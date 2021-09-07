A JSON to Markdown converter.
If you're looking to use this on the client side, that's also possible. Check out the
dist directory.
# Using npm
npm install --save json2md
# Using yarn
yarn add json2md
const json2md = require("json2md")
console.log(json2md([
{ h1: "JSON To Markdown" }
, { blockquote: "A JSON to Markdown converter." }
, { img: [
{ title: "Some image", source: "https://example.com/some-image.png" }
, { title: "Another image", source: "https://example.com/some-image1.png" }
, { title: "Yet another image", source: "https://example.com/some-image2.png" }
]
}
, { h2: "Features" }
, { ul: [
"Easy to use"
, "You can programmatically generate Markdown content"
, "..."
]
}
, { h2: "How to contribute" }
, { ol: [
"Fork the project"
, "Create your branch"
, "Raise a pull request"
]
}
, { h2: "Code blocks" }
, { p: "Below you can see a code block example." }
, { "code": {
language: "js"
, content: [
"function sum (a, b) {"
, " return a + b"
, "}"
, "sum(1, 2)"
]
}
}
]))
// =>
// # JSON To Markdown
// > A JSON to Markdown converter.
//
// ![Some image](https://example.com/some-image.png)
//
// ![Another image](https://example.com/some-image1.png)
//
// ![Yet another image](https://example.com/some-image2.png)
//
// ## Features
//
// - Easy to use
// - You can programmatically generate Markdown content
// - ...
//
// ## How to contribute
//
// 1. Fork the project
// 2. Create your branch
// 3. Raise a pull request
//
// ## Code blocks
//
// Below you can see a code block example.
//
// ```js
// function sum (a, b) {
// return a + b
// }
// sum(1, 2)
// ```
json2md(data, prefix)
Converts a JSON input to markdown.
Supported elements
|Type
|Element
|Data
|Example
h1
|Heading 1
|The heading text as string.
{ h1: "heading 1" }
h2
|Heading 2
|The heading text as string.
{ h2: "heading 2" }
h3
|Heading 3
|The heading text as string.
{ h3: "heading 3" }
h4
|Heading 4
|The heading text as string.
{ h4: "heading 4" }
h5
|Heading 5
|The heading text as string.
{ h5: "heading 5" }
h6
|Heading 6
|The heading text as string.
{ h6: "heading 6" }
p
|Paragraphs
|The paragraph text as string or array (multiple paragraphs).
{ p: "Hello World"} or multiple paragraphs:
{ p: ["Hello", "World"] }
blockquote
|Blockquote
|The blockquote as string or array (multiple blockquotes)
{ blockquote: "Hello World"} or multiple blockquotes:
{ blockquote: ["Hello", "World"] }
img
|Image
|An object or an array of objects containing the
title,
source and
alt fields.
{ img: { title: "My image title", source: "http://example.com/image.png", alt: "My image alt" } }
ul
|Unordered list
|An array of strings or lists representing the items.
{ ul: ["item 1", "item 2"] }
ol
|Ordered list
|An array of strings or lists representing the items.
{ ol: ["item 1", "item 2"] }
hr
|Separator
|None
{ hr: "" }
code
|Code block element
|An object containing the
language (
String) and
content (
Array or
String) fields.
{ code: { "language": "html", "content": "<script src='dummy.js'></script>" } }
table
|Table
|An object containing the
headers (
Array of
Strings) and
rows (
Array of
Arrays or
Objects).
{ table: { headers: ["a", "b"], rows: [{ a: "col1", b: "col2" }] } } or
{ table: { headers: ["a", "b"], rows: [["col1", "col2"]] } }
link
|Link
|An object containing the
title and the
source fields.
{ title: 'hello', source: 'https://ionicabizau.net' }
You can extend the
json2md.converters object to support your custom types.
json2md.converters.sayHello = function (input, json2md) {
return "Hello " + input + "!"
}
Then you can use it:
json2md({ sayHello: "World" })
// => "Hello World!"
