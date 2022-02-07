Robert Mela ● Lexington, MA, USA ● 7 Rating s ● 3 Review s ●

10 months ago

Easy to Use Great Documentation

It's like xpath or xquery for JSON. II've always rolled my on functions to query a JSON object, but each has only implemented a small part of what jsonata uses. THe syntax can be a little tricky to learn, but it's well worth the effort and you can do with one line of jsonata what it would take many lines of javascript to do.