npm install -g json-ts

Automatically generate Typescript Definition files or Flow types from JSON input.

Use it via the API, CLI, or Website

How does json-ts stack up against the competition?

Feature json-ts (this library) json-to-ts json2ts simple literal types (number, string etc) YES YES YES array type, all elements of same kind YES YES YES merge multiple json files YES (cli, v1.6 & above) NO NO optional members YES YES NO array union types YES YES NO correct handling of top-level values (strings, arrays, arrays of objects numbers etc) YES NO NO recursive data structures (see here) YES NO NO nested type literals (to account for invalid interface names) YES YES NO output @flow types YES NO NO Website YES YES YES CLI YES NO NO API YES YES NO

npm install -g json-ts json-ts dir/myfile.json json-ts api/resp1.json api/resp2.json

Usage (CLI)

Note: only stdin (which requires the --stdin flag) & filepaths are supported right now. Later I will add support for Windows, reading data from network requests etc.

curl https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/1 | json-ts --stdin json-ts my-file.json json-ts my-file.json my-other-file.json

... produces the following:

interface IRootObject { userId: number ; id: number ; title: string ; body: string ; }

Usage (API)

npm install json-ts --save-dev

const { json2ts } = require ( 'json-ts' ); const json = ` { "name": "Shane" } ` ; console .log(json2ts(json))

... produces the following:

interface IRootObject { name: string ; }

For more examples, see the Tests

Options

namespace: string - if provided, interfaces will be wrapped in a namespace (see below) json-ts <filename> --namespace <namespace_name> json-ts data/my-file.json --namespace API

- if provided, interfaces will be wrapped in a namespace (see below) flow: boolean - output types in Flow format. json-ts <filename> --flow json-ts data/my-file.json --flow

- output types in Flow format. prefix: string - override the I prefix on interface names json-ts <filename> --prefix <prefix_string> json-ts data/my-file.json --prefix ""

- override the prefix on interface names rootName: string - override the RootObject name of the top-level interface json-ts <filename> --rootName <rootname_string> json-ts data/my-file.json --rootName "Product"

options

Allow choice of I prefix on interface names

Allow choice of prefix on interface names Allow naming of RootObject

Allow naming of RootObject Allow choice of spaces/tabs

Core

support array types

support array types support boolean types

support boolean types support null types

support null types output types for Flow via --flow

output types for Flow via PascalCase as default for all interface names

PascalCase as default for all interface names de-dupe interfaces (it's dumb atm, POC)

de-dupe interfaces (it's dumb atm, POC) de-dupe interfaces where propname differs, but members are the same

de-dupe interfaces where propname differs, but members are the same merge interfaces by creating union types for members

merge interfaces by creating union types for members union types for array that contain mixed literal types: nums: [1, "2"] -> nums: number|string[] (already works for complex objects)

union types for array that contain mixed literal types: (already works for complex objects) quoted member names when needed

quoted member names when needed handle invalid name for interface

handle invalid name for interface support type alias declarations

support type alias declarations Use Typescript factory methods/printer for output

Use Typescript factory methods/printer for output Allow wrapping in namespace: eg: declare namespace Projects { export interface ILoc { lat: number ; lng: number ; } ... }

