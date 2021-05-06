jsondiffpatch

Diff & patch JavaScript objects

min+gzipped ~ 16KB

browser and server ( /dist folder with bundles for UMD, commonjs, or ES modules)

folder with bundles for UMD, commonjs, or ES modules) (optionally) uses google-diff-match-patch for long text diffs (diff at character level)

smart array diffing using LCS, IMPORTANT NOTE: to match objects inside an array you must provide an objectHash function (this is how objects are matched, otherwise a dumb match by position is used). For more details, check Array diff documentation

to match objects inside an array you must provide an function (this is how objects are matched, otherwise a dumb match by position is used). For more details, check Array diff documentation reverse a delta

unpatch (eg. revert object to its original state using a delta)

simplistic, pure JSON, low footprint delta format

multiple output formatters: html (check it at the Live Demo) annotated json (html), makes the JSON delta format self-explained console (colored), try running ./node_modules/.bin/jsondiffpatch left.json right.json JSON Patch format RFC 6902 support write your own! check Formatters documentation

BONUS: jsondiffpatch.clone(obj) (deep clone)

Supported platforms

Any modern browser and IE8+

And you can test your current browser visiting the test page.

Usage

var country = { name : "Argentina" , capital : "Buenos Aires" , independence : new Date ( 1816 , 6 , 9 ), unasur : true }; var country2 = JSON .parse( JSON .stringify(country), jsondiffpatch.dateReviver); country2.name = "Republica Argentina" ; country2.population = 41324992 ; delete country2.capital; var delta = jsondiffpatch.diff(country, country2); assertSame(delta, { "name" :[ "Argentina" , "Republica Argentina" ], "population" :[ "41324992" ], "capital" :[ "Buenos Aires" , 0 , 0 ] }); jsondiffpatch.patch(country, delta); var reverseDelta = jsondiffpatch.reverse(delta); var delta2 = jsondiffpatch.diff(country, country2); assert(delta2 === undefined )

Array diffing:

var country = { name : "Argentina" , cities : [ { name : 'Buenos Aires' , population : 13028000 , }, { name : 'Cordoba' , population : 1430023 , }, { name : 'Rosario' , population : 1136286 , }, { name : 'Mendoza' , population : 901126 , }, { name : 'San Miguel de Tucuman' , population : 800000 , } ] }; var country2 = JSON .parse( JSON .stringify(country)); country.cities.splice( 1 , 1 ); country.cities.splice( 4 , 0 , { name : 'La Plata' }); var rosario = country.cities.splice( 1 , 1 )[ 0 ]; rosario.population += 1234 ; country.cities.push(rosario); var diffpatcher = jsondiffpatch.create({ objectHash : function ( obj ) { return obj.name; } }); var delta = diffpatcher.diff(country, country2); assertSame(delta, { "cities" : { "_t" : "a" , "1" : [ { "name" : "Cordoba" , "population" : 1430023 }] , "2" : { "population" : [ 1137520 , 1136286 ] }, "_3" : [ { "name" : "La Plata" }, 0 , 0 ], "_4" : [ '' , 2 , 3 ] } });

For more example cases (nested objects or arrays, long text diffs) check test/examples/

If you want to understand deltas, see delta format documentation

Installing

NPM

This works for node, or in browsers if you already do bundling on your app

npm install jsondiffpatch

var jsondiffpatch = require ( 'jsondiffpatch' ).create(options);

browser

In a browser, you could load directly a bundle in /dist , eg. /dist/jsondiffpatch.umd.js .

Options

var jsondiffpatch = require ( 'jsondiffpatch' ).create({ objectHash : function ( obj ) { return obj._id || obj.id; }, arrays : { detectMove : true , includeValueOnMove : false }, textDiff : { minLength : 60 }, propertyFilter : function ( name, context ) { return name.slice( 0 , 1 ) !== '$' ; }, cloneDiffValues : false });

Visual Diff

< html > < head > < script type = 'text/javascript' src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jsondiffpatch/dist/jsondiffpatch.umd.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "./style.css" type = "text/css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "../formatters-styles/html.css" type = "text/css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "../formatters-styles/annotated.css" type = "text/css" /> </ head > < body > < div id = "visual" > </ div > < hr /> < div id = "annotated" > </ div > < script > var left = { a : 3 , b : 4 }; var right = { a : 5 , c : 9 }; var delta = jsondiffpatch.diff(left, right); document .getElementById( 'visual' ).innerHTML = jsondiffpatch.formatters.html.format(delta, left); document .getElementById( 'annotated' ).innerHTML = jsondiffpatch.formatters.annotated.format(delta, left); </ script > </ body > </ html >

To see formatters in action check the Live Demo.

For more details check Formatters documentation

Console

./node_modules/.bin/jsondiffpatch ./left.json ./right.json npm install -g jsondiffpatch jsondiffpatch ./demo/left.json ./demo/right.json

Plugins

diff() , patch() and reverse() functions are implemented using Pipes & Filters pattern, making it extremely customizable by adding or replacing filters on a pipe.

Check Plugins documentation for details.