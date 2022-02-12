openbase logo
json2jsii

by cdklabs
0.2.141 (see all)

Generates jsii-compatible structs from JSON schemas

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

14.9K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

json2jsii

Generates jsii-compatible structs from JSON schemas

Usage

const g = TypeGenerator.forStruct('Person', {
  definitions: {
    Name: {
      description: 'Represents a name of a person',
      required: ['FirstName', 'last_name'],
      properties: {
        FirstName: {
          type: 'string',
          description: 'The first name of the person',
        },
        last_name: {
          type: 'string',
          description: 'The last name of the person',
        },
      },
    },
  },
  required: ['name'],
  properties: {
    name: {
      description: 'The person\'s name',
      $ref: '#/definitions/Name',
    },
    favorite_color: {
      description: 'Favorite color. Default is green',
      enum: ['red', 'green', 'blue', 'yellow'],
    },
  },
});

fs.writeFileSync('person.ts', g.render());
person.ts 
/**
 * @schema Person
 */
export interface Person {
  /**
   * The person's name
   *
   * @schema Person#name
   */
  readonly name: Name;

  /**
   * Favorite color. Default is green
   *
   * @default green
   * @schema Person#favorite_color
   */
  readonly favoriteColor?: PersonFavoriteColor;

}

/**
 * Converts an object of type 'Person' to JSON representation.
 */
/* eslint-disable max-len, quote-props */
export function toJson_Person(obj: Person | undefined): Record<string, any> | undefined {
  if (obj === undefined) { return undefined; }
  const result = {
    'name': toJson_Name(obj.name),
    'favorite_color': obj.favoriteColor,
  };
  // filter undefined values
  return Object.entries(result).reduce((r, i) => (i[1] === undefined) ? r : ({ ...r, [i[0]]: i[1] }), {});
}
/* eslint-enable max-len, quote-props */

/**
 * Represents a name of a person
 *
 * @schema Name
 */
export interface Name {
  /**
   * The first name of the person
   *
   * @schema Name#FirstName
   */
  readonly firstName: string;

  /**
   * The last name of the person
   *
   * @schema Name#last_name
   */
  readonly lastName: string;

}

/**
 * Converts an object of type 'Name' to JSON representation.
 */
/* eslint-disable max-len, quote-props */
export function toJson_Name(obj: Name | undefined): Record<string, any> | undefined {
  if (obj === undefined) { return undefined; }
  const result = {
    'FirstName': obj.firstName,
    'last_name': obj.lastName,
  };
  // filter undefined values
  return Object.entries(result).reduce((r, i) => (i[1] === undefined) ? r : ({ ...r, [i[0]]: i[1] }), {});
}
/* eslint-enable max-len, quote-props */

/**
 * Favorite color. Default is green
 *
 * @default green
 * @schema PersonFavoriteColor
 */
export enum PersonFavoriteColor {
  /** red */
  RED = 'red',
  /** green */
  GREEN = 'green',
  /** blue */
  BLUE = 'blue',
  /** yellow */
  YELLOW = 'yellow',
}

The generated code includes JSII structs (TypeScript interfaces) and enums based on the schema (Person, Name and PersonFavoriteColor) as well as a function toJson_Xyz() for each struct.

The toJson() functions are required in order to serialize objects back to their original schema format.

For example, the following expression:

toJson_Person({
  name: {
    firstName: 'Jordan',
    lastName: 'McJordan'
  },
  favoriteColor: PersonFavoriteColor.GREEN
})

Will return:

{
  "name": {
    "FirstName": "Jordan",
    "last_name": "McJordan"
  },
  "favorite_color": "green"
}

Use cases

Type aliases

It is possible to offer an alias to a type definition using addAlias(from, to). The type generator will resolve any references to the original type with the alias:

const gen = new TypeGenerator();
gen.addDefinition('TypeA', { type: 'object', properties: { ref: { $ref: '#/definitions/TypeB' } } } );
gen.addDefinition('TypeC', { type: 'object', properties: { field: { type: 'string' } } });
gen.addAlias('TypeB', 'TypeC');

gen.emitType('TypeA');

This will output:

interface TypeA {
  readonly ref: TypeC;
}

interface TypeC {
  readonly field: string;
}

Language bindings

Once you generate jsii-compatible TypeScript source (such as person.ts above), you can use jsii-srcmak in order to produce source code in any of the jsii supported languages.

The following command will produce Python sources for the Person types:

$ jsii-srcmak gen/ts \
  --python-outdir gen/py --python-module-name person \
  --java-outdir gen/java --java-package person

See the jsii-srcmak for library usage.

Contributions

All contributions are celebrated.

License

Distributed under the Apache 2.0 license.

