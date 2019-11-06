JSONBird is a Duplex stream which makes it easy to create a flexible JSON-RPC 2.0 client or server (or a bidirectional combination) over any reliable transport. You can use out of order messaging or an in-order byte stream.
It can parse/emit JSON strings or parse/emit plain-old-javascript-objects in memory.
JSONBird does not care what transport is used, for example you could use:
const Promise = require('bluebird');
const JSONBird = require('jsonbird');
const rpc = new JSONBird({/*options*/});
class MyMethods {
add(a, b) {
return a + b;
}
subtract(a, b) {
return this.add(a, -b);
}
slowAdd(a, b) {
return Promise.delay(100).then(() => this.add(a, b));
}
}
rpc.methods(new MyMethods());
rpc.method('multiply', (a, b) => a * b);
const JSONBird = require('jsonbird');
const express = require('express');
const {createServer: createWebSocketServer} = require('websocket-stream');
const app = express();
app.get('/', (request, response) => response.end('Hi!'));
const server = app.listen(1234);
const webSocketServer = createWebSocketServer({server}, wsStream => {
// `rpc` is a node.js duplex stream. The "readable" side refers to the
// output of JSONBird (you "read" the output from the stream). The
// "writable" side refers to the input of JSONBird (you "write" the
// input to the stream):
const rpc = new JSONBird({
// The "json-message" readable mode emits JSON documents in object
// mode, this ensures that our peer never receives a split up json
// document from us (WebSocket is message based, as opposed to
// stream based)
readableMode: 'json-message',
// The "json-stream" writable mode accepts JSON documents as a
// string and will reconstruct a split up json document.
writableMode: 'json-stream',
// Combining these two modes in this example will maximize
// compatibility with other JSON-RPC implementations.
});
rpc.methods(new MyMethods());
wsStream.pipe(rpc);
rpc.pipe(wsStream);
});
// this example should be bundled using browserify or webpack
const JSONBird = require('jsonbird');
const {WebSocket} = window;
const rpc = new JSONBird({
readableMode: 'json-message',
writableMode: 'json-stream',
});
const connect = () => {
const ws = new WebSocket('ws://localhost:1234/');
ws.binaryType = 'arraybuffer';
const rpcOnData = str => ws.send(str);
ws.onopen = () => {
rpc.on('data', rpcOnData);
rpc.call('add', 10, 3)
.then(result => rpc.call('subtract', result, 1))
.then(result => console.log('result:', result)) // 12
;
};
ws.onclose = () => {
rpc.removeListener('data', rpcOnData);
};
ws.onmessage = e => {
const data = Buffer.from(e.data);
rpc.write(data);
};
};
connect();
// this example should be bundled using browserify or webpack
const JSONBird = require('jsonbird');
const {WebSocket} = window;
const worker = new Worker('myWorker.js');
const rpc = new JSONBird({
// take advantage of the structured clone algorithm
readableMode: 'object',
writableMode: 'object',
receiveErrorStack: true,
sendErrorStack: true,
});
worker.onmessage = e => rpc.write(e.data);
rpc.on('data', object => worker.postMessage(object));
myWorker.js:
// this example should be bundled using browserify or webpack
const JSONBird = require('jsonbird');
const rpc = new JSONBird({
readableMode: 'object',
writableMode: 'object',
receiveErrorStack: true,
sendErrorStack: true,
});
self.onmessage = e => rpc.write(e.data);
rpc.on('data', object => self.postMessage(object));
// this example should be bundled using browserify or webpack
const JSONBird = require('jsonbird');
const {WebSocket} = window;
const worker = new SharedWorker('mySharedWorker.js');
const rpc = new JSONBird({
// take advantage of the structured clone algorithm
readableMode: 'object',
writableMode: 'object',
receiveErrorStack: true,
sendErrorStack: true,
});
worker.port.onmessage = e => rpc.write(e.data);
rpc.on('data', object => worker.port.postMessage(object));
mySharedWorker.js:
// this example should be bundled using browserify or webpack
const JSONBird = require('jsonbird');
const rpc = new JSONBird({
readableMode: 'object',
writableMode: 'object',
receiveErrorStack: true,
sendErrorStack: true,
});
self.onconnect = e => {
const port = e.ports[0];
port.onmessage = e => rpc.write(e.data);
rpc.on('data', object => port.postMessage(object));
};
Kind: global class
function
function
boolean
boolean
string
string
string
string
boolean
boolean
number
number
boolean
boolean
number
boolean
boolean
string
number
number
string |
number
Promise
Promise
Promise
function
Promise
function
Object
boolean
boolean
boolean
boolean
boolean
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|[optionsArg]
Object
|The effect of these options are documented at the getter/setter with the same name
|[optionsArg.receiveErrorStack]
boolean
false
|[optionsArg.sendErrorStack]
boolean
false
|[optionsArg.writableMode]
string
"json-stream"
|[optionsArg.readableMode]
string
"json-stream"
|[optionsArg.firstRequestId]
number
0
|The first request id to use
|[optionsArg.sessionId]
string
"randomString()"
|[optionsArg.endOfJSONWhitespace=]
string
|[optionsArg.endOnFinish]
boolean
true
|[optionsArg.finishOnEnd]
boolean
true
|[optionsArg.pingReceive]
boolean
true
|[optionsArg.pingMethod]
string
"'jsonbird.ping'"
|[optionsArg.pingInterval]
number
2000
|[optionsArg.pingTimeout]
number
1000
|[optionsArg.pingNow]
number
Date.now
|Timer function used to figure out ping delays
|[optionsArg.setTimeout]
function
global.setTimeout
|[optionsArg.clearTimeout]
function
global.clearTimeout
function
The HTML setTimeout function
This function may be overridden for unit tests
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
Returns:
function - https://html.spec.whatwg.org/#dom-settimeout
function
The HTML clearTimeout function
This function may be overridden for unit tests
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
Returns:
function - https://html.spec.whatwg.org/#dom-cleartimeout
boolean
Has the readable side of this duplex stream been ended?
(has the 'end' event been emitted)
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
boolean
Has the writable side of this duplex stream been finished?
(has the 'finish' event been emitted)
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
string
This is a string that will be appended to the id of all request objects that we send out.
This is useful in case the same transport is reused, to make sure that we do not parse any stale response objects. By default, this is set to a short unique id (using the "shortid" module)
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
string
Determines how to JSONBird interprets messages that are written to the writable side of this Duplex stream.
If the value is "object", the writable stream is put in object mode and a plain old javascript object is expected.
For example:
rpc.write({jsonrpc: '2.0', method: 'subtract', params: [42, 23], id: 0})
If the value is "json-message", the writable stream is put in object mode and a json string or a Buffer (utf8) is expected,
For example:
rpc.write('{"jsonrpc":"2.0","method":"subtract","params":[42,23],"id":0}')
rpc.write('{"jsonrpc"') // invalid json string, a `protocolError` event will emitted
If the value is "json-stream", a streaming sequence of json strings or Buffers (utf8) are expected.
For example:
// will wait until more data arrives to complete the json string:
rpc.write('{"jsonrpc":"2.0","method":"subt')
rpc.write('ract","params":[42,23],"id":0}{"jsonrpc"')
rpc.write(':"2.0","method":"subtract","params":[100,1],"id":1}')
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
Returns:
string - "object", "json-stream" or "json-message"
string
Determines how JSONBird sends messages to the readable side of this Duplex stream.
If the value is "object", the readable stream is put in object mode and a plain old javascript object is sent.
For example:
rpc.on('data', object => assert.deepEqual(object, {jsonrpc: '2.0', result: 19, id: 0}));
If the value is "json-message", the readable stream is put in object mode and a json string is sent.
For example:
rpc.on('data', string => console.log('json string:', string));
// json string: {"jsonrpc":"2.0","result":19,"id":0}
// json string: {"jsonrpc":"2.0","result":99,"id":1}
If the value is "json-stream", a streaming sequence of json strings are sent.
For example:
rpc.on('data', string => console.log('chunk:', string));
// chunk: {"jsonrpc":"2.0","res
// chunk: ult":19,"id":0}{"jsonrpc":"2.0",
// chunk: "result":99,"id":1}
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
Returns:
string - "object" or "json-stream"
string
This value is appended to the end of every json string sent to the readable stream.
Only whitespace characters are allowed. This option only has an affect if
readableMode == 'json-stream'
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
boolean
If
true and the writable side of this Duplex stream has finished, automatically end the readable side (after all pending
responses have been sent).
