json2xls

utility to convert json to a excel file, based on Node-Excel-Export

Installation

npm install json2xls

Usage

Use to save as file:

var json2xls = require ( 'json2xls' ); var json = { foo : 'bar' , qux : 'moo' , poo : 123 , stux : new Date () } var xls = json2xls(json); fs.writeFileSync( 'data.xlsx' , xls, 'binary' );

Or use as express middleware. It adds a convenience xls method to the response object to immediately output an excel as download.

var jsonArr = [{ foo : 'bar' , qux : 'moo' , poo : 123 , stux : new Date () }, { foo : 'bar' , qux : 'moo' , poo : 345 , stux : new Date () }]; app.use(json2xls.middleware); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.xls( 'data.xlsx' , jsonArr); });

Options

As a second parameter to json2xls or a third parameter to res.xls , a map of options can be passed:

var xls = json2xls( json , options ); res.xls( 'data.xlsx' , jsonArr, options );

The following options are supported:

- style: a styles xml file, see <https: - fields: either an array or map containing field configuration: - array: a list of names of fields to be exported, in that order - object : a map of names of fields to be exported and the types of those fields. Supported types are 'number' , 'string' , 'bool'

Example: