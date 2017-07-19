In Angular applications, everyone consumes JSON API's from an external source. Type checking and object mapping is only possible in TypeScript, but not in the JavaScript runtime. As the API may change at any point, it is important for larger projects to verify the consumed data.
json2typescript is a small package containing a helper class that maps JSON objects to an instance of a TypeScript class. After compiling to JavaScript, the result will still be an instance of this class. One big advantage of this approach is, that you can also use methods of this class.
With json2typescript, only a simple function call is necessary, as demonstrated in this TypeScript snippet:
// Assume that you have a class named User defined at some point
// Assume that you get a JSON string from a webservice
let jsonStr: string = ...;
let jsonObj: any = JSON.parse(jsonStr);
// Now you can map the json object to the TypeScript object automatically
let jsonConvert: JsonConvert = new JsonConvert();
let user: User = jsonConvert.deserializeObject(jsonObj, User);
console.log(user); // prints User{ ... } in JavaScript runtime, not Object{ ... }
Tip: All
serialize()and
deserialize()methods may throw an
Errorin case of failure. Make sure you catch errors in production!
Warning: We earlier suggested to use the
@JsonObject(classId)decorator, but did not enforce it. Since v1.4.0, this is mandatory in order to make (de)serialization work properly with class inheritance. In versions above v1.2.0 and below v1.4.0, it is possible to run into issues when not using the decorator.
We developed json2typescript for Angular 2+ and Ionic 2+. In this document, we only cover this use case. However, you may use our package for pure TypeScript or even JavaScript applications.
We recommend to use the official angular cli tool in order to set up a new Angular project. Then, all you need to do is type the following into your operating system's terminal:
ng new testApplication
cd testApplication
npm install json2typescript
Our package makes use of TypeScript decorators. If not done already, please activate them in your tsconfig.json
under
compilerOptions as follows:
{
"compilerOptions": {
[
...
]
"experimentalDecorators": true,
"emitDecoratorMetadata": true,
[...]
}
Tip: We have tried to make the compiler options of
json2typescriptto be as strict as possible. This enables you to use compiler options such as
"strictNullChecks": trueor
"noImplicitAny": truein your own project.
Now you are ready to use the package.
In order to use the json2typescript package, all you need to do is write decorators and import the package. The following things need to be done if you would like to map JSON to existing classes:
@JsonObject(classIdentifier)
@JsonProperty(jsonProperty, conversionOption, convertingMode)
See below an example so you can learn from it how json2typescript works best.
Assuming that you have created the testApplication in the step before and installed json2typescript as suggested, create a class in a new file city.ts with the following content:
import { JsonObject, JsonProperty } from "json2typescript";
@JsonObject("City")
export class City {
// This property has no @JsonProperty.
// It will not be mapped.
id: number = 123;
// This maps the value of the JSON key "name" to the class property "name".
// If the JSON value is not of type string (or missing), there will be an exception.
@JsonProperty("name", String)
name: string = "";
// This maps the JSON key "founded" to the private class property "_founded".
// Note the use of public getter and setter.
// If the JSON value is not of type number (or missing), there will be an exception.
@JsonProperty("founded", Number)
private _founded: number = 0;
get founded() { return this._founded; }
set founded(value: number) { this._founded = value; }
// This maps the JSON key "beautiful" to the class property "beautiful".
// If the JSON value is not of type boolean (or missing), there will be an exception.
@JsonProperty("beautiful", Boolean)
beautiful: boolean = false;
// This maps the JSON key "data" to the class property "data".
// We are not sure about the type, so we omit the second parameter.
// There will be an exception if the JSON value is missing.
@JsonProperty("data") // is the same as @JsonProperty("data", Any)
data: any = undefined;
// This maps the JSON key "keywords" to the class property "keywords".
// This is an example of a string array. Note our syntax "[String]".
// In the further examples at the end of this document, you can see how to nest complex arrays.
@JsonProperty("keywords", [String])
keywords: string[] = []; // or Array<string>
printInfo() {
if (this.beautiful)
console.log(this.name + " was founded in " + this.founded + " and is really beautiful!");
else
console.log(this.name + " was founded in " + this.founded + ".");
}
}
Now create a file country.ts with the following content:
import { City } from "./city";
import { JsonObject, JsonProperty } from "json2typescript";
@JsonObject("Country")
export class Country {
// This maps the value of the JSON key "countryName" to the class property "name".
// If the JSON value is not of type string (or missing), there will be an exception.
@JsonProperty("countryName", String)
name: string = "";
// This maps the value of the JSON key "cities" to the class property "cities".
// If the JSON value is not of type array object (or missing), there will be an exception.
// There will be an exception too if the objects in the array do not match the class "City".
@JsonProperty("cities", [City])
cities: City[] = [];
}
Then navigate to the file app.component.ts and add the following code:
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { JsonConvert, OperationMode, ValueCheckingMode } from "json2typescript"
import { Country } from "./country";
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
ngOnInit() {
// Define a JSON object (could come from a HTTP service, parsed with JSON.parse() if necessary)
const jsonObject: any = {
"countryName": "Switzerland",
"cities": [
{
"id": 1,
"name": "Basel",
"founded": -200,
"beautiful": true,
"data": 123,
"keywords": ["Rhine", "River"]
},
{
"id": 1,
"name": "Zurich",
"founded": 0,
"beautiful": false,
"data": "no",
"keywords": ["Limmat", "Lake"]
}
]
};
// Choose your settings
// Check the detailed reference in the chapter "JsonConvert class properties and methods"
let jsonConvert: JsonConvert = new JsonConvert();
jsonConvert.operationMode = OperationMode.LOGGING; // print some debug data
jsonConvert.ignorePrimitiveChecks = false; // don't allow assigning number to string etc.
jsonConvert.valueCheckingMode = ValueCheckingMode.DISALLOW_NULL; // never allow null
// Map to the country class
let country: Country;
try {
country = jsonConvert.deserializeObject(jsonObject, Country);
country.cities[0].printInfo(); // prints: Basel was founded in -200 and is really beautiful!
} catch (e) {
console.log((<Error>e));
}
}
Play around with the JSON to provocate exceptions when deserializing the object.
Avoid circular dependencies on the classes that use
json2typescript. Even if you don't have any errors in your
IDE,
json2typescript will not properly work in this case.
Decorators should be used whenever you would like to map JSON with TypeScript data. As of now, you must not use more than one decorator per class or property.
The class decorators are used infront of the class declaration and do support one parameter:
@JsonObject("User")
export class User {}
Warning: The class decorator uses the parameter to identify the class. Please use a unique identifier for each class in your project, for example simply the name of the class.
Tip: Make sure you import
JsonObjectfrom
json2typescript.
The first parameter of
@JsonObject must be a unique class identifier, usually just the class name.
Note: This class identifier may be used for automatic instantiation when enabling the discriminator feature.
Property decorators are a vital part for type checking. It is important that the type in the decorator matches the TypeScript type.
For class properties to be visible to the mapper they must be initialized, otherwise they are ignored.
They can be initialized using any (valid) value or
undefined.
See the example below for better understanding:
@JsonObject("User")
export class User {
// A correct example
@JsonProperty("name", String, false)
name: string = "";
// An incorrect example
@JsonProperty("alias", string, false) // Wrong type: Must use String instead.
alias: string = "";
// An incorrect example
@JsonProperty("expertise", String, false)
expertise: string; // No initialization: Property will be ignored without visible exception
}
Important note: You must assign any (valid) value or
undefinedto your property at initialization, otherwise our mapper does not work and will simply ignore the property. Assigning no value is not the same as assigning
undefinedin context of
json2typescript. Non-initialized properties will not trigger any exception, as they are invisible to the mapper.
Tip: Make sure you import
JsonObjectand
JsonPropertyfrom
json2typescript.
The first parameter of
@JsonProperty is the JSON object property name. It happens that the property names given by the
server are very ugly. Here you can map any json property name to the
User property
name. In our
case,
json["jsonPropertyName"] gets mapped to
user.name.
The second parameter of
@JsonProperty describes what happens when doing the mapping between JSON and TypeScript
objects. This parameter is optional; the default value is
Any (which means no type check is done when the mapping
happens).
If you would like that
json2typescript performs an automatic type check according to given TypeScript types, you can
pass a type you expect. Follow the following guide when doing that:
any type, import from
json2typescript the class
Any.
See the following cheat sheet for reference:
|Expected type
|TypeScript type
|String
|string
|Number
|number
|Boolean
|boolean
|User
|User
|Any
|any
|[String]
|string[]
|[Number]
|number[]
|[Boolean]
|boolean[]
|[User]
|User[]
|[Any]
|any[]
At first, our array notation on the left looks odd. But this notation allows you to define even nested arrays. See the examples at the end of this document for more info about nesting arrays.
More advanced users may need to use custom converters. If you want
json2typescript to use your custom converter, you need to follow these steps:
JsonCustomConvert<T> where
<T> is the type resulting in the TypeScript class.
@JsonConverter decorator to this class (see next chapter how).
@JsonProperty decorator
Assume you would like to transform
1893-11-15 (string from JSON) to a TypeScript
Date instance, then you would write a class
DateConverter (see next chapter how)
and pass it as second param in
@JsonProperty as below:
@JsonObject("User")
export class User {
@JsonProperty("birthdate", DateConverter)
birthdate: Date = new Date();
}
The third parameter of
@JsonProperty determines how nullable property types should be serialized and deserialized.
Nullable types are either missing (in JSON), undefined (in TypeScript) or null (both). This parameter is optional; the
default value is
PropertyConvertingMode.MAP_NULLABLE.
See also the property
propertyConvertingMode of the
JsonConvert instance.
The values should be used as follows:
PropertyConvertingMode.MAP_NULLABLE: the mapper is applied, type is checked
PropertyConvertingMode.IGNORE_NULLABLE: the mapper is not applied if the property is missing, undefined or null; the
property is not added to the result
PropertyConvertingMode.PASS_NULLABLE: the mapper is not applied if the property is missing, undefined or null; the
property is added with its value to the result
Tip: Make sure you import the
ENUM
PropertyConvertingModewhen assigning a value to this property.
Be careful when handling special values as
null,
undefined and
absent properties.
By default,
json2typescript throws an exception if a decorated class property cannot be found in the given JSON when
deserializing. If you set the third parameter to
IGNORE_NULLABLE or
PASS_NULLABLE, there will be no exception when
it is missing. The type of a property will only be checked if the property is present in the JSON and not
undefined
or
null.
The global setting of
valueCheckingMode determines whether you want to allow
null values for objects or properties.
We recommend to use the most strict option and also set your
TypeScript compiler to the strict mode.
The following table explains the difference between the three property converting modes:
|ALLOW_NULL
serialize(null)
serialize(undefined)
deserialize(null)
deserialize(undefined)
MAP_NULLABLE
null
|error
null
|error
IGNORE_NULLABLE
undefined (missing)
undefined (missing)
|default value
|default value
PASS_NULLABLE
null
undefined (missing)
null
undefined
|DISALLOW_NULL
serialize(null)
serialize(undefined)
deserialize(null)
deserialize(undefined)
MAP_NULLABLE
|error
|error
|error
|error
IGNORE_NULLABLE
undefined (missing)
undefined (missing)
|default value
|default value
PASS_NULLABLE
null
undefined (missing)
null
undefined
As shown in this table, a property with the default setting
MAP_NULLABLE is never allowed to be
undefined (or
missing). The
valueCheckingMode determines, whether
null is allowed.
Tip: If you want
undefinedto be treated in the same way as
nullvalues, you may set the instance
mapUndefinedToNullproperty to
true.
Any as expected type. You may also omit the second parameter
of
@JsonProperty.
[String] for
a string array
[String, Number] for an array where the first entry is a string, the second
is a number.
Number).
[String, Number] is equivalent to
[String, Number, Number] and so on.
[[String, Number], User].
[[String, Number, Number], User, User] and so on.
[[String]] is equal to
[[String],[String]] which is equal
to
[[String,String], [String,String]] and so on.
[String] or the equivalent
[String, String] no exception is thrown - even if the JSON
gives us an empty array.
Tip: See the examples at the end of this document for advanced examples for nesting arrays.
In some cases, you may need to make custom conversion between JSON objects and TypeScript objects. You can define custom converters like this:
@JsonConverter
class DateConverter implements JsonCustomConvert<Date> {
serialize(date: Date): any {
return date.getFullYear() + "-" + (date.getMonth() + 1) + "-" + date.getDate();
}
deserialize(date: any): Date {
return new Date(date);
}
}
Tip: Make sure that you import
JsonConverterfrom
json2typescript. Also don't forget to use the same type between the brackets
<>, as the
serialize()param and
deserialize()return value.
Assume that in your JSON you have a date in a standardized format, such as
2017-07-19 10:00:00. You could use the
custom converter class above to make sure it is stored as a real TypeScript
Date in your class. For your property, you
simply have use the
@JsonProperty decorator as follows:
@JsonObject("User")
export class User {
@JsonProperty("date", DateConverter)
date: Date = new Date();
}
With this approach, you will achieve that your property
date is going to be a real instance of
Date.
(number) JsonConvert.operationMode
Determines how the JsonConvert class instance should operate.
You may assign three different values:
OperationMode.DISABLE: json2typescript will be disabled, no type checking or mapping is done
OperationMode.ENABLE: json2typescript is enabled, but only errors are logged
OperationMode.LOGGING: json2typescript is enabled and detailed information is logged
The default value is
OperationMode.ENABLE. It will only print errors to the console and is suited for production.
In some cases, you might consider disabling
json2typescript in production by setting the
OperationMode.DISABLE flag.
This only works in case you only use plain objects without functionality and no mapping. However,
disabling
json2typescript might give you a performance advantage in heavy projects.
In case you have issues to find bugs, you can enable additional logging by setting the
OperationMode.LOGGING flag.
Please note that every serializing and deserializing is heavily logged to the console and will make your application
slower. Never use this flag in production.
Tip: Make sure you import the
ENUM
OperationModewhen assigning a value to this property.
(number) JsonConvert.valueCheckingMode
Determines which types are allowed to be null in the deserialization. You may assign three different values:
ValueCheckingMode.ALLOW_NULL: All given values can be null
ValueCheckingMode.ALLOW_OBJECT_NULL: Objects can be null, but primitive types cannot be null
ValueCheckingMode.DISALLOW_NULL: No null values are tolerated
The default is
ValueCheckingMode.ALLOW_OBJECT_NULL.
Tip: Make sure you import the
ENUM
ValueCheckingModewhen assigning a value to this property.
Tip: The TypeScript documentation suggests to avoid null values. Compile your TypeScript code with
strictNullChecks=trueand set the
valueCheckingModeto disallow null values. If your API returns
nullin some cases, simply mark these properties as optional in the corresponding
JsonPropertydecorator to avoid errors on runtime.
(number) JsonConvert.mapUndefinedToNull
Determines whether a missing or undefined property value should be considered as null or not.
If true, a missing JSON value will be added and set as null before deserialization. For serialization, undefined values will be set to null before serialization.
Note: ValueCheckingMode and PropertyConvertingMode determine whether an error will be thrown during serialization or deserialization.
(bool) JsonConvert.ignorePrimitiveChecks
Determines whether primitive types should be checked. If true, it will be allowed to assign primitive to other primitive types.
The default is
false.
