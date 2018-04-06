openbase logo
jsonapi-server

by holidayextras
4.2.0 (see all)

A config driven NodeJS framework implementing json:api and GraphQL

npm
GitHub
CDN

Categories

Readme

jsonapi-server

A config driven NodeJS framework implementing json:api and GraphQL. You define the resources, it provides the api.

Motivation / Justification / Rationale

This framework solves the challenges of json:api and GraphQL without coupling us to any one ORM solution. Every other module out there is either tightly coupled to a database implementation, tracking an old version of the json:api spec, or is merely a helper library for a small feature. If you're building an API and your use case only involves reading and writing to a data store... well count yourself lucky. For everyone else, this framework provides the flexibility to provide a complex API without being confined to any one technology.

A config driven approach to building an API enables:

  • Enforced json:api responses
  • Automatic GraphQL schema generation
  • Request validation
  • Payload validation
  • Automatic documentation generation
  • Automatic inclusions
  • Automatic routing
  • Automatic handling of relationships

Ultimately, the only things you as a user of this framework need to care about are:

  • What are my resources called
  • What properties do my resources have
  • For each resource, implement a handler for:
    • createing a resource
    • deleteing a resource
    • searching for many resources
    • finding a specific resource
    • updateing a specific resource

We've created handlers to automatically map our config over to database solutions help people get off the ground:

We've also written a library to ease the consumption of a json:api compliant service, if GraphQL isn't your thing:

Full documentation

The tl;dr

You can have a complete json:api server providing a photos resource with just this:

var jsonApi = require("jsonapi-server");

jsonApi.setConfig({
  port: 16006,
  graphiql: true
});

jsonApi.define({
  resource: "photos",
  handlers: new jsonApi.MemoryHandler(),
  attributes: {
    title: jsonApi.Joi.string(),
    url: jsonApi.Joi.string().uri(),
    height: jsonApi.Joi.number().min(1).max(10000).precision(0),
    width: jsonApi.Joi.number().min(1).max(10000).precision(0)
  }
});

jsonApi.start();

Your new API will be alive at http://localhost:16006/ and your photos resources will be at http://localhost:16006/photos. The GraphiQL interface will be available at http://localhost:16006/.

Show me a full example!

Fire up an example json:api server using the resources mentioned in the official spec via:

$ git clone https://github.com/holidayextras/jsonapi-server.git
$ npm install
$ npm start

then browse to the JSON:API endpoints:

http://localhost:16006/rest/photos

or, for GraphQL:

http://localhost:16006/rest/

the example implementation can be found here

