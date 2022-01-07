Use JSON to create React Stateless Components.
json2react allows you to create React Stateless Components from JSON using a simple schema.
I needed a way to store static views on the database as data, not as HTML code.
Using this library you can fetch some remote data which represents an UI and render it with React.
Like any other NPM package
npm install --save json2react
You can use it with:
React.render
render method
import { createElement } from "react";
import j2r from "json2react";
const jsonUI = {
type: "div",
props: {
style: { textAlign: "center" },
},
children: [
{ type: "h1", children: "It works!" },
{
type: "p",
children: {
type: "small",
children: "This component was created from JSON",
},
},
],
};
ReactDOM.render(j2r(createElement, jsonUI), document.body);
You can pass a mapper function as second argument to map types to components.
import { createElement } from "react";
import j2r from "json2react";
import MyDivComponent from "./MyDivComponent";
const jsonUI = {
type: "MyDivComponent",
props: {
style: { textAlign: "center" },
},
children: [
{ type: "h1", children: "It works!" },
{
type: "p",
children: {
type: "small",
children: "This component was created from JSON",
},
},
],
};
const mapTypeToComponent = (type, props) => {
switch (type) {
case "MyDivComponent": return MyDivComponent;
}
return type;
};
ReactDOM.render(j2r(createElement, mapTypeToComponent, jsonUI), document.body);
Please check the file http://github.com/txgruppi/json2react/blob/v0.0.0/schema.json for the detailed schema description.
Only tests
npm test
Tests and coverage
npm run coverage