A config driven NodeJS framework implementing json:api and GraphQL . You define the resources, it provides the api.

Motivation / Justification / Rationale

This framework solves the challenges of json:api and GraphQL without coupling us to any one ORM solution. Every other module out there is either tightly coupled to a database implementation, tracking an old version of the json:api spec, or is merely a helper library for a small feature. If you're building an API and your use case only involves reading and writing to a data store... well count yourself lucky. For everyone else, this framework provides the flexibility to provide a complex API without being confined to any one technology.

A config driven approach to building an API enables:

Enforced json:api responses

Automatic GraphQL schema generation

Request validation

Payload validation

Automatic documentation generation

Automatic inclusions

Automatic routing

Automatic handling of relationships

Ultimately, the only things you as a user of this framework need to care about are:

What are my resources called

What properties do my resources have

For each resource, implement a handler for: create ing a resource delete ing a resource search ing for many resources find ing a specific resource update ing a specific resource

for:

We've created handler s to automatically map our config over to database solutions help people get off the ground:

jsonapi-store-memoryhandler - an in-memory data store to enable rapid prototyping. This ships as a part of jsonapi-server and powers the core test suite.

and powers the core test suite. jsonapi-handler-chain - a handler to chain custom behaviour around an existing handler. This ships as a part of jsonapi-server . More info can be found here

. More info can be found here jsonapi-store-relationaldb - using sequelize to support PostgreSQL, MySQL, MSSQL, MariaDB and SQLite.

to support PostgreSQL, MySQL, MSSQL, MariaDB and SQLite. jsonapi-store-mongodb - for MongoDB.

jsonapi-store-elasticsearch - for Elasticsearch.

jsonapi-store-dynamodb - !SIGNIFICANT WIP! for AWS DynamoDB.

We've also written a library to ease the consumption of a json:api compliant service, if GraphQL isn't your thing:

jsonapi-client - for NodeJS and Browsers

Full documentation

The tl;dr

You can have a complete json:api server providing a photos resource with just this:

var jsonApi = require ( "jsonapi-server" ); jsonApi.setConfig({ port : 16006 , graphiql : true }); jsonApi.define({ resource : "photos" , handlers : new jsonApi.MemoryHandler(), attributes : { title : jsonApi.Joi.string(), url : jsonApi.Joi.string().uri(), height : jsonApi.Joi.number().min( 1 ).max( 10000 ).precision( 0 ), width : jsonApi.Joi.number().min( 1 ).max( 10000 ).precision( 0 ) } }); jsonApi.start();

Your new API will be alive at http://localhost:16006/ and your photos resources will be at http://localhost:16006/photos . The GraphiQL interface will be available at http://localhost:16006/ .

Show me a full example!

Fire up an example json:api server using the resources mentioned in the official spec via:

git clone https://github.com/holidayextras/jsonapi-server.git npm install npm start

then browse to the JSON:API endpoints:

http :

or, for GraphQL:

http :

the example implementation can be found here