Converts camelCase JavaScript objects to JSON snake_case and vise versa. This is a direct replacement for the built-in JSON object. In fact, this simply wraps the built-in JSON object. Very handy when your back_end APIs are not build using Node.js. It also supports converting a fetch response stream into a camelCased object.

First, get the package

Install json_ and include it in your build.

npm install json_ --save

Then import it like this.

import JSON_ from 'json_' ;

Example

const example = { firstName : "John" , lastName : "Doe" , isbn10 : "1234567890" }; console .log(JSON_.stringify(example));

And vise versa.

import JSON_ from 'json_' ; const str = '{"ultimate_answer": 42}' ; console .log(JSON_.parse(str));

Using with fetch

You can use json_ directly with the JavaScript fetch API to convert the Response into an Object with snakeCase.

Let's say you have a function that returns snake_case weather data, something like this.

const fetchWeather = zip => ( fetch( ` ${weatherUrl} ?zip= ${zip} ` ) .then( res => res.json()) ); const data = await fetchWeather( '10285' ); console .log(data);

You can easily convert the resolved object to camelCase by replacing the call to Response.json() to a call to JSON_.parse(Response) , like this.

import JSON_ from 'json_' ; const fetchWeather = zip => ( fetch( ` ${weatherUrl} ?zip= ${zip} ` ) .then(JSON_.parse) ); const data = await fetchWeather( '10285' ); console .log(data);

To run the unit tests...

npm test

License

Released under MIT license