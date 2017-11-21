This is a drop-in replacement for LevelDOWN that writes to a JSON file on disk.

It also retains the contents of the entire JSON file in memory, so it's only really useful for debugging purposes and/or very small data stores that need just a pinch of persistence.

Example

var levelup = require ( 'levelup' ); var db = levelup( './mydata.json' , { db : require ( 'jsondown' ) }); db.put( 'foo' , 'bar' );

Alternative Runtimes