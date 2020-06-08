JWT encode and decode for Node.js that can use callbacks or by returning an object
{error:, value:}
JSON Web Token (JWT) is a compact URL-safe means of representing claims to be transferred between two parties. The claims in a JWT are encoded as a JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) object that is used as the payload of a JSON Web Signature (JWS) structure or as the plaintext of a JSON Web Encryption (JWE) structure, enabling the claims to be digitally signed or MACed and/or encrypted.
the version
2.*.* should work only for NodeJS >= 4 for NodeJS 0.10 and 0.12 should install the version
1.6.3
ex:
{
"iss": "my_issurer",
"aud": "World",
"iat": 1400062400223,
"typ": "/online/transactionstatus/v2",
"request": {
"myTransactionId": "[myTransactionId]",
"merchantTransactionId": "[merchantTransactionId]",
"status": "SUCCESS"
}
}
attention that exists some reserved claim names (like "iss", "iat", etc..) check in here for more info about JWT Claims.
var jwt = require('json-web-token');
var payload = {
"iss": "my_issurer",
"aud": "World",
"iat": 1400062400223,
"typ": "/online/transactionstatus/v2",
"request": {
"myTransactionId": "[myTransactionId]",
"merchantTransactionId": "[merchantTransactionId]",
"status": "SUCCESS"
}
};
var secret = 'TOPSECRETTTTT';
// encode
jwt.encode(secret, payload, function (err, token) {
if (err) {
console.error(err.name, err.message);
} else {
console.log(token);
// decode
jwt.decode(secret, token, function (err_, decodedPayload, decodedHeader) {
if (err) {
console.error(err.name, err.message);
} else {
console.log(decodedPayload, decodedHeader);
}
});
}
});
using the optional reserved headers (alg and typ can't be set using this method)
var settingAddHeaders = {
payload: {
"iss": "my_issurer",
"aud": "World",
"iat": 1400062400223,
"typ": "/online/transactionstatus/v2",
"request": {
"myTransactionId": "[myTransactionId]",
"merchantTransactionId": "[merchantTransactionId]",
"status": "SUCCESS"
}
},
header: {
kid: 'key ID'
}
}
jwt.encode(secret, settingAddHeaders, function (err, token) {
})
to run test
npm test
to run jshint
npm run lint
to run code style
npm run style
to run code coverage
npm run coverage
to open the code coverage report
npm run coverage:open
to run benchmarks
npm run bench
to run the source complexity tool
npm run complexity
to open the complexity report
npm run complexity:open