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
If
true and the writable side of this Duplex stream has finished, automatically end the readable side (after all pending
responses have been sent).
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|value
boolean
boolean
If
true and the readable side of this Duplex stream has ended, automatically finish the writable side (after all pending
requests have received a response).
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
If
true and the readable side of this Duplex stream has ended, automatically finish the writable side (after all pending
requests have received a response).
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|value
boolean
number
The number of incoming RPC requests for which we have not sent a reply yet
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
number
The number of outstanding RPC requests for which we have not yet received a response.
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
boolean
If true and a remote method throws, attempt to read stack trace information from the JSON-RPC
error.data property. This stack
trace information is then used to set the
fileName,
lineNumber,
columnNumber and
stack properties of our local
Error
object (the Error object that the
.call() function will reject with).
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
If true and a remote method throws, attempt to read stack trace information from the JSON-RPC
error.data property. This stack
trace information is then used to set the
fileName,
lineNumber,
columnNumber and
stack properties of our local
Error
object (the Error object that the
.call() function will reject with).
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|value
boolean
boolean
If true, the
fileName,
lineNumber,
columnNumber and
stack of an
Error thrown during a method is sent to the client
using the JSON-RPC
error.data property.
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
If true, the
fileName,
lineNumber,
columnNumber and
stack of an
Error thrown during a method is sent to the client
using the JSON-RPC
error.data property.
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|value
boolean
number
The timeout to use for an outgoing method call unless a different timeout was explicitly specified to
call().
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
The timeout to use for an outgoing method call unless a different timeout was explicitly specified to
call().
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|value
number
boolean
If
true a method with the name
this.pingMethod is added which simply returns true as fast as possible.
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
boolean
Are we currently sending pings to our peer?
In other words, has
this.startPinging() been called?
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
string
The method name used when receiving or sending pings.
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
number
The time (in milliseconds) between each ping if
isSendingPings is true.
This time is in addition to the time spent waiting for the previous ping to settle.
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
Returns:
number - milliseconds
The time (in milliseconds) between each ping if
isSendingPings is true.
This time is in addition to the time spent waiting for the previous ping to settle.
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|Description
|value
number
|milliseconds
number
The maximum amount of time (in milliseconds) to wait for a ping method call to resolve.
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
Returns:
number - milliseconds
The maximum amount of time (in milliseconds) to wait for a ping method call to resolve.
Kind: instance property of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|Description
|value
number
|milliseconds
string |
number
Generate a new id to be used for an outgoing request object
Kind: instance method of
JSONBird
Promise
Returns a promise which resolves as soon as all pending requests (as a server) have had their appropriate responses sent to the underlying readable stream.
Note that if a new requests comes in after using waitForPendingResponses(), they will not further delay this Promise.
Kind: instance method of
JSONBird
Promise
Returns a promise which resolves as soon as all pending requests (as a client) have had their appropriate responses received from the underlying writable stream.
Note that if a new call() is made after using waitForPendingResponses(), it will not further delay this Promise.
Kind: instance method of
JSONBird
Registers a new method with the given name.
If the same method name is registered multiple times, earlier definitions will be overridden
Kind: instance method of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The method name
|func
function
Registers multiple methods using an object or Map.
Each key->value pair is registered as a method.
Values that are not a function are ignored.
The
this object during a method call is set to the
objectOrMap (unless a Map was used)
If the same method name is registered multiple times, earlier definitions will be overridden
Kind: instance method of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|objectOrMap
Object |
Map
Registers a notification with the given name.
A notification is a method for which the return value or thrown Error is ignored. A response object is never sent.
If the same method name is registered multiple times, all functions handlers will be called (in the same order as they were registered)
Kind: instance method of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The method name
|func
function
Registers multiple notifications using an object or Map.
A notification is a method for which the return value or thrown Error is ignored. A response object is never sent.
If the same method name is registered multiple times, all functions handlers will be called (in the same order as they were registered)
Each key->value pair is registered as a notification.
Values that are not a "function" are ignored.
The
this object during a method call is set to the
objectOrMap (unless a Map was used)
If the same method name is registered multiple times, earlier definitions will be overridden
Kind: instance method of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|objectOrMap
Object |
Map
Promise
Call a method on the remote instance, by sending a JSON-RPC request object to our write stream.
