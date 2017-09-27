JSON API Validator

Validates a JavaScript object as JSON API compliant.

Usage

var Validator = require ( 'jsonapi-validator' ).Validator; var validator = new Validator(); try { validator.validate({ meta : { key : 'test' }})) { } catch (e) { } if (validator.isValid({ meta : { key : 'test' }})) { }

Custom schema

You may also provide a custom schema to be used for validation. Technically any valid json-schema will be accepted, but you should provide a valid JSON API schema.

var customValidator = new Validator( require ( './my-schema.json' ));

Command Line Utility

JSON API Validator can also be used on the command line by first running npm i -g jsonapi-validator , then executing the command line tool as follows:

jsonapi- validator -f / path / to /file.json

If the file is valid JSON API the tool will report it as such and exit with code 0. If the file is invalid JSON API the problems will be logged to the console and the tool will exit with code 1.