This is a drop-in replacement for LevelDOWN that writes to a JSON file on disk.
It also retains the contents of the entire JSON file in memory, so it's only really useful for debugging purposes and/or very small data stores that need just a pinch of persistence.
var levelup = require('levelup');
var db = levelup('./mydata.json', { db: require('jsondown') });
db.put('foo', 'bar');
In addition to NodeJS, JsonDOWN can be used on the RuntimeJS
javascript unikernel. Additional details are provided in the
guides
section of this repositiory.