DEPREACTED

https://github.com/webpack/webpack/tree/master/examples/custom-json-modules

A webpack loader for parsing json5 files into JavaScript objects.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install json5-loader :

$ npm install json5-loader --save-dev

You can use the loader either:

by configuring the json5-loader in the module.rules object of the webpack configuration, or

in the object of the webpack configuration, or by directly using the json5-loader! prefix to the require statement.

Suppose we have the following json5 file:

file.json5

{ env: 'production', passwordStrength: 'strong', }

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.json5$/i , loader : 'json5-loader' , type : 'javascript/auto' , }, ], }, };

Options

Name Type Default Description esModule {Boolean} true Uses ES modules syntax

esModule

Type: Boolean Default: true

There are some cases in which using ES modules is beneficial, like in the case of module concatenation and tree shaking.

You can enable a ES module syntax using:

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.json5$/i , loader : 'json5-loader' , options : { esModule : false , }, type : 'javascript/auto' , }, ], }, };

Examples

Usage with require statement loader prefix

file.json5

{ env: 'production', passwordStrength: 'strong', }

index.js

import appConfig from 'json5-loader!./file.json5' ; console .log(appConfig.env);

Don't forget to polyfill require if you want to use it in Node.js. See the webpack documentation.

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

CONTRIBUTING

License

MIT