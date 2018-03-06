This package has been deprecated in favour of the new streaming API of json2csv.
Transform json to csv data. The difference to my other module
json2csv is
json2csv-stream uses streams for transforming the incoming
data. The module is built with the new streaming API from Node.js v0.10.0 but maintains backwards compatibility
to earlier Node.js versions.
Listen for
header and
line events or pipe the data directly to a readable stream.
Install with
$ npm install json2csv-stream
Input - data.json
[
{"car": "Audi","price": 40000,"color": "blue"},
{"car": "BMW","price": 35000,"color": "black"},
{"car": "Mercedes","price": 80000,"color": "red"},
{"car": "Porsche","price": 60000,"color": "green"}
]
Transformation process
var fs = require('fs');
var MyStream = require('json2csv-stream');
// create the one-time-use transform stream
var parser = new MyStream();
// create the read and write streams
var reader = fs.createReadStream('data.json');
var writer = fs.createWriteStream('out.csv');
reader.pipe(parser).pipe(writer);
Output - out.csv
car,price,color
Audi,40000,blue
BMW,35000,black
Mercedes,80000,red
Porsche,60000,green
header and
line events
If you want to further manipulate your data listen on the custom events.
parser.on('header', function(data) {
console.log(' ++ yeah header found ++');
console.log(data);
});
parser.on('line', function(data) {
console.log(' ++ yeah line found ++');
console.log(data);
});
var MyStream = require('json2csv-stream');
// create the parsing stream with default options
var parser = new MyStream();
// create the stream with custom options. All options are optional.
var parser = new MyStream(options);
The following options are supported
del: Delimiter for csv values. Default is
,.
keys: Specify the keys you'd like to output. In the default setting all keys are exported.
eol: End-of-line marker. Default is the one used by the operating system.
showHeader: If you don't want the header line in your csv set to
false. Default is
true.
The default delimiter is
, (comma). If you want to have tab-seperated values
\t or
semilocon-seperated values
; you can specify an optional delimiter using the
del property.
var parser = new MyStream({
del: ';'
});
You can specify which key-value pairs you'd like to include in your
.csv file. Use the
keys property.
var parser = new MyStream({
keys: ['car', 'color']
});
The default end-of-line marker is
os.eol. That means
\n on unix systems and
\r\n on windows machines.
You can specify your own end-of-line markers with the
eol property in the options.
var parser = new MyStream({
eol: '\r\n'
});
If you want your csv data without the header line set
showHeader to
false;
var parser = new MyStream({
showHeader: false
});
Go into the
/benchmark folder and run
$ node benchmark.js
Results:
Executed benchmark against node module: "json2csv-stream"
Count (34), Cycles (3), Elapsed (6.179 sec), Hz (563.3422353498144 ops/sec)
Executed benchmark against node module: "json2csv"
Count (38), Cycles (5), Elapsed (6.241 sec), Hz (652.5024167610189 ops/sec)
Module: "json2csv" wins.
You need to have grunt-cli installed.
$ grunt test
or
$ npm test
