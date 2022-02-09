JSON Editor

JSON Editor is a web-based tool to view, edit, format, and validate JSON. It has various modes such as a tree editor, a code editor, and a plain text editor.

The editor can be used as a component in your own web application. The library can be loaded as CommonJS module, AMD module, or as a regular javascript file.

Supported browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Edge, Internet Explorer 11.

Cross browser testing for JSONEditor is generously provided by BrowserStack

Features

JSONEditor has various modes, with the following features.

Tree mode

Change, add, move, remove, and duplicate fields and values.

Sort arrays and objects.

Transform JSON using JMESPath queries.

Colorized code.

Color picker.

Search & highlight text in the tree view.

Undo and redo all actions.

JSON schema validation (powered by ajv).

Code mode

Colorized code (powered by Ace).

Inspect JSON (powered by Ace).

Format and compact JSON.

Repair JSON.

JSON schema validation (powered by ajv).

Text mode

Format and compact JSON.

Repair JSON.

JSON schema validation (powered by ajv).

Preview mode

Handle large JSON documents up to 500 MiB.

Transform JSON using JMESPath queries.

Format and compact JSON.

Repair JSON.

JSON schema validation (powered by ajv).

Documentation

Install

with npm (recommended):

npm install jsoneditor

Note that to use JSONEditor in Internet Explorer 11, it is necessary to load a polyfill for Promise in your application.

Alternatively, you can use another JavaScript package manager like https://yarnpkg.com/, or a CDN such as https://cdnjs.com/ or https://www.jsdelivr.com/.

Use

Note that in the following example, you'll have to change the urls jsoneditor/dist/jsoneditor.min.js and jsoneditor/dist/jsoneditor.min.css to match the place where you've downloaded the library, or fill in the URL of the CDN you're using.

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < link href = "jsoneditor/dist/jsoneditor.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" > < script src = "jsoneditor/dist/jsoneditor.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div id = "jsoneditor" style = "width: 400px; height: 400px;" > </ div > < script > const container = document .getElementById( "jsoneditor" ) const options = {} const editor = new JSONEditor(container, options) const initialJson = { "Array" : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], "Boolean" : true , "Null" : null , "Number" : 123 , "Object" : { "a" : "b" , "c" : "d" }, "String" : "Hello World" } editor.set(initialJson) const updatedJson = editor.get() </ script > </ body > </ html >

Build

The code of the JSON Editor is located in the folder ./src . To build jsoneditor:

Install dependencies: npm install

Build JSON Editor: npm run build This will generate the files ./jsoneditor.js , ./jsoneditor.css , and

minified versions in the dist of the project.

To automatically build when a source file has changed: npm start This will update ./jsoneditor.js and ./jsoneditor.css in the dist folder on every change, but it will NOT update the minified versions as that's an expensive operation.

Test

Run unit tests:

npm test

Run code linting (JavaScript Standard Style):

npm run lint

Custom builds

The source code of JSONEditor consists of CommonJS modules. JSONEditor can be bundled in a customized way using a module bundler like browserify or webpack. First, install all dependencies of jsoneditor:

npm install

To create a custom bundle of the source code using browserify:

browserify ./index .js -o ./jsoneditor .custom .js -s JSONEditor

The Ace editor, used in mode code , accounts for about one third of the total size of the library. To exclude the Ace editor from the bundle:

browserify ./index .js -o ./jsoneditor .custom .js -s JSONEditor -x brace -x brace/mode/json -x brace/ext/searchbox

To minify the generated bundle, use uglifyjs: