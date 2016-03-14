openbase logo
jso

json2module

by Mike Bostock
0.0.3 (see all)

Convert a JSON object to an ES6 module.

npm
GitHub
CDN

101K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

json2module

Convert a JSON object into an ES6 module. For example, given a package.json file:

{
  "name": "hello-world",
  "version": "0.0.1"
}

If you run this through json2module like so:

json2module < package.json

You’ll get the following ES6 module as output:

export var name = "hello-world";
export var version = "0.0.1";

This is particularly useful for exporting a version number defined in your package.json file when using Rollup. Unlike rollup-plugin-json, which enables Rollup to parse JSON directly, json2module creates standard ES6 modules that can be consumed by any client.

