json2jsii

Generates jsii-compatible structs from JSON schemas

Usage

const g = TypeGenerator.forStruct( 'Person' , { definitions: { Name: { description: 'Represents a name of a person' , required: [ 'FirstName' , 'last_name' ], properties: { FirstName: { type : 'string' , description: 'The first name of the person' , }, last_name: { type : 'string' , description: 'The last name of the person' , }, }, }, }, required: [ 'name' ], properties: { name: { description: 'The person\'s name' , $ref: '#/definitions/Name' , }, favorite_color: { description: 'Favorite color. Default is green' , enum : [ 'red' , 'green' , 'blue' , 'yellow' ], }, }, }); fs.writeFileSync( 'person.ts' , g.render());

person.ts export interface Person { readonly name: Name; readonly favoriteColor?: PersonFavoriteColor; } export function toJson_Person ( obj: Person | undefined ): Record < string , any > | undefined { if (obj === undefined ) { return undefined ; } const result = { 'name' : toJson_Name(obj.name), 'favorite_color' : obj.favoriteColor, }; return Object .entries(result).reduce( ( r, i ) => (i[ 1 ] === undefined ) ? r : ({ ...r, [i[ 0 ]]: i[ 1 ] }), {}); } export interface Name { readonly firstName: string ; readonly lastName: string ; } export function toJson_Name ( obj: Name | undefined ): Record < string , any > | undefined { if (obj === undefined ) { return undefined ; } const result = { 'FirstName' : obj.firstName, 'last_name' : obj.lastName, }; return Object .entries(result).reduce( ( r, i ) => (i[ 1 ] === undefined ) ? r : ({ ...r, [i[ 0 ]]: i[ 1 ] }), {}); } export enum PersonFavoriteColor { RED = 'red' , GREEN = 'green' , BLUE = 'blue' , YELLOW = 'yellow' , }

The generated code includes JSII structs (TypeScript interfaces) and enums based on the schema ( Person , Name and PersonFavoriteColor ) as well as a function toJson_Xyz() for each struct.

The toJson() functions are required in order to serialize objects back to their original schema format.

For example, the following expression:

toJson_Person({ name: { firstName: 'Jordan' , lastName: 'McJordan' }, favoriteColor: PersonFavoriteColor.GREEN })

Will return:

{ "name" : { "FirstName" : "Jordan" , "last_name" : "McJordan" }, "favorite_color" : "green" }

Use cases

Type aliases

It is possible to offer an alias to a type definition using addAlias(from, to) . The type generator will resolve any references to the original type with the alias:

const gen = new TypeGenerator(); gen.addDefinition( 'TypeA' , { type : 'object' , properties: { ref: { $ref: '#/definitions/TypeB' } } } ); gen.addDefinition( 'TypeC' , { type : 'object' , properties: { field: { type : 'string' } } }); gen.addAlias( 'TypeB' , 'TypeC' ); gen.emitType( 'TypeA' );

This will output:

interface TypeA { readonly ref: TypeC; } interface TypeC { readonly field: string ; }

Language bindings

Once you generate jsii-compatible TypeScript source (such as person.ts above), you can use jsii-srcmak in order to produce source code in any of the jsii supported languages.

The following command will produce Python sources for the Person types:

jsii-srcmak gen/ts \ --python-outdir gen/py --python-module-name person \ --java-outdir gen/java --java-package person

See the jsii-srcmak for library usage.

Contributions

All contributions are celebrated.

License

Distributed under the Apache 2.0 license.