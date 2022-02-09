openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jso

jsoneditor

by Jos de Jong
9.5.7 (see all)

A web-based tool to view, edit, format, and validate JSON

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

112K

GitHub Stars

9.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

97

Package

Dependencies

9

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.2/55
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Highly Customizable

Readme

JSON Editor

Version Downloads Maintenance License FOSSA Status

JSON Editor is a web-based tool to view, edit, format, and validate JSON. It has various modes such as a tree editor, a code editor, and a plain text editor.

The editor can be used as a component in your own web application. The library can be loaded as CommonJS module, AMD module, or as a regular javascript file.

Supported browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Edge, Internet Explorer 11.

json editor   code editor

Cross browser testing for JSONEditor is generously provided by BrowserStack

BrowserStack

Features

JSONEditor has various modes, with the following features.

Tree mode

  • Change, add, move, remove, and duplicate fields and values.
  • Sort arrays and objects.
  • Transform JSON using JMESPath queries.
  • Colorized code.
  • Color picker.
  • Search & highlight text in the tree view.
  • Undo and redo all actions.
  • JSON schema validation (powered by ajv).

Code mode

  • Colorized code (powered by Ace).
  • Inspect JSON (powered by Ace).
  • Format and compact JSON.
  • Repair JSON.
  • JSON schema validation (powered by ajv).

Text mode

  • Format and compact JSON.
  • Repair JSON.
  • JSON schema validation (powered by ajv).

Preview mode

  • Handle large JSON documents up to 500 MiB.
  • Transform JSON using JMESPath queries.
  • Format and compact JSON.
  • Repair JSON.
  • JSON schema validation (powered by ajv).

Documentation

Install

with npm (recommended):

npm install jsoneditor

Note that to use JSONEditor in Internet Explorer 11, it is necessary to load a polyfill for Promise in your application.

Alternatively, you can use another JavaScript package manager like https://yarnpkg.com/, or a CDN such as https://cdnjs.com/ or https://www.jsdelivr.com/.

Use

Note that in the following example, you'll have to change the urls jsoneditor/dist/jsoneditor.min.js and jsoneditor/dist/jsoneditor.min.css to match the place where you've downloaded the library, or fill in the URL of the CDN you're using.

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <!-- when using the mode "code", it's important to specify charset utf-8 -->
    <meta charset="utf-8">

    <link href="jsoneditor/dist/jsoneditor.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
    <script src="jsoneditor/dist/jsoneditor.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
    <div id="jsoneditor" style="width: 400px; height: 400px;"></div>

    <script>
        // create the editor
        const container = document.getElementById("jsoneditor")
        const options = {}
        const editor = new JSONEditor(container, options)

        // set json
        const initialJson = {
            "Array": [1, 2, 3],
            "Boolean": true,
            "Null": null,
            "Number": 123,
            "Object": {"a": "b", "c": "d"},
            "String": "Hello World"
        }
        editor.set(initialJson)

        // get json
        const updatedJson = editor.get()
    </script>
</body>
</html>

Build

The code of the JSON Editor is located in the folder ./src. To build jsoneditor:

  • Install dependencies:

    npm install

  • Build JSON Editor:

    npm run build

    This will generate the files ./jsoneditor.js, ./jsoneditor.css, and
    minified versions in the dist of the project.

  • To automatically build when a source file has changed:

    npm start

    This will update ./jsoneditor.js and ./jsoneditor.css in the dist folder on every change, but it will NOT update the minified versions as that's an expensive operation.

Test

Run unit tests:

npm test

Run code linting (JavaScript Standard Style):

npm run lint

Custom builds

The source code of JSONEditor consists of CommonJS modules. JSONEditor can be bundled in a customized way using a module bundler like browserify or webpack. First, install all dependencies of jsoneditor:

npm install

To create a custom bundle of the source code using browserify:

browserify ./index.js -o ./jsoneditor.custom.js -s JSONEditor

The Ace editor, used in mode code, accounts for about one third of the total size of the library. To exclude the Ace editor from the bundle:

browserify ./index.js -o ./jsoneditor.custom.js -s JSONEditor -x brace -x brace/mode/json -x brace/ext/searchbox

To minify the generated bundle, use uglifyjs:

uglifyjs ./jsoneditor.custom.js -o ./jsoneditor.custom.min.js -m -c

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Antonio R MosesState College, Pa39 Ratings0 Reviews
Working with SwiftUI Development at the moment!
1 month ago
denniskeithgaso5 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Eduard (ELIY)Here25 Ratings0 Reviews
Just learning what's GitHub, what's english and what's quasisymmetric stellarator
4 months ago
Shubhendu MadhukarIndia4 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago
hbrks3 Ratings0 Reviews
December 13, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial