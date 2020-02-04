Description

Simple JavaScript Object to XML string converter.

Installation

Install via npm, which will download json2xml and all of its dependencies.

npm install json2xml

Simple usage

While the name of the repo is json2xml , it is really pojo2xml , since you will need to run JSON.parse on the JSON data prior to converting.

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var json2xml = require ( 'json2xml' ); fs.readFile( 'data.json' , 'utf8' , function read ( err, data ) { if (err) console .log(err); fs.writeFile( 'data.xml' , json2xml( JSON .parse(data))); });

Options & Behaviour