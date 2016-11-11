JavaScript client-side JSON API data handling made easy.
Current version is v0.4.0-beta. It is still a work in progress, but should do what it says.
The JSONAPI standard is great for exchanging data (which is its purpose), but the format is not ideal to work directly with in an application. jsonapi-datastore is a JavaScript framework-agnostic library (but an AngularJS version is provided for convenience) that takes away the burden of handling JSONAPI data on the client side.
What it does:
What it does not do:
Install jsonapi-datastore with
bower by running:
$ bower install jsonapi-datastore
or with
npm by running:
$ npm install jsonapi-datastore
Just call the
.sync() method of your store.
var store = new JsonApiDataStore();
store.sync(data);
This parses the data and incorporates it in the store, taking care of already existing records (by updating them) and relationships.
If you have meta data in your payload use the
.syncWithMeta method of your store.
var store = new JsonApiDataStore();
store.syncWithMeta(data);
This does everything that
.sync() does, but returns an object with data and meta split.
Just call the
.find(type, id) method of your store.
var article = store.find('article', 123);
or call the
.findAll(type) method of your store to get all the models of that type.
var articles = store.findAll('article');
All the attributes and relationships are accessible through the model as object properties.
console.log(article.author.name);
In case a related resource has not been fetched yet (either as a primary resource or as an included resource), the corresponding property on the model will contain only the
type and
id (and the
._placeHolder property will be set to
true). However, the models are updated in place, so you can fetch a related resource later, and your data will remain consistent.
Just call the
.serialize() method on the model.
console.log(article.serialize());
// Create a store:
var store = new JsonApiDataStore();
// Then, given the following payload, containing two `articles`, with a related `user` who is the author of both:
var payload = {
data: [{
type: 'article',
id: 1337,
attributes: {
title: 'Cool article'
},
relationships: {
author: {
data: {
type: 'user',
id: 1
}
}
}
}, {
type: 'article',
id: 300,
attributes: {
title: 'Even cooler article'
},
relationships: {
author: {
data: {
type: 'user',
id: 1
}
}
}
}]
};
// we can sync it:
var articles = store.sync(payload);
// which will return the list of synced articles.
// Later, we can retrieve one of those:
var article = store.find('article', 1337);
// If the author resource has not been synced yet, we can only access its id and its type:
console.log(article.author);
// { id: 1, _type: 'article' }
// If we do sync the author resource later:
var authorPayload = {
data: {
type: 'user',
id: 1,
attributes: {
name: 'Lucas'
}
}
};
store.sync(authorPayload);
// we can then access the author's name through our old `article` reference:
console.log(article.author.name);
// 'Lucas'
// We can also serialize any whole model in a JSONAPI-compliant way:
console.log(article.serialize());
// ...
// or just a subset of its attributes/relationships:
console.log(article.serialize({ attributes: ['title'], relationships: []}));
// ...
See DOCUMENTATION.md.
Currently, the store does not handle
links attributes or resource-level or relationship-level meta.
jsonapi-datastore is bundled with an AngularJs wrapper. Just include
ng-jsonapi-datastore.js in your
index.html and require the module
beauby.jsonApiDataStore in your application.
You can then use the
JsonApiDataStore factory, which is essentially defined as follows:
{
store: new JsonApiDataStore(),
Model: JsonApiDataStoreModel
}
so that you can use it as follows:
angular
.module('myApp')
.controller('myController', function(JsonApiDataStore) {
var article = JsonApiDataStore.store.find('article', 1337);
var newArticle = new JsonApiDataStore.Model('article');
newArticle.setAttribute('title', 'My cool article');
console.log(newArticle.serialize());
});
All pull-requests welcome!