JSONTreeView

A simple JSON viewer with basic edit capabilities. It has styles similar to Chrome's dev tools, so it's perfect for building dev tools extensions... live example.

Install with NPM

npm i json-tree-view

Build example

./example/build.sh See ./example/build directory.

Basic usage

index.js

var JSONTreeView = require ( 'json-tree-view' ); var view = new JSONTreeView( 'example' , { hello : 'world' , doubleClick : 'me to edit' , a : null , b : true , c : false , d : 1 , e : { nested : 'object' }, f : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] }); view.on( 'change' , function ( self, key, oldValue, newValue ) { console .log( 'change' , key, oldValue, '=>' , newValue); }); view.on( 'rename' , function ( self, key, oldName, newName ) { console .log( 'rename' , key, oldName, '=>' , newName); }); view.on( 'delete' , function ( self, key ) { console .log( 'delete' , key); