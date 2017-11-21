openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jso

jsondown

by Atul Varma
1.0.0 (see all)

A drop-in replacement for LevelDOWN that writes to a JSON file on disk.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28.7K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Travis

This is a drop-in replacement for LevelDOWN that writes to a JSON file on disk.

It also retains the contents of the entire JSON file in memory, so it's only really useful for debugging purposes and/or very small data stores that need just a pinch of persistence.

Example

var levelup = require('levelup');
var db = levelup('./mydata.json', { db: require('jsondown') });

db.put('foo', 'bar');

Alternative Runtimes

In addition to NodeJS, JsonDOWN can be used on the RuntimeJS javascript unikernel. Additional details are provided in the guides section of this repositiory.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial