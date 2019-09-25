Comment-preserving JSON / JSON5 parser

json5-writer provides an API for parsing JSON and JSON5 without losing comments or formatting. It does so by transforming JSON5 into a JavaScript AST and using jscodeshift to update values.

Example

const json5Writer = require ( 'json5-writer' ) const config = fs.readFileSync( 'config.json5' , 'utf-8' ) const writer = json5Writer.load(config) writer.write({ 'eat honey' : { cooldown : 3 }, speak : { cooldown : 2 }, bear : { actions : [ 'eat honey' , 'speak' ] }, }) fs.writeFileSync( 'config.json5' , writer.toSource(), 'utf-8' )

config.json5 diff

{ // actions 'eat honey': { - cooldown: 4, + cooldown: 3, }, + + 'speak': { + cooldown: 2, + }, // Note: A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside. // entities 'bear': { - actions: [ 'eat honey' ], - canSpeak: true, + actions: ['eat honey', 'speak'], }, }

Installation

npm install --save json5-writer

Usage

const writerInstance = json5Writer.load(jsonStr) writerInstance.write(objectOrArray) const ast = writerInstance.ast const newJson5 = writerInstance.toSource(options) const newJson = writerInstance.toJSON(options)

Updates the JSON / JSON5 string with the new value. Any field or property that doesn't exist in value is removed.

To keep an existing value, use undefined :

const writer = json5Writer.load( `[{ name: 'Noah' }, { name: 'Nancy' }]` ) writer.write([{ name : undefined , age : 28 }, undefined ]) write.toSource()

Directly access the JSON5-turned-JavaScript AST, wrapped in the jscodeshift API.

const j = require ( 'jscodeshift' ) const writer = json5Writer.load( '[1, 2, 3, 4]' ) writer.ast.find(j.Literal).forEach( path => { if (path.value.value % 2 === 0 ) path.value.value = 0 }) write.toSource()

Get the modified JSON5 string.

options control what is output. By default, single quotes and trailing commas are enabled and key quote usage is inferred.

.toSource({ quote : 'single' , trailingComma : true , quoteKeys : undefined })

quoteKeys controls whether object keys are quoted. It can have three different values: false - no object keys will have quotes true - all object keys will have quotes undefined - object key quote usage is inferred [default]

controls whether object keys are quoted. It can have three different values: quote can be either single or double

View the remaining options here.