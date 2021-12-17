openbase logo
jod

json0-ot-diff

by Kristian Antonsen
1.1.0 (see all)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

121

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JSON0 OT Diff

Finds differences between two JSON object and generates operational transformation (OT) operations for transforming the first object into the second according to the JSON0 OT Type.

The current implementation supports list/object insertion/deletion (i.e. li, ld, oi, od) out of the box.

var jsondiff = require("./json0-ot-diff");

var diff = jsondiff(
    ["foo", "bar", 1, 2, 3],
    ["foo", "quux", 1, 2]
);
console.log(diff);

> [
>   { p: [ 1 ], ld: 'bar', li: 'quux' },
>   { p: [ 4 ], ld: 3 }
>]

String insertion/deletion (i.e. si, sd) operations are generated for string mutations if you provide a reference to diff-match-patch.

var diffMatchPatch = require("diff-match-patch");
var diff = jsondiff(
    ["foo", "The only change here is at the end.", 1, 2, 3],
    ["foo", "The only change here is at the very end.", 1, 2],
    diffMatchPatch
);
console.log(diff);

> [
> { p: [ 1, 31 ], si: 'very ' },
> { p: [ 4 ], ld: 3 }
>]

The JSON1 OT Type is supported as well. To generate ops for the JSON1 OT type, provide a reference to diff-match-patch, ot-json1 and ot-text-unicode.

var diffMatchPatch = require("diff-match-patch");
var json1 = require("ot-json1");
var textUnicode = require("ot-text-unicode");
var diff = jsondiff(
    ["foo", "The only change here is at the end.", 1, 2, 3],
    ["foo", "The only change here is at the very end.", 1, 2],
    diffMatchPatch,
    json1,
    textUnicode
);
console.log(diff);

>[
>  [ 1, { "es": [ 31, "very " ] } ],
>  [ 4, { "r": true } ]
>]

This was developed for JsonML with Webstrates in mind, but could be applicable in other situations.