(number) JsonConvert.propertyMatchingRule
Determines the rule of how JSON properties shall be matched with class properties during deserialization. You may assign the following two values:
PropertyMatchingRule.CASE_STRICT: JSON properties need to match exactly the names in the decorators
PropertyMatchingRule.CASE_INSENSITIVE: JSON properties need to match names in the decorators, but names they are not
case sensitive
The default is
PropertyMatchingRule.CASE_STRICT.
(number|undefined) JsonConvert.propertyConvertingMode
Determines how nullable property types should be serialized and deserialized. Nullable types are either missing (in JSON), undefined (in TypeScript) or null (both).
If the propertyConvertingMode has a non-undefined value, it overrides the individual settings of every property. See
also the third parameter of the
@JsonProperty decorator.
The values should be used as follows:
PropertyConvertingMode.MAP_NULLABLE: the mapper is applied, type is checked
PropertyConvertingMode.IGNORE_NULLABLE: the mapper is not applied if the property is missing, undefined or null; the
property is
PropertyConvertingMode.PASS_NULLABLE: the mapper is not applied if the property is missing, undefined or null; the
property is
The default is
PropertyMatchingRule.MAP_NULLABLE.
Note: This property is usually only temporarily set and should be used with caution. It replaces the deprecated property
ignoreRequiredCheck.
(bool) JsonConvert.useDiscriminator
Determines if discriminators should be used. If this option is set to true, all registered classes will be serialized with an additional discriminator property (default: "$type"), which has the key of the class (given in the @JsonObject decorator) as value. When deserializing an object containing the discriminator property, json2typescript will attempt to automatically instantiate the correct type (by comparing the value of the discriminator property with the registered classes).
The default is
false.
Note: At the end of this document you may find an example on how to use the discriminator feature.
(string) JsonConvert.discriminatorPropertyName
Defines the name of the discriminator property.
The default is
"$type".
json2typescript allows you to map JSON objects (or arrays) to TypeScript objects (or arrays) and vice versa.
(any|any[]) serialize<T extends object, U extends object = {}>(data: T | T[], classReference?: { new(): U })
Tries to serialize a TypeScript object or array of objects to JSON.
The first parameter must be a TypeScript object or array, the second parameter is the optional class reference.
If you provide only one parameter, the class for serialization is inferred automatically. For example, if you
call
jsonConvert.serialize(user) where
user is an instance of the class
User,
json2typescript will automatically
use this class for serialization.
By providing two parameters, it will override the class for serialization. For example, this allows you to
call
jsonConvert.serialize(userObject, User) where
userObject is just a plain TypeScript
any object.
The returned value will be
any object or an array of
any objects.
Tip: The return value is not a string. In case you need a string as result, use
JSON.stringify()after calling the serialize method.
You may optionally provide a class constructor to use the
@JsonProperty mappings defined for that class to serialize
the data object(s), instead of mappings defined on the data class. Note that if the data is an array, the mappings from
the constructor class are used for all elements in the array. If no constructor is provided, the mappings from the
data object class are used to serialize the data object(s).
Tip: This feature is helpful if you need to serialize an object that was not created using a class constructor, or if you want to serialize a subclass with only the properties of the superclass.
(T | T[]) deserialize<T extends object>(json: any, classReference: { new(): T })
Tries to deserialize given JSON to a TypeScript object or array of objects.
The first parameter must be a Typescript object or array, the second parameter is the class reference.
The returned value will be an instance or an array of instances of the given class reference.
Tip: The param
jsonmust not be a string, but an
objector an
array. Use
JSON.parse()before applying the deserialize method in case you have a json string.
void registerClasses(...classReferences: { new(): any }[])
Registers a list of classes to be used in the discriminator feature.
void ungisterClasses(...classReferences: { new(): any }[])
Unregisters a list of classes from the discriminator feature.
void unregisterAllClasses()
Unregisters all classes from the discriminator feature.
Note: You only need to register and unregister classes if you use the discriminator feature. Otherwise, these methods are without any effect.
