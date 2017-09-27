openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jv

jsonapi-validator

by Elliott Foster
3.0.5 (see all)

JSON API validation module.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JSON API Validator

Greenkeeper badge

Build Status Coverage Status

Validates a JavaScript object as JSON API compliant.

Usage

var Validator = require('jsonapi-validator').Validator;
var validator = new Validator();

try {
  validator.validate({meta: {key: 'test'}})) {
  // valid JSON API.
}
catch (e) {
  // invalid JSON API.
}

if (validator.isValid({meta: {key: 'test'}})) {
  // valid JSON API.
}

Custom schema

You may also provide a custom schema to be used for validation. Technically any valid json-schema will be accepted, but you should provide a valid JSON API schema.

var customValidator = new Validator(require('./my-schema.json'));

Command Line Utility

JSON API Validator can also be used on the command line by first running npm i -g jsonapi-validator, then executing the command line tool as follows:

jsonapi-validator -f /path/to/file.json

If the file is valid JSON API the tool will report it as such and exit with code 0. If the file is invalid JSON API the problems will be logged to the console and the tool will exit with code 1.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial