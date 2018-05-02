Converts camelCase JavaScript objects to JSON snake_case and vise versa. This is a direct replacement for the built-in JSON object. In fact, this simply wraps the built-in JSON object. Very handy when your back_end APIs are not build using Node.js.
It also supports converting a
fetch response stream into a camelCased object.
Install json_ and include it in your build.
npm install json_ --save
Then import it like this.
import JSON_ from 'json_';
const example = {
firstName: "John",
lastName: "Doe",
isbn10: "1234567890"
};
console.log(JSON_.stringify(example));
// {"first_name":"John","last_name":"Doe", "isbn_10": "1234567890"}
And vise versa.
import JSON_ from 'json_';
const str = '{"ultimate_answer": 42}';
console.log(JSON_.parse(str));
// {ultimateAnswer: 42}
fetch
You can use
json_ directly with the JavaScript
fetch API to convert
the
Response into an
Object with snakeCase.
Let's say you have a function that returns snake_case weather data, something like this.
const fetchWeather = zip => (
fetch(`${weatherUrl}?zip=${zip}`)
.then(res => res.json())
);
const data = await fetchWeather('10285');
console.log(data);
// {current_temp: 85, reporting_station: 'New York, NY'}
You can easily convert the resolved object to camelCase by replacing the call to
Response.json()
to a call to
JSON_.parse(Response), like this.
import JSON_ from 'json_';
const fetchWeather = zip => (
fetch(`${weatherUrl}?zip=${zip}`)
.then(JSON_.parse)
);
const data = await fetchWeather('10285');
console.log(data);
// {currentTemp: 85, reportingStation: 'New York, NY'}
To run the unit tests...
npm test
Released under MIT license