jso

jsonabc

by Shivraj Rath
2.3.1 (see all)

Sorts JSON object alphabetically. It supports nested objects, arrays and collections. Works offline and beautifies JSON object too.

Readme

Build Status

JSON ABC

Sorts JSON object alphabetically. It supports nested objects, arrays and collections. Works offline and beautifies JSON object too.

Try it (Demo)

JSON ABC

Supports

  • Beautifies JSON
  • Sorts Plain Objects, Collections, Arrays
  • Has offline supports
  • IE9+ Support
  • Mobile/ Tablet friendly
  • Sorting plain arrays is optional

Download

npm install jsonabc

Usage

  1. Used directly in Node:
    var myJsonAbc = require("jsonabc");
var sorted = myJsonAbc.sortObj({ c: 0, b: 1, a: 0 });
  2. Built by Browserify, for directly inclusion in the browser:
    <script src="dist/jsonabc.js"></script>
<script>
  var output = jsonabc.sort(inputStr, noarray);
</script>

Example

It converts this

{
  "object": {
    "b": 2,
    "a": 1,
    "d": 4,
    "c": 3
  },
  "array": ["d", "1", "c", "a", "b"],
  "collection": [
    {
      "b": 2,
      "a": 1,
      "d": 4,
      "c": 3
    },
    {
      "__b1": 2,
      "__a2": 1,
      "__d3": 4,
      "__c4": 3
    },
    ["d", "1", "c", "a", "b"]
  ]
}

to this

{
  "array": ["1", "a", "b", "c", "d"],
  "collection": [
    ["1", "a", "b", "c", "d"],
    {
      "__a2": 1,
      "__b1": 2,
      "__c4": 3,
      "__d3": 4
    },
    {
      "a": 1,
      "b": 2,
      "c": 3,
      "d": 4
    }
  ],
  "object": {
    "a": 1,
    "b": 2,
    "c": 3,
    "d": 4
  }
}

License: MIT

