A config driven NodeJS framework implementing
json:api and
GraphQL. You define the resources, it provides the api.
This framework solves the challenges of json:api and GraphQL without coupling us to any one ORM solution. Every other module out there is either tightly coupled to a database implementation, tracking an old version of the json:api spec, or is merely a helper library for a small feature. If you're building an API and your use case only involves reading and writing to a data store... well count yourself lucky. For everyone else, this framework provides the flexibility to provide a complex API without being confined to any one technology.
A config driven approach to building an API enables:
Ultimately, the only things you as a user of this framework need to care about are:
handler for:
createing a resource
deleteing a resource
searching for many resources
finding a specific resource
updateing a specific resource
We've created
handlers to automatically map our config over to database solutions help people get off the ground:
jsonapi-server and powers the core test suite.
jsonapi-server. More info can be found here
sequelize to support PostgreSQL, MySQL, MSSQL, MariaDB and SQLite.
We've also written a library to ease the consumption of a json:api compliant service, if GraphQL isn't your thing:
You can have a complete json:api server providing a
photos resource with just this:
var jsonApi = require("jsonapi-server");
jsonApi.setConfig({
port: 16006,
graphiql: true
});
jsonApi.define({
resource: "photos",
handlers: new jsonApi.MemoryHandler(),
attributes: {
title: jsonApi.Joi.string(),
url: jsonApi.Joi.string().uri(),
height: jsonApi.Joi.number().min(1).max(10000).precision(0),
width: jsonApi.Joi.number().min(1).max(10000).precision(0)
}
});
jsonApi.start();
Your new API will be alive at
http://localhost:16006/ and your
photos resources will be at
http://localhost:16006/photos. The GraphiQL interface will be available at
http://localhost:16006/.
Fire up an example
json:api server using the resources mentioned in the official spec via:
$ git clone https://github.com/holidayextras/jsonapi-server.git
$ npm install
$ npm start
then browse to the JSON:API endpoints:
http://localhost:16006/rest/photos
or, for GraphQL:
http://localhost:16006/rest/
the example implementation can be found here