jju - a set of utilities to work with JSON / JSON5 documents

Installation

yarn add jju

or

npm install jju

Usage

This module provides following functions:

jju.parse() parses json/json5 text and returns a javascript value it corresponds to jju.stringify() converts javascript value to an appropriate json/json5 text jju.tokenize() parses json/json5 text and returns an array of tokens it consists of (see demo) jju.analyze() parses json/json5 text and tries to guess indentation, quoting style, etc. jju.update() changes json/json5 text, preserving original formatting as much as possible (see demo)

All functions are able to work with a standard JSON documents. jju.parse() and jju.stringify() are better in some cases, but slower than native JSON.parse() and JSON.stringify() versions. Detailed description see below.

jju.parse() function

jju.parse(text[, options]) jju.parse(text[, reviver])

Options:

reserved_keys - what to do with reserved keys (String, default="ignore") "ignore" - ignore reserved keys "throw" - throw SyntaxError in case of reserved keys "replace" - replace reserved keys, this is the default JSON.parse behaviour, unsafe Reserved keys are keys that exist in an empty object ( hasOwnProperty , __proto__ , etc.).



parse( '{hasOwnProperty: 1}' , { reserved_keys : 'ignore' }) == {} parse( '{hasOwnProperty: 1, x: 2}' , { reserved_keys : 'ignore' }).hasOwnProperty( 'x' ) == true parse( '{hasOwnProperty: 1}' , { reserved_keys : 'throw' }) == SyntaxError parse( '{hasOwnProperty: 1}' , { reserved_keys : 'replace' }) == { hasOwnProperty : 1 } parse( '{hasOwnProperty: 1, x: 2}' , { reserved_keys : 'replace' }).hasOwnProperty( 'x' ) == TypeError

null_prototype - create object as Object.create(null) instead of '{}' (Boolean) if reserved_keys != 'replace' , default is false if reserved_keys == 'replace' , default is true It is usually unsafe and not recommended to change this option to false in the last case.

reviver - reviver function - Function This function should follow JSON specification

mode - operation mode, set it to 'json' if you want to throw on non-strict json files (String)

jju.stringify() function

jju.stringify(value[, options]) jju.stringify(value[, replacer [, indent])

Options:

ascii - output ascii only (Boolean, default=false) If this option is enabled, output will not have any characters except of 0x20-0x7f.

indent - indentation (String, Number or Boolean, default='\t') This option follows JSON specification.

quote - enquoting char (String, "'" or '"', default="'")

quote_keys - whether keys quoting in objects is required or not (String, default=false) If you want {"q": 1} instead of {q: 1} , set it to true.

sort_keys - sort all keys while stringifying (Boolean or Function, default=false) By default sort order will depend on implementation, with v8 it's insertion order. If set to true , all keys (but not arrays) will be sorted alphabetically. You can provide your own sorting function as well.

replacer - replacer function or array (Function or Array) This option follows JSON specification.

no_trailing_comma = don't output trailing comma (Boolean, default=false) If this option is set, arrays like this [1,2,3,] will never be generated. Otherwise they may be generated for pretty printing.

mode - operation mode, set it to 'json' if you want correct json in the output (String) Currently it's either 'json' or something else. If it is 'json', following options are implied: options.quote = '"' options.no_trailing_comma = true options.quote_keys = true '\x' literals are not used



jju.tokenize() function

jju.tokenize(text[, options])

Options are the same as for the jju.parse function.

Return value is an array of tokens, where each token is an object:

raw (String) - raw text of this token, if you join all raw's, you will get the original document

type (String) - type of the token, can be whitespace , comment , key , literal , separator or newline

, , , , or stack (Array) - path to the current token in the syntax tree

value - value of the token if token is a key or literal

You can check tokenizer for yourself using this demo.

jju.analyze() function

jju.analyze(text[, options])

Options are the same as for the jju.parse function.

Return value is an object defining a programming style in which the document was written.

indent (String) - preferred indentation

newline (String) - preferred newline

quote (String) - " or ' depending on which quote is preferred

or depending on which quote is preferred quote_keys (Boolean) - true if unquoted keys were used at least once

if unquoted keys were used at least once has_whitespace (Boolean) - true if input has a whitespace token

if input has a whitespace token has_comments (Boolean) - true if input has a comment token

if input has a comment token has_newlines (Boolean) - true if input has a newline token

if input has a newline token has_trailing_comma (Boolean) - true if input has at least one trailing comma

jju.update(text, new_value[, options])

If you want to update a JSON document, here is the general approach:

var input = '{"foo": "bar", "baz": 123}' var json = jju.parse(input, { mode : 'json' }) json.foo = 'quux' json.hello = 'world' var output = jju.update(input, json, { mode : 'json' })

Look at this demo to test various types of json.

Advantages over existing JSON libraries

In a few cases it makes sense to use this module instead of built-in JSON methods.

Parser:

better error reporting with source code and line numbers

In case of syntax error, JSON.parse does not return any good information to the user. This module does:

$ node -e 'require( "jju" ).parse( "[1,1,1,1,invalid]" )' SyntaxError: Unexpected token 'i' at 0:9 [1,1,1,1,invalid] ^

This module is about 5 times slower, so if user experience matters to you more than performance, use this module. If you're working with a lot of machine-generated data, use JSON.parse instead.

Stringifier:

util.inspect-like pretty printing

This module behaves more smart when dealing with object and arrays, and does not always print newlines in them:

$ node -e 'console.log(require("./").stringify([[,,,],,,[,,,,]], {mode:"json"}))' [ [null, null , null ], null , null , [null, null , null , null ] ]

JSON.stringify will split this into 15 lines, and it's hard to read.

Yet again, this feature comes with a performance hit, so if user experience matters to you more than performance, use this module. If your JSON will be consumed by machines, use JSON.stringify instead.

As a rule of thumb, if you use "space" argument to indent your JSON, you'd better use this module instead.