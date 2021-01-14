JSONAPI Parse

This library is currently complies and works with JSON API v1.0.

Install

npm install jsonapi-parse

API Reference

Option Description Default input A JSON string or JavaScript object undefined

Parses the input provided if it follows the JSON API specification (v1.0). This library currently creates a new object for every nested resource object rather than pointing to the reference of the object form the included collection. This is in an effort to reduce difficult to trace bugs.

Currently it prevents circular references by keeping track of the "lineage" as it populates every new resource objects relationships. It will not set anything besides type and id for the related object.

Returns a new object with at least a data and jsonapi property. The data property should be the parsed version of the object graph included, and the jsonapi object should have an indicator for if it has been parsed and any other information the object contained previously.

Passing anything that is not a JSON string or JavaScript object will be returned as it was called with. Passing anything that does not conform to JSON API specification will also be returned as called with.

Example Usage

var input = { data : [ { id : '12klj' , type : 'primary' , attributes : { key : 'value' , property : true } } ] }, stringified = JSON .stringify(input); window .jsonapi.parse(input); window .jsonapi.parse(stringified);

Build

gulp build

This task currently concatenates, compresses (uglify), and moves the source files into the dist directory.

TODO