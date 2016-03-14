Convert a JSON object into an ES6 module. For example, given a package.json file:
{
"name": "hello-world",
"version": "0.0.1"
}
If you run this through json2module like so:
json2module < package.json
You’ll get the following ES6 module as output:
export var name = "hello-world";
export var version = "0.0.1";
This is particularly useful for exporting a version number defined in your package.json file when using Rollup. Unlike rollup-plugin-json, which enables Rollup to parse JSON directly, json2module creates standard ES6 modules that can be consumed by any client.