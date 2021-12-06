TypeScript type information for compile-time validation of JSON objects.

How to use this

Install this package

npm install --save-dev json-typescript

Import this package

import * as _JSON from 'json-typescript' ;

Check to see if json types are validated correctly

import * as { Value as JSONValue, Object as JSONObject } from 'json-typescript' ; let doc: JSONValue = { data: { type : 'articles' , id: '1' } }; let doc: JSONValue = { foo() { return bar; } }; let doc: JSONObject = [];

Copyright

© 2018 Mike North, All Rights Reserved.