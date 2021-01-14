openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jsonapi-parse

by mysidewalk
2.0.1 (see all)

Parses JSON API style responses into a more 'typical' JSON format

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

786

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JSONAPI Parse

This library is currently complies and works with JSON API v1.0.

Install

npm install jsonapi-parse

API Reference

jsonapi.parse(input)

OptionDescriptionDefault
inputA JSON string or JavaScript objectundefined

Parses the input provided if it follows the JSON API specification (v1.0). This library currently creates a new object for every nested resource object rather than pointing to the reference of the object form the included collection. This is in an effort to reduce difficult to trace bugs.

Currently it prevents circular references by keeping track of the "lineage" as it populates every new resource objects relationships. It will not set anything besides type and id for the related object.

Returns a new object with at least a data and jsonapi property. The data property should be the parsed version of the object graph included, and the jsonapi object should have an indicator for if it has been parsed and any other information the object contained previously.

Passing anything that is not a JSON string or JavaScript object will be returned as it was called with. Passing anything that does not conform to JSON API specification will also be returned as called with.

Example Usage

// JSON API structured object
var input = {
        data: [
            {
                id: '12klj',
                type: 'primary',
                attributes: { key: 'value', property: true }
            }
        ]
    },
    // JSON string of previous object
    stringified = JSON.stringify(input);

// Parsing a normal Javascript Object
window.jsonapi.parse(input);


// Parsing a JSON string
window.jsonapi.parse(stringified);

// Returns
// {
//     data: [ 
//         { id: '12klj', type: 'primary', key: 'value', property: true }
//     ],
//     jsonapi: { parsed: true }
// }

Build

gulp build

This task currently concatenates, compresses (uglify), and moves the source files into the dist directory.

TODO

  • Add tests for the output of the parse method
  • Setup Travis CI for running the tests
  • Add npm package for parsing with Node

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial