openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jt

jsonapi-typescript

by Mike North
0.1.3 (see all)

TypeScript type information for JSON:API documents

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JSONAPI-typescript

Build Status Version

TypeScript type information for compile-time validation of JSON:API documents. Supports TS 2.3 and above.

How to use this

  1. Install this package
npm install --save-dev jsonapi-typescript
  1. Import this module
import * as JSONAPI from 'jsonapi-typescript';
  1. check to see if json types are validated correctly
import * as JSONAPI from 'jsonapi-typescript';

// ✅ This should be OK
let doc: JSONAPI.Document = {
  data: {
    type: 'articles',
    id: '1'
  }
};

// ⛔️ This should NOT be OK ("result" is not a valid JSON:API top-level key)
let doc: JSONAPI.Document = {
  result: "Success!"
};

// ⛔️ This should NOT be OK ( empty Array is not a valid JSON:API document )
let doc: JSONAPI.Document = [];

© 2017 Mike North, All Rights Reserved.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial