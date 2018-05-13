The library and the viewer released under the MIT license (LICENSE.txt).
A simple json formatter/viewer based on jsonTree library and app.js framework.
Clone with submodules (including App.js library):
git clone --recursive https://github.com/summerstyle/jsonTreeViewer.git
Online: http://summerstyle.github.io/jsonTreeViewer
A simple lightweight pure-javascript library for drawing tree of json-nodes from json-object.
You can get json-object from json-string by
JSON.parse(str) method.
The library includes only 2 files -
libs/jsonTree/jsonTree.js (18 KB)
and
libs/jsonTree/jsonTree.css (2 KB).
html:
<link href="libs/jsonTree/jsonTree.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<script src="libs/jsonTree/jsonTree.js"></script>
javascript:
// Get DOM-element for inserting json-tree
var wrapper = document.getElementById("wrapper");
// Get json-data by javascript-object
var data = {
"firstName": "Jonh",
"lastName": "Smith",
"phones": [
"123-45-67",
"987-65-43"
]
};
// or from a string by JSON.parse(str) method
var dataStr = '{ "firstName": "Jonh", "lastName": "Smith", "phones": ["123-45-67", "987-65-43"]}';
try {
var data = JSON.parse(dataStr);
} catch (e) {}
// Create json-tree
var tree = jsonTree.create(data, wrapper);
// Expand all (or selected) child nodes of root (optional)
tree.expand(function(node) {
return node.childNodes.length < 2 || node.label === 'phoneNumbers';
});
You can create many trees on one html-page.
loadData(jsonObj) - Fill new data to current json tree
appendTo(domEl) - Appends tree to DOM-element (or move it to new place)
expand() - Expands all tree nodes (objects or arrays) recursively
expand(filterFunc) - Expands only selected (by filter function) child nodes of root element
collapse() - Collapses all tree nodes (objects or arrays) recursively