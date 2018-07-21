A tool similar to normalizr, but which leverages the self-describing schemas present in JSONAPI to automatically normalize without hand-written schema definitions.

Turns this:

{ data : [{ type : 'articles' , id : '1' , attributes : { title : 'title' , body : 'body' }, relationships : { author : { data : { id : '42' , type : 'users' } } } }], included : [ { type : 'users' , id : '42' , attributes : { name : 'John' } } ] }

Into this:

{ result : { articles : [ '1' ] }, entities : { articles : { '1' : { id : '1' , title : 'title' , body : 'body' , author : { type : 'users' , id : '42' } } }, users : { '42' : { id : '42' , name : 'John' } } } }

Usage

import normalize from 'jsonapi-normalizer' normalize(someJsonApiObject)

That's all there is to it! No options or schema definitions.

Caveats

Note that, unlike normalizr , this library will always point to associations using the format { type: 'users', id: 4 } . This behavior is intended to prevent the discontinuity present in normalizr where polymorphic associations are referenced differently than regular associations. It will also help you ensure you're retrieving the correct object when resolving the association.

Similarly, result will always have keys that reference the name of the schema. This is also for the sake of consistency across all responses.

If either of these behaviors significantly hinders app development and you'd prefer normalizr 's behavior, open an issue to discuss. Better yet, submit a PR that allows this behavior as an option.

Installation

npm install --save jsonapi-normalizer

Contributing

To run on your own machine, clone the project and install dependencies using Yarn.

git clone git@github.com:stevenpetryk/jsonapi-normalizer.git cd jsonapi-normalizer yarn install

Testing is as simple as:

yarn test

Please ensure that your tests pass before requesting that a pull request is reviewed.