Sorts JSON object alphabetically. It supports nested objects, arrays and collections. Works offline and beautifies JSON object too.
npm install jsonabc
var myJsonAbc = require("jsonabc");
var sorted = myJsonAbc.sortObj({ c: 0, b: 1, a: 0 });
<script src="dist/jsonabc.js"></script>
<script>
var output = jsonabc.sort(inputStr, noarray);
</script>
It converts this
{
"object": {
"b": 2,
"a": 1,
"d": 4,
"c": 3
},
"array": ["d", "1", "c", "a", "b"],
"collection": [
{
"b": 2,
"a": 1,
"d": 4,
"c": 3
},
{
"__b1": 2,
"__a2": 1,
"__d3": 4,
"__c4": 3
},
["d", "1", "c", "a", "b"]
]
}
to this
{
"array": ["1", "a", "b", "c", "d"],
"collection": [
["1", "a", "b", "c", "d"],
{
"__a2": 1,
"__b1": 2,
"__c4": 3,
"__d3": 4
},
{
"a": 1,
"b": 2,
"c": 3,
"d": 4
}
],
"object": {
"a": 1,
"b": 2,
"c": 3,
"d": 4
}
}
License: MIT