If no write stream has been set, the method call will be buffered until a write stream is set (setWriteStream). Note: if a read stream is never set, any call() will also never resolve.
Kind: instance method of
JSONBird
Returns:
Promise - A Promise which will resole with the return value of the remote method
|Param
|Type
|Description
|nameOrOptions
string |
Object
|The method name or an options object
|nameOrOptions.name
string
|The method name
|nameOrOptions.timeout
number
|A maximum time (in milliseconds) to wait for a response. The returned promise will reject after this time.
|...args
*
function
Returns a new function which calls the given method name by binding the function to this RPC instance and the given method name (or options object).
For example:
const subtract = rpc.bindCall('subtract');
subtract(10, 3).then(result => console.log(result)) // 7
Kind: instance method of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|Description
|nameOrOptions
string |
Object
|The method name or an options object
|nameOrOptions.name
string
|The method name
|nameOrOptions.timeout
number
|A maximum time (in milliseconds) to wait for a response. The returned promise will reject after this time.
Promise
Execute a notification on the remote instance, by sending a JSON-RPC request object to our write stream.
If no write stream has been set, the method call will be buffered until a write stream is set (setWriteStream).
This function resolves as soon as the request object has been buffered, but does not wait for the remote instance to have actually received the request object.
Kind: instance method of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|Description
|nameOrOptions
string |
Object
|The method name or an options object
|nameOrOptions.name
string
|The method name
|...args
*
function
Returns a new function which sends a notification with the given method name by binding the function to this RPC instance and the given method name (or options object).
For example:
const userDeleted = rpc.bindNotify('userDeleted');
userDeleted(123)
Kind: instance method of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|Description
|nameOrOptions
string |
Object
|The method name or an options object
|nameOrOptions.name
string
|The method name
|nameOrOptions.timeout
number
|A maximum time (in milliseconds) to wait for a response. The returned promise will reject after this time.
Start pinging our peer periodically.
A ping is a remote method call with the name
this.pingMethod. This method is called every
this.pingInterval,
with a timeout of
this.pingTimeout. The events 'pingSuccess' and 'pingFail' are emitted based on the results
of the call. The property
this.isSendingPings can be read to find out if pings are currently being sent.
When you are done, make sure to either call stopPinging() or end/finish this stream if pinging is enabled, otherwise you will leak resources.
Kind: instance method of
JSONBird
Stop the periodic ping (if previously enabled by
startPinging()).
Kind: instance method of
JSONBird
Resets all statistics which are reported by ping events.
Currently this method only sets
pingConsecutiveFails to 1 for the next
pingFail event
Kind: instance method of
JSONBird
This event is fired if an uncaught error occurred
Most errors end up at the caller of our functions or at the remote peer, instead of this event. Note that if you do not listen for this event on node.js, your process might exit.
Kind: event emitted by
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|error
Error
This event is fired if our peer sent us something that we were unable to parse.
These kind of errors do not end up at the 'error' event
Kind: event emitted by
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|error
Error
The most recent ping sent to our peer succeeded
Kind: event emitted by
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|Description
|delay
number
|How long the ping took to resolve (in milliseconds)
The most recent ping sent to our peer timed out or resulted in an error
Kind: event emitted by
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|Description
|consecutiveFails
number
|The amount of consecutive pings that failed
|error
Error
Object
Converts any javascript
Error object to a JSON-RPC error object
Kind: static method of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|error
Error
|The
message,
code and
data properties of this
error will be copied over to the resulting object.
|[includeErrorStack]
boolean
false
|If
true and
error.data is
undefined, the resulting
data object will contain a "javascriptError" objecting containing the
fileName,
lineNumber,
columnNumber and
stack of the
error.
boolean
Is the given value for the JSON-RPC
jsonrpc property a value that we recognise?
Currently, only "2.0" is supported
Kind: static method of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|jsonrpc
*
boolean
Is the given value for the JSON-RPC
id property valid?
Kind: static method of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|id
*
boolean
Is the given value for the JSON-RPC
method property valid?
Kind: static method of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|method
*
boolean
Is the given value for the JSON-RPC
params property valid?
Kind: static method of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|params
*
boolean
Test if the given property
name of
object is one of the builtin Object.prototype functions.
Such as: hasOwnProperty, defineGetter, etc
Kind: static method of
JSONBird
|Param
|Type
|object
Object
|name
string