react using our storybook.
npm run dev
http://localhost:9001
Right now only one story exporting in storybook:
/stories/Editor.jsx, to add more use
/.storybook/config.js
Working on
docs folder.
Right now you can use props declaration
Will be soon!😁