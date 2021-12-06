openbase logo
json-typescript

by Mike North
1.1.2 (see all)

TypeScript type definitions for JSON objects

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.9K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

JSON-typescript

TypeScript type information for compile-time validation of JSON objects.

Build Status Version

How to use this

  1. Install this package
npm install --save-dev json-typescript
  1. Import this package
import * as _JSON from 'json-typescript';
  1. Check to see if json types are validated correctly
import * as { Value as JSONValue, Object as JSONObject } from 'json-typescript';

// ✅ This should be OK
let doc: JSONValue = {
  data: {
    type: 'articles',
    id: '1'
  }
};

// ⛔️ This should NOT be OK ( functions are not allowed )
let doc: JSONValue = {
  foo() {
    return bar;
  }
};

// ⛔️ This should NOT be OK ( Array is not a JSONObject )
let doc: JSONObject = [];

© 2018 Mike North, All Rights Reserved.

