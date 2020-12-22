https://github.com/webpack/webpack/tree/master/examples/custom-json-modules
A webpack loader for parsing json5 files into JavaScript objects.
To begin, you'll need to install
json5-loader:
$ npm install json5-loader --save-dev
You can use the loader either:
json5-loader in the
module.rules object of the webpack configuration, or
json5-loader! prefix to the require statement.
Suppose we have the following
json5 file:
file.json5
{
env: 'production',
passwordStrength: 'strong',
}
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.json5$/i,
loader: 'json5-loader',
type: 'javascript/auto',
},
],
},
};
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
esModule
{Boolean}
true
|Uses ES modules syntax
esModule
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
There are some cases in which using ES modules is beneficial, like in the case of module concatenation and tree shaking.
You can enable a ES module syntax using:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.json5$/i,
loader: 'json5-loader',
options: {
esModule: false,
},
type: 'javascript/auto',
},
],
},
};
file.json5
{
env: 'production',
passwordStrength: 'strong',
}
index.js
import appConfig from 'json5-loader!./file.json5';
console.log(appConfig.env); // 'production'
Don't forget to polyfill require if you want to use it in Node.js. See the webpack documentation.
