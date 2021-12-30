Scanner and parser for JSON with comments.

JSONC is JSON with JavaScript style comments. This node module provides a scanner and fault tolerant parser that can process JSONC but is also useful for standard JSON.

the scanner tokenizes the input string into tokens and token offsets

the visit function implements a 'SAX' style parser with callbacks for the encountered properties and values.

the parseTree function computes a hierarchical DOM with offsets representing the encountered properties and values.

the parse function evaluates the JavaScript object represented by JSON string in a fault tolerant fashion.

the getLocation API returns a location object that describes the property or value located at a given offset in a JSON document.

the findNodeAtLocation API finds the node at a given location path in a JSON DOM.

the format API computes edits to format a JSON document.

the modify API computes edits to insert, remove or replace a property or value in a JSON document.

the applyEdits API applies edits to a document.

Installation

npm install --save jsonc-parser

API

export function createScanner ( text: string , ignoreTrivia: boolean = false ): JSONScanner ; export interface JSONScanner { setPosition(pos: number ): any ; scan(): SyntaxKind; getPosition(): number ; getToken(): SyntaxKind; getTokenValue(): string ; getTokenOffset(): number ; getTokenLength(): number ; getTokenStartLine(): number ; getTokenStartCharacter(): number ; getTokenError(): ScanError; }

export interface ParseOptions { disallowComments?: boolean ; allowTrailingComma?: boolean ; allowEmptyContent?: boolean ; } export declare function parse ( text: string , errors?: {error: ParseErrorCode;}[], options?: ParseOptions ): any ; export declare function visit ( text: string , visitor: JSONVisitor, options?: ParseOptions ): any ; export interface JSONVisitor { onObjectBegin?: ( offset: number , length: number , startLine: number , startCharacter: number , pathSupplier: ( ) => JSONPath ) => void ; onObjectProperty?: ( property: string , offset: number , length: number , startLine: number , startCharacter: number , pathSupplier: ( ) => JSONPath ) => void ; onObjectEnd?: ( offset: number , length: number , startLine: number , startCharacter: number ) => void ; onArrayBegin?: ( offset: number , length: number , startLine: number , startCharacter: number , pathSupplier: ( ) => JSONPath ) => void ; onArrayEnd?: ( offset: number , length: number , startLine: number , startCharacter: number ) => void ; onLiteralValue?: ( value: any , offset: number , length: number , startLine: number , startCharacter: number , pathSupplier: ( ) => JSONPath ) => void ; onSeparator?: ( character: string , offset: number , length: number , startLine: number , startCharacter: number ) => void ; onComment?: ( offset: number , length: number , startLine: number , startCharacter: number ) => void ; onError?: ( error: ParseErrorCode, offset: number , length: number , startLine: number , startCharacter: number ) => void ; } export declare function parseTree ( text: string , errors?: ParseError[], options?: ParseOptions ): Node | undefined ; export declare type NodeType = "object" | "array" | "property" | "string" | "number" | "boolean" | "null" ; export interface Node { type : NodeType; value?: any ; offset: number ; length: number ; colonOffset?: number ; parent?: Node; children?: Node[]; }

export declare function stripComments ( text: string , replaceCh?: string ): string ; export declare function getLocation ( text: string , position: number ): Location ; export declare type Segment = string | number ; export declare type JSONPath = Segment[]; export interface Location { previousNode?: Node; path: JSONPath; matches: ( patterns: JSONPath ) => boolean ; isAtPropertyKey: boolean ; } export function findNodeAtLocation ( root: Node, path: JSONPath ): Node | undefined ; export function findNodeAtOffset ( root: Node, offset: number , includeRightBound?: boolean ) : Node | undefined ; export function getNodePath ( node: Node ): JSONPath ; export function getNodeValue ( node: Node ): any ; export function format ( documentText: string , range: Range, options: FormattingOptions ): EditResult ; export function modify ( text: string , path: JSONPath, value: any , options: ModificationOptions ): EditResult ; export function applyEdits ( text: string , edits: EditResult ): string ; export type EditResult = Edit[]; export interface Edit { offset: number ; length: number ; content: string ; } export interface Range { offset: number ; length: number ; } export interface FormattingOptions { tabSize: number ; insertSpaces: boolean ; eol: string ; } export interface ModificationOptions { formattingOptions?: FormattingOptions; isArrayInsertion?: boolean ; getInsertionIndex?: ( properties: string [] ) => number ; }

License

(MIT License)

Copyright 2018, Microsoft