jsonata

by jsonata-js
1.8.5 (see all)

JSONata query and transformation language - http://jsonata.org

238K

1.2K

8d ago

32

0

MIT

Built-In

Yes?

5.0/5
rmela
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Readme

JSONata

JSON query and transformation language

Reference implementation of the JSONata query and transformation language.

Installation

  • npm install jsonata

Quick start

In Node.js:

var jsonata = require("jsonata");

var data = {
  example: [
    {value: 4},
    {value: 7},
    {value: 13}
  ]
};
var expression = jsonata("$sum(example.value)");
var result = expression.evaluate(data);  // returns 24

In a browser:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <title>JSONata test</title>
    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jsonata/jsonata.min.js"></script>
    <script>
      function greeting() {
        var json = JSON.parse(document.getElementById('json').value);
        var result = jsonata('"Hello, " & name').evaluate(json);
        document.getElementById('greeting').innerHTML = result;
      }
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <textarea id="json">{ "name": "Wilbur" }</textarea>
    <button onclick="greeting()">Click me</button>
    <p id="greeting"></p>
  </body>
</html>

More information

Contributing

See the CONTRIBUTING.md for details of how to contribute to this repo.

100
Robert Mela - 7 Ratings, 3 Reviews
10 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

It's like xpath or xquery for JSON. II've always rolled my on functions to query a JSON object, but each has only implemented a small part of what jsonata uses. THe syntax can be a little tricky to learn, but it's well worth the effort and you can do with one line of jsonata what it would take many lines of javascript to do.

0
Alex Ivanov - 36 Ratings, 72 Reviews
December 11, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

This is exactly the tool that you should at least see. If you try it you will be surprised at its capabilities. I can't even imagine where and how I can use all its features at the same app. Very strong and very wise (at least in a vacuum).

0
Alain Dresse, Belgium - 9 Ratings, 0 Reviews
December 21, 2020

