JSON query and transformation language
Reference implementation of the JSONata query and transformation language.
npm install jsonata
In Node.js:
var jsonata = require("jsonata");
var data = {
example: [
{value: 4},
{value: 7},
{value: 13}
]
};
var expression = jsonata("$sum(example.value)");
var result = expression.evaluate(data); // returns 24
In a browser:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>JSONata test</title>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jsonata/jsonata.min.js"></script>
<script>
function greeting() {
var json = JSON.parse(document.getElementById('json').value);
var result = jsonata('"Hello, " & name').evaluate(json);
document.getElementById('greeting').innerHTML = result;
}
</script>
</head>
<body>
<textarea id="json">{ "name": "Wilbur" }</textarea>
<button onclick="greeting()">Click me</button>
<p id="greeting"></p>
</body>
</html>
See the CONTRIBUTING.md for details of how to contribute to this repo.
It's like xpath or xquery for JSON. II've always rolled my on functions to query a JSON object, but each has only implemented a small part of what jsonata uses. THe syntax can be a little tricky to learn, but it's well worth the effort and you can do with one line of jsonata what it would take many lines of javascript to do.
This is exactly the tool that you should at least see. If you try it you will be surprised at its capabilities. I can't even imagine where and how I can use all its features at the same app. Very strong and very wise (at least in a vacuum).