Simple JavaScript Object to XML string converter.
Install via npm, which will download
json2xml and all of its dependencies.
npm install json2xml
While the name of the repo is
json2xml, it is really
pojo2xml, since you will need to run
JSON.parse on the JSON data prior to converting.
var fs = require('fs');
var json2xml = require('json2xml');
fs.readFile('data.json', 'utf8', function read (err, data) {
if (err) console.log(err);
fs.writeFile('data.xml', json2xml(JSON.parse(data)));
});
// none:
json2xml({ a: 1 });
//<a>1</a>
// empty node:
json2xml({ a: '' });
//<a/>
// add header:
json2xml({ a: 1 }, { header: true });
//<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?><a>1</a>
// add node attributes:
json2xml({ a: 1, attr: { b: 2, c: 3 } }, { attributes_key: 'attr' });
// <a b="2" c="3" >1</a>
// arrays:
json2xml([ { a: 1 }, { b: 2 } ]);
//'<a>1</a><b>2</b>
json2xml({ 'items': [ { item: 1 }, { item: 2 } ] });
//'<items><item>1</item><item>2</item></items>'