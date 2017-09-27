Validates a JavaScript object as JSON API compliant.
var Validator = require('jsonapi-validator').Validator;
var validator = new Validator();
try {
validator.validate({meta: {key: 'test'}})) {
// valid JSON API.
}
catch (e) {
// invalid JSON API.
}
if (validator.isValid({meta: {key: 'test'}})) {
// valid JSON API.
}
You may also provide a custom schema to be used for validation. Technically any valid json-schema will be accepted, but you should provide a valid JSON API schema.
var customValidator = new Validator(require('./my-schema.json'));
JSON API Validator can also be used on the command line by first running
npm i -g jsonapi-validator, then executing the command line tool as follows:
jsonapi-validator -f /path/to/file.json
If the file is valid JSON API the tool will report it as such and exit with code 0. If the file is invalid JSON API the problems will be logged to the console and the tool will exit with code 1.