Deprecation notice

This package has been deprecated in favour of the new streaming API of json2csv.

Transform json to csv data. The difference to my other module json2csv is json2csv-stream uses streams for transforming the incoming data. The module is built with the new streaming API from Node.js v0.10.0 but maintains backwards compatibility to earlier Node.js versions.

Listen for header and line events or pipe the data directly to a readable stream.

Install with

$ npm install json2csv-stream

Transform and pipe data to readable stream

Input - data.json

[ { "car" : "Audi" , "price" : 40000 , "color" : "blue" }, { "car" : "BMW" , "price" : 35000 , "color" : "black" }, { "car" : "Mercedes" , "price" : 80000 , "color" : "red" }, { "car" : "Porsche" , "price" : 60000 , "color" : "green" } ]

Transformation process

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var MyStream = require ( 'json2csv-stream' ); var parser = new MyStream(); var reader = fs.createReadStream( 'data.json' ); var writer = fs.createWriteStream( 'out.csv' ); reader.pipe(parser).pipe(writer);

Output - out.csv

car,price, color Audi,40000,blue BMW,35000,black Mercedes,80000,red Porsche,60000,green

Use header and line events

If you want to further manipulate your data listen on the custom events.

parser.on( 'header' , function ( data ) { console .log( ' ++ yeah header found ++' ); console .log(data); }); parser.on( 'line' , function ( data ) { console .log( ' ++ yeah line found ++' ); console .log(data); });

Usage

var MyStream = require ( 'json2csv-stream' ); var parser = new MyStream(); var parser = new MyStream(options);

The following options are supported

del : Delimiter for csv values. Default is , .

: Delimiter for csv values. Default is . keys : Specify the keys you'd like to output. In the default setting all keys are exported.

: Specify the keys you'd like to output. In the default setting all keys are exported. eol : End-of-line marker. Default is the one used by the operating system.

: End-of-line marker. Default is the one used by the operating system. showHeader : If you don't want the header line in your csv set to false . Default is true .

Use optional custom delimiter

The default delimiter is , (comma). If you want to have tab-seperated values \t or semilocon-seperated values ; you can specify an optional delimiter using the del property.

var parser = new MyStream({ del : ';' });

Use optional specific keys

You can specify which key-value pairs you'd like to include in your .csv file. Use the keys property.

var parser = new MyStream({ keys : [ 'car' , 'color' ] });

Use optional end-of-line markers

The default end-of-line marker is os.eol . That means

on unix systems and \r

on windows machines. You can specify your own end-of-line markers with the eol property in the options.

var parser = new MyStream({ eol : '\r

' });

Use without writing the header line

If you want your csv data without the header line set showHeader to false ;

var parser = new MyStream({ showHeader : false });

Benchmark

Go into the /benchmark folder and run

node benchmark.js

Results:

Executed benchmark against node module : "json2csv-stream" Count ( 34 ), Cycles ( 3 ), Elapsed ( 6.179 sec), Hz ( 563.3422353498144 ops/sec) Executed benchmark against node module : "json2csv" Count ( 38 ), Cycles ( 5 ), Elapsed ( 6.241 sec), Hz ( 652.5024167610189 ops/sec) Module: "json2csv" wins.

Test

You need to have grunt-cli installed.

$ grunt test

or

$ npm test

