openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jso

json2yaml

by AJ ONeal
1.1.0 (see all)

A command-line utility to convert a JSON file (.json) to YAML (.yml)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

58.2K

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Unmaintained Mirror

Please go to the real repo at https://git.coolaj86.com/coolaj86/json2yaml.js

json2yaml

A command-line utility to convert JSON to YAML (meaning a .json file to a .yml file)

The purpose of this utility is to pretty-print JSON in the human-readable YAML object notation (ignore the misnomer, YAML is not a Markup Language at all).

Installation

npm install -g json2yaml

Note: To use npm and json2yaml you must have installed NodeJS.

Usage

Specify a file:

json2yaml ./example.json > ./example.yml

yaml2json ./example.yml | json2yaml > ./example.yml

Or pipe from stdin:

curl -s http://foobar3000.com/echo/echo.json | json2yaml

wget -qO- http://foobar3000.com/echo/echo.json | json2yaml

Or require:

(function () {
  "use strict";

  var YAML = require('json2yaml')
    , ymlText
    ;

    ymlText = YAML.stringify({
      "foo": "bar"
    , "baz": "corge"
    });

    console.log(ymlText);
}());

Example

So, for all the times you want to turn JSON int YAML (YML):

{ "foo": "bar"
, "baz": [
    "qux"
  , "quxx"
  ]
, "corge": null
, "grault": 1
, "garply": true
, "waldo": "false"
, "fred": "undefined"
}

becomes

---
  foo: "bar"
  baz:
    - "qux"
    - "quxx"
  corge: null
  grault: 1
  garply: true
  waldo: "false"
  fred: "undefined"

Note: In fact, both of those Object Notations qualify as YAML because JSON technically is a proper subset of YAML. That is to say that all proper YAML parsers parse proper JSON.

YAML can use either whitespace and dashes or brackets and commas.

For human readability, the whitespace-based YAML is preferrable. For compression and computer readability, the JSON syntax of YAML is preferrable.

Alias

json2yaml has the following aliases:

  • jsontoyaml
  • json2yml
  • jsontoyml

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial