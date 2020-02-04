openbase logo
jso

json2xml

by Etienne Lachance
0.1.3 (see all)

A small JSON to XML parser

npm
GitHub
Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

30.9K

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-json2xml

Description

Simple JavaScript Object to XML string converter.

Installation

Install via npm, which will download json2xml and all of its dependencies.

npm install json2xml

Simple usage

While the name of the repo is json2xml, it is really pojo2xml, since you will need to run JSON.parse on the JSON data prior to converting.

var fs = require('fs');
var json2xml = require('json2xml');

fs.readFile('data.json', 'utf8', function read (err, data) {
  if (err) console.log(err);
  fs.writeFile('data.xml', json2xml(JSON.parse(data)));
});

Options & Behaviour

// none:
json2xml({ a: 1 });
//<a>1</a>

// empty node:
json2xml({ a: '' });
//<a/>

// add header:
json2xml({ a: 1 }, { header: true });
//<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?><a>1</a>

// add node attributes:
json2xml({ a: 1, attr: { b: 2, c: 3 } }, { attributes_key: 'attr' });
// <a b="2" c="3" >1</a>

// arrays:
json2xml([ { a: 1 }, { b: 2 } ]);
//'<a>1</a><b>2</b>

json2xml({ 'items': [ { item: 1 }, { item: 2 } ] });
//'<items><item>1</item><item>2</item></items>'

