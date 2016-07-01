utility to convert json to a excel file, based on Node-Excel-Export
npm install json2xls
Use to save as file:
var json2xls = require('json2xls');
var json = {
foo: 'bar',
qux: 'moo',
poo: 123,
stux: new Date()
}
var xls = json2xls(json);
fs.writeFileSync('data.xlsx', xls, 'binary');
Or use as express middleware. It adds a convenience
xls method to the response object to immediately output an excel as download.
var jsonArr = [{
foo: 'bar',
qux: 'moo',
poo: 123,
stux: new Date()
},
{
foo: 'bar',
qux: 'moo',
poo: 345,
stux: new Date()
}];
app.use(json2xls.middleware);
app.get('/',function(req, res) {
res.xls('data.xlsx', jsonArr);
});
As a second parameter to
json2xls or a third parameter to
res.xls, a map of options can be passed:
var xls = json2xls(json, options);
res.xls('data.xlsx', jsonArr, options);
The following options are supported:
- style: a styles xml file, see <https://github.com/functionscope/Node-Excel-Export>
- fields: either an array or map containing field configuration:
- array: a list of names of fields to be exported, in that order
- object: a map of names of fields to be exported and the types of those fields. Supported types are 'number','string','bool'
Example:
var json2xls = require('json2xls');
var json = {
foo: 'bar',
qux: 'moo',
poo: 123,
stux: new Date()
}
//export only the field 'poo'
var xls = json2xls(json,{
fields: ['poo']
});
//export only the field 'poo' as string
var xls = json2xls(json,{
fields: {poo:'string'}
});
fs.writeFileSync('data.xlsx', xls, 'binary');