The methods
serialize() and
deserialize() will automatically detect the dimension of your param (either object or
array). In case you would like to force
json2typescript to use a specific way, you can use the following methods
instead:
(any) serializeObject<T extends object, U extends object = {}>(data: T, classReference?: { new(): U })
(any[]) serializeArray<T extends object, U extends object = {}>(dataArray: T[], classReference?: { new(): U })
(T) deserializeObject<T extends object>(jsonObject: any, classReference: { new(): T })
(T[]) deserializeArray<T extends object>(jsonArray: any[], classReference: { new(): T })
In this section you will find additional examples.
It is heavily discouraged to use nested arrays and use different types in a JSON API. If you need them anyway, here is how you have to define the types:
In the following example,
jsonKeyOfWeirdKeywords is a key in the JSON object defined like this:
{
"jsonKeyOfWeirdKeywords": [
[
"Hello",
"World"
],
[
"Bye",
"Earth"
]
]
}
As we have an array of array of strings, you can define the expected type like this:
@JsonObject("User")
export class User {
@JsonProperty("jsonKeyOfWeirdKeywords", [[String, String], [String, String]])
keywords: (string[])[] = [];
}
Tip: In our syntax,
[[String, String], [String, String]]is equivalent to
[[String], [String]]and
[[String]]. That is because the last type in an array will be automatically repeated as much as needed.
In the following example,
JSONKeyOfWeirdKeywords is a key in the JSON object defined like this:
{
"jsonKeyOfWeirdKeywords": [
[
"FC",
"Basel"
],
1893
]
}
You can define the expected type in your class like this:
@JsonObject("User")
export class User {
@JsonProperty("jsonKeyOfWeirdKeywords", [[String, String], Number])
keywords: (string[] | number)[] = [];
}
Tip: In our syntax,
[[String, String], Number]is equivalent to
[[String], Number].
If your server adds a discriminator property to every JSON object,
json2typescript is able to automatically instantiate objects.
First, set up the discriminator feature for a class, for example
@JsonObject("app.example.User")
export class User {
@JsonProperty("name", String)
name: string = "";
}
Now, set up a
JsonConvert to enable the discriminator feature and activate it for the classes you like:
// Set up json convert
let jsonConvert: JsonConvert = new JsonConvert();
jsonConvert.useDiscriminator = true; // enable the discriminator
jsonConvert.discriminatorPropertyName = "$type"; // this is the property name
jsonConvert.registerClasses(User); // register all classes
// Assume the following JSON object coming from your server
const jsonObject: any = {
"name": "Walter",
"$type": "app.example.User" // the value of $type matches the @JsonObject decorator above
}
// This is how you would traditionally map an object
// But we have enabled the discriminator functionality and registered the User class
// In that case, the second parameter (User) here is ignored
const user1: User = jsonConvert.deserialize(jsonObject, User);
// But now you may automatically map it thanks to the $type property
const user2: User = jsonConvert.deserialize<User>(jsonObject);
Note: This feature is particularly useful when doing dynamic mapping. Otherwise, you just may provide the type yourself (as done above with
user1) and disable the discriminator feature.
A real-world example for the discriminator feature is the mapping of child classes.
Assume that you might have two classes
AdminUser and
NormalUser that inherit from
User.
The web client sometimes cannot know the type in advance.
If you use the discriminator feature, the server can define the type in the JSON and
json2typescript will properly instantiate the desired class.
This means, your property can be safely declared in TypeScript as union type of
AdminUser | NormalUser instead of
User.
Warning: If you enable the discriminator feature and try to deserialize a JSON object to a registered class instance, the second parameter of the
deserializemethods is always ignored.
Since version 1.4,
json2typescript requires the
@JsonObject("ClassName") decorator in front of the TypeScript class
definition. GitHub user
tlmurphy created a Python script that automatically generates the decorator with the original
class name as parameter.
More: https://gist.github.com/tlmurphy/71b58c71e594899120da365159d7d40d
This NPM package was originally created in 2016 by Andreas Aeschlimann, founder of and software architect at AppVision GmbH.
You are welcome to report issues and discuss enhancements to make this package even more useful. Thanks for the input and all the pull requests from the community!