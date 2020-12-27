JSON ABC

Sorts JSON object alphabetically. It supports nested objects, arrays and collections. Works offline and beautifies JSON object too.

Supports

Beautifies JSON

Sorts Plain Objects, Collections, Arrays

Has offline supports

IE9+ Support

Mobile/ Tablet friendly

Sorting plain arrays is optional

Download

npm install jsonabc

Usage

Used directly in Node: var myJsonAbc = require ( "jsonabc" ); var sorted = myJsonAbc.sortObj({ c : 0 , b : 1 , a : 0 }); Built by Browserify, for directly inclusion in the browser: < script src = "dist/jsonabc.js" > </ script > < script > var output = jsonabc.sort(inputStr, noarray); </ script >

Example

It converts this

{ "object" : { "b" : 2 , "a" : 1 , "d" : 4 , "c" : 3 }, "array" : [ "d" , "1" , "c" , "a" , "b" ], "collection" : [ { "b" : 2 , "a" : 1 , "d" : 4 , "c" : 3 }, { "__b1" : 2 , "__a2" : 1 , "__d3" : 4 , "__c4" : 3 }, [ "d" , "1" , "c" , "a" , "b" ] ] }

to this

{ "array" : [ "1" , "a" , "b" , "c" , "d" ], "collection" : [ [ "1" , "a" , "b" , "c" , "d" ], { "__a2" : 1 , "__b1" : 2 , "__c4" : 3 , "__d3" : 4 }, { "a" : 1 , "b" : 2 , "c" : 3 , "d" : 4 } ], "object" : { "a" : 1 , "b" : 2 , "c" : 3 , "d" : 4 } }

License: MIT