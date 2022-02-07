TypeScript type information for compile-time validation of JSON:API documents. Supports TS 2.3 and above.

How to use this

Install this package

npm install --save-dev jsonapi-typescript

Import this module

import * as JSONAPI from 'jsonapi-typescript' ;

check to see if json types are validated correctly

import * as JSONAPI from 'jsonapi-typescript' ; let doc: JSONAPI.Document = { data: { type : 'articles' , id: '1' } }; let doc: JSONAPI.Document = { result: "Success!" }; let doc: JSONAPI.Document = [];

Copyright

© 2017 Mike North, All Rights Reserved.