json5-loader

by webpack-contrib
4.0.1 (see all)

[Deprecated] JSON5 loader for Webpack (can still be used for webpack 4)

Downloads/wk

17K

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DEPREACTED

https://github.com/webpack/webpack/tree/master/examples/custom-json-modules

npm node deps tests cover chat size

json5-loader

A webpack loader for parsing json5 files into JavaScript objects.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install json5-loader:

$ npm install json5-loader --save-dev

You can use the loader either:

  • by configuring the json5-loader in the module.rules object of the webpack configuration, or
  • by directly using the json5-loader! prefix to the require statement.

Suppose we have the following json5 file:

file.json5

{
  env: 'production',
  passwordStrength: 'strong',
}

webpack.config.js

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.json5$/i,
        loader: 'json5-loader',
        type: 'javascript/auto',
      },
    ],
  },
};

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
esModule{Boolean}trueUses ES modules syntax

esModule

Type: Boolean Default: true

There are some cases in which using ES modules is beneficial, like in the case of module concatenation and tree shaking.

You can enable a ES module syntax using:

webpack.config.js

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.json5$/i,
        loader: 'json5-loader',
        options: {
          esModule: false,
        },
        type: 'javascript/auto',
      },
    ],
  },
};

Examples

Usage with require statement loader prefix

file.json5

{
  env: 'production',
  passwordStrength: 'strong',
}

index.js

import appConfig from 'json5-loader!./file.json5';

console.log(appConfig.env); // 'production'

Don't forget to polyfill require if you want to use it in Node.js. See the webpack documentation.

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

CONTRIBUTING

License

MIT

