jso

json2md

by Ionică Bizău (Johnny B.)
1.12.0 (see all)

📌 A JSON to Markdown converter.

Overview

Readme

json2md

json2md

A JSON to Markdown converter.

If you're looking to use this on the client side, that's also possible. Check out the dist directory.

☁️ Installation

# Using npm
npm install --save json2md

# Using yarn
yarn add json2md

📋 Example

const json2md = require("json2md")

console.log(json2md([
    { h1: "JSON To Markdown" }
  , { blockquote: "A JSON to Markdown converter." }
  , { img: [
        { title: "Some image", source: "https://example.com/some-image.png" }
      , { title: "Another image", source: "https://example.com/some-image1.png" }
      , { title: "Yet another image", source: "https://example.com/some-image2.png" }
      ]
    }
  , { h2: "Features" }
  , { ul: [
        "Easy to use"
      , "You can programmatically generate Markdown content"
      , "..."
      ]
    }
  , { h2: "How to contribute" }
  , { ol: [
        "Fork the project"
      , "Create your branch"
      , "Raise a pull request"
      ]
    }
  , { h2: "Code blocks" }
  , { p: "Below you can see a code block example." }
  , { "code": {
        language: "js"
      , content: [
          "function sum (a, b) {"
        , "   return a + b"
        , "}"
        , "sum(1, 2)"
        ]
      }
    }
]))
// =>
// # JSON To Markdown
// > A JSON to Markdown converter.
//
// ![Some image](https://example.com/some-image.png)
//
// ![Another image](https://example.com/some-image1.png)
//
// ![Yet another image](https://example.com/some-image2.png)
//
// ## Features
//
//  - Easy to use
//  - You can programmatically generate Markdown content
//  - ...
//
// ## How to contribute
//
//  1. Fork the project
//  2. Create your branch
//  3. Raise a pull request
//
// ## Code blocks
//
// Below you can see a code block example.
//
// ```js
// function sum (a, b) {
//    return a + b
// }
// sum(1, 2)
// ```

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

  1. Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question.
  2. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛
  3. For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

json2md(data, prefix)

Converts a JSON input to markdown.

Supported elements

TypeElementDataExample
h1Heading 1The heading text as string.{ h1: "heading 1" }
h2Heading 2The heading text as string.{ h2: "heading 2" }
h3Heading 3The heading text as string.{ h3: "heading 3" }
h4Heading 4The heading text as string.{ h4: "heading 4" }
h5Heading 5The heading text as string.{ h5: "heading 5" }
h6Heading 6The heading text as string.{ h6: "heading 6" }
pParagraphsThe paragraph text as string or array (multiple paragraphs).{ p: "Hello World"} or multiple paragraphs: { p: ["Hello", "World"] }
blockquoteBlockquoteThe blockquote as string or array (multiple blockquotes){ blockquote: "Hello World"} or multiple blockquotes: { blockquote: ["Hello", "World"] }
imgImageAn object or an array of objects containing the title, source and alt fields.{ img: { title: "My image title", source: "http://example.com/image.png", alt: "My image alt" } }
ulUnordered listAn array of strings or lists representing the items.{ ul: ["item 1", "item 2"] }
olOrdered listAn array of strings or lists representing the items.{ ol: ["item 1", "item 2"] }
hrSeparatorNone{ hr: "" }
codeCode block elementAn object containing the language (String) and content (Array or String) fields.{ code: { "language": "html", "content": "<script src='dummy.js'></script>" } }
tableTableAn object containing the headers (Array of Strings) and rows (Array of Arrays or Objects).{ table: { headers: ["a", "b"], rows: [{ a: "col1", b: "col2" }] } } or { table: { headers: ["a", "b"], rows: [["col1", "col2"]] } }
linkLinkAn object containing the title and the source fields.{ title: 'hello', source: 'https://ionicabizau.net' }

You can extend the json2md.converters object to support your custom types.

json2md.converters.sayHello = function (input, json2md) {
   return "Hello " + input + "!"
}

Then you can use it:

json2md({ sayHello: "World" })
// => "Hello World!"

Params

  • Array|Object|String data: The input JSON data.
  • String prefix: A snippet to add before each line.

Return

  • String The generated markdown result.

async

Params

  • Array|Object|String data: The input JSON data.
  • String prefix: A snippet to add before each line.

Return

  • Promise.\<String, Error> The generated markdown result.

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

  • Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

  • Buy me a book—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖

  • PayPal—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a coffee tea. 🍵

  • Support me on Patreon—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).

  • Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below): 1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6

Thanks! ❤️

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău

