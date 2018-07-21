openbase logo
jsonapi-normalizer

by Steven Petryk
2.0.1

Normalizes JSONAPI for use in Redux or similar systems.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

881

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No

Categories

Readme

jsonapi-normalizer

CircleCI JavaScript Style Guide

A tool similar to normalizr, but which leverages the self-describing schemas present in JSONAPI to automatically normalize without hand-written schema definitions.

TL;DR

Turns this:

{
  data: [{
    type: 'articles',
    id: '1',
    attributes: {
      title: 'title',
      body: 'body'
    },
    relationships: {
      author: {
        data: {
          id: '42',
          type: 'users'
        }
      }
    }
  }],

  included: [
    {
      type: 'users',
      id: '42',
      attributes: {
        name: 'John'
      }
    }
  ]
}

Into this:

{
  result: {
    articles: ['1']
  },
  entities: {
    articles: {
      '1': {
        id: '1',
        title: 'title',
        body: 'body',
        author: { type: 'users', id: '42' } // see Caveats below!
      }
    },
    users: {
      '42': {
        id: '42',
        name: 'John'
      }
    }
  }
}

Usage

import normalize from 'jsonapi-normalizer'

normalize(someJsonApiObject)

That's all there is to it! No options or schema definitions.

Caveats

Note that, unlike normalizr, this library will always point to associations using the format { type: 'users', id: 4 }. This behavior is intended to prevent the discontinuity present in normalizr where polymorphic associations are referenced differently than regular associations. It will also help you ensure you're retrieving the correct object when resolving the association.

Similarly, result will always have keys that reference the name of the schema. This is also for the sake of consistency across all responses.

If either of these behaviors significantly hinders app development and you'd prefer normalizr's behavior, open an issue to discuss. Better yet, submit a PR that allows this behavior as an option.

Installation

npm install --save jsonapi-normalizer

Contributing

To run on your own machine, clone the project and install dependencies using Yarn.

git clone git@github.com:stevenpetryk/jsonapi-normalizer.git
cd jsonapi-normalizer
yarn install

Testing is as simple as:

yarn test

Please ensure that your tests pass before requesting that a pull request is reviewed.

