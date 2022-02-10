Hasura GraphQL Engine

Hasura is an open source product that accelerates API development by 10x by giving you GraphQL or REST APIs with built in authorization on your data, instantly.

Read more at hasura.io and the docs.

Features

Make powerful queries : Built-in filtering, pagination, pattern search, bulk insert, update, delete mutations

: Built-in filtering, pagination, pattern search, bulk insert, update, delete mutations Works with existing, live databases : Point it to an existing database to instantly get a ready-to-use GraphQL API

: Point it to an existing database to instantly get a ready-to-use GraphQL API Realtime : Convert any GraphQL query to a live query by using subscriptions

: Convert any GraphQL query to a live query by using subscriptions Merge remote schemas : Access custom GraphQL schemas for business logic via a single GraphQL Engine endpoint. Read more .

: Access custom GraphQL schemas for business logic via a single GraphQL Engine endpoint. . Extend with Actions : Write REST APIs to extend Hasura’s schema with custom business logic.

: Write REST APIs to extend Hasura’s schema with custom business logic. Trigger webhooks or serverless functions : On Postgres insert/update/delete events (read more)

: On Postgres insert/update/delete events (read more) Scheduled Triggers : Execute custom business logic at specific points in time using a cron config or a one-off event.

: Execute custom business logic at specific points in time using a cron config or a one-off event. Fine-grained access control : Dynamic access control that integrates with your auth system (eg: auth0, firebase-auth)

: Dynamic access control that integrates with your auth system (eg: auth0, firebase-auth) Admin UI & Migrations : Admin UI & Rails-inspired schema migrations

: Admin UI & Rails-inspired schema migrations Supported Databases: Supports PostgreSQL (and its flavours), MS SQL Server and Big Query. Support for more databases coming soon.

Table of contents

Table of Contents

One-click deployment on Hasura Cloud

The fastest and easiest way to try Hasura out is via Hasura Cloud.

Click on the following button to deploy GraphQL engine on Hasura Cloud including Postgres add-on or using an existing Postgres database: Open the Hasura console Click on the button "Launch console" to open the Hasura console. Make your first GraphQL query Create a table and instantly run your first query. Follow this simple guide.

Other one-click deployment options

Check out the instructions for the following one-click deployment options:

Infra provider One-click link Additional information Heroku docs DigitalOcean docs Azure docs Render docs

Other deployment methods

For Docker-based deployment and advanced configuration options, see deployment guides or install manifests.

Architecture

The Hasura GraphQL Engine fronts a Postgres database instance and can accept GraphQL requests from your client apps. It can be configured to work with your existing auth system and can handle access control using field-level rules with dynamic variables from your auth system.

You can also merge remote GraphQL schemas and provide a unified GraphQL API.

Client-side tooling

Hasura works with any GraphQL client. See awesome-graphql for a list of clients. Our frontend tutorial series also have integrations with GraphQL clients for different frameworks.

Add business logic

GraphQL Engine provides easy-to-reason, scalable and performant methods for adding custom business logic to your backend:

Remote schemas

Add custom resolvers in a remote schema in addition to Hasura's database-based GraphQL schema. Ideal for use-cases like implementing a payment API, or querying data that is not in your database - read more.

Actions

Actions are a way to extend Hasura’s schema with custom business logic using custom queries and mutations. Actions can be added to Hasura to handle various use cases such as data validation, data enrichment from external sources and any other complex business logic - read more

Trigger webhooks on database events

Add asynchronous business logic that is triggered based on database events. Ideal for notifications, data-pipelines from Postgres or asynchronous processing - read more.

Derived data or data transformations

Transform data in Postgres or run business logic on it to derive another dataset that can be queried using GraphQL Engine - read more.

Demos

Check out all the example applications in the community/sample-apps directory.

Realtime applications

Group Chat application built with React, includes a typing indicator, online users & new message notifications. Try it out Tutorial

Live location tracking app that shows a running vehicle changing current GPS coordinates moving on a map. Try it out Tutorial

A realtime dashboard for data aggregations on continuously changing data. Try it out Tutorial



Videos

Support & Troubleshooting

The documentation and community will help you troubleshoot most issues. If you have encountered a bug or need to get in touch with us, you can contact us using one of the following channels:

Support & feedback: Discord

Issue & bug tracking: GitHub issues

Follow product updates: @HasuraHQ

Talk to us on our website chat

We are committed to fostering an open and welcoming environment in the community. Please see the Code of Conduct.

If you want to report a security issue, please read this.

We release new features every month. Sign up for our newsletter by using the link below. We send newsletters only once a month. https://hasura.io/newsletter/

Contributing

Check out our contributing guide for more details.

Brand assets

Hasura brand assets (logos, the Hasura mascot, powered by badges etc.) can be found in the assets/brand folder. Feel free to use them in your application/website etc. We'd be thrilled if you add the "Powered by Hasura" badge to your applications built using Hasura. ❤️

License

The core GraphQL Engine is available under the Apache License 2.0 (Apache-2.0).

All other contents (except those in server , cli and console directories) are available under the MIT License. This includes everything in the docs and community directories.

Translations

This readme is available in the following translations:

Translations for other files can be found here.