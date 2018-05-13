jsonTreeViewer and jsonTree library

The library and the viewer released under the MIT license (LICENSE.txt).

jsonTreeViewer

A simple json formatter/viewer based on jsonTree library and app.js framework.

Clone with submodules (including App.js library):

git clone --recursive https://github.com/summerstyle/jsonTreeViewer.git

Online: http://summerstyle.github.io/jsonTreeViewer

Load json: click on "load" button and load a json-string to opened form Expand/collapse single nodes by click on label (recursively - by click with pressed CTRL / META key) Expand/collapse all tree nodes by click on "expand all" and "collapse all" buttons Mark/unmark node labels by click on label with pressed ALT key Show JSONPath of node by click on label with pressed SHIFT key

jsonTree library (JSON pretty-printer)

A simple lightweight pure-javascript library for drawing tree of json-nodes from json-object. You can get json-object from json-string by JSON.parse(str) method.

Demo: http://summerstyle.github.io/jsonTreeViewer

The library includes only 2 files - libs/jsonTree/jsonTree.js (18 KB) and libs/jsonTree/jsonTree.css (2 KB).

How to use:

html:

< link href = "libs/jsonTree/jsonTree.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < script src = "libs/jsonTree/jsonTree.js" > </ script >

javascript:

var wrapper = document .getElementById( "wrapper" ); var data = { "firstName" : "Jonh" , "lastName" : "Smith" , "phones" : [ "123-45-67" , "987-65-43" ] }; var dataStr = '{ "firstName": "Jonh", "lastName": "Smith", "phones": ["123-45-67", "987-65-43"]}' ; try { var data = JSON .parse(dataStr); } catch (e) {} var tree = jsonTree.create(data, wrapper); tree.expand( function ( node ) { return node.childNodes.length < 2 || node.label === 'phoneNumbers' ; });

You can create many trees on one html-page.

The available methods of each json tree: