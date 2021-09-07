json2md

A JSON to Markdown converter.

If you're looking to use this on the client side, that's also possible. Check out the dist directory.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save json2md yarn add json2md

📋 Example

const json2md = require ( "json2md" ) console .log(json2md([ { h1 : "JSON To Markdown" } , { blockquote : "A JSON to Markdown converter." } , { img : [ { title : "Some image" , source : "https://example.com/some-image.png" } , { title : "Another image" , source : "https://example.com/some-image1.png" } , { title : "Yet another image" , source : "https://example.com/some-image2.png" } ] } , { h2 : "Features" } , { ul : [ "Easy to use" , "You can programmatically generate Markdown content" , "..." ] } , { h2 : "How to contribute" } , { ol : [ "Fork the project" , "Create your branch" , "Raise a pull request" ] } , { h2 : "Code blocks" } , { p : "Below you can see a code block example." } , { "code" : { language : "js" , content : [ "function sum (a, b) {" , " return a + b" , "}" , "sum(1, 2)" ] } } ]))

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛 For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

Converts a JSON input to markdown.

Supported elements

Type Element Data Example h1 Heading 1 The heading text as string. { h1: "heading 1" } h2 Heading 2 The heading text as string. { h2: "heading 2" } h3 Heading 3 The heading text as string. { h3: "heading 3" } h4 Heading 4 The heading text as string. { h4: "heading 4" } h5 Heading 5 The heading text as string. { h5: "heading 5" } h6 Heading 6 The heading text as string. { h6: "heading 6" } p Paragraphs The paragraph text as string or array (multiple paragraphs). { p: "Hello World"} or multiple paragraphs: { p: ["Hello", "World"] } blockquote Blockquote The blockquote as string or array (multiple blockquotes) { blockquote: "Hello World"} or multiple blockquotes: { blockquote: ["Hello", "World"] } img Image An object or an array of objects containing the title , source and alt fields. { img: { title: "My image title", source: "http://example.com/image.png", alt: "My image alt" } } ul Unordered list An array of strings or lists representing the items. { ul: ["item 1", "item 2"] } ol Ordered list An array of strings or lists representing the items. { ol: ["item 1", "item 2"] } hr Separator None { hr: "" } code Code block element An object containing the language ( String ) and content ( Array or String ) fields. { code: { "language": "html", "content": "<script src='dummy.js'></script>" } } table Table An object containing the headers ( Array of String s) and rows ( Array of Array s or Object s). { table: { headers: ["a", "b"], rows: [{ a: "col1", b: "col2" }] } } or { table: { headers: ["a", "b"], rows: [["col1", "col2"]] } } link Link An object containing the title and the source fields. { title: 'hello', source: 'https://ionicabizau.net' }

You can extend the json2md.converters object to support your custom types.

json2md.converters.sayHello = function ( input, json2md ) { return "Hello " + input + "!" }

Then you can use it:

json2md({ sayHello : "World" })

Params

Array|Object|String data : The input JSON data.

: The input JSON data. String prefix : A snippet to add before each line.

Return

String The generated markdown result.

async

Params

Array|Object|String data : The input JSON data.

: The input JSON data. String prefix : A snippet to add before each line.

Return

Promise.\<String, Error> The generated markdown result.

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖

—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a coffee tea. 🍵

—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).

Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below): 1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6

Thanks! ❤️

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨

@sidneys/releasenotes

@microfleet/schema2md

@best/github-integration

@cypress/schema-tools

lambda-docs-2md

jumia-travel-changelog

@cobalt-engine/change-logger

@best/store

gatsby-source-gdocs2md

p2doc

pantheon_site_management

react-docgen-markdown

utterance-to-markdown

gitdox

doc-cli

terraform2md

component-docs-2md

reposier

bookmark2md

rap2doc

make-postgres-markdown

describe-dependencies

gridsome-source-google-docs

kbase-components

@dschau/gatsby-source-google-docs

gatsby-source-google-docs-team

@shelex/schema-tools

mokker

postgres-markdown

joi-md-doc

rober19-config

solidity-benchmark

@bonitasoft/dependency-list-to-markdown

lggn

machine-ip

node-red-contrib-json2md

dokuinjs

lab-changelog

@bwagener/gridsome-source-google-docs

@gracexwho/model-card-generator

@s-ui/changelog

@feizheng/react-markdown-props

gatsby-source-google-docs-sheets

@klarna/postgres-to-docs

@dididc/dc-extension

@e2y/bdd-dictionary-generator

@hitorisensei/monorepo-readme-generator

uxcore-tools

type-graphql-to-md

heat-sfdx-tooling

dargstack_rgen

@flive/react-kit

@hitorisensei/markdown-readme-generator

github-repo-tools

collman

parse-google-docs-json

gatsby-source-google-docs

@apica-io/asm-auto-deploy

@jswork/react-markdown-props I am using this library to generate documentation for my projects, being integrated with blah.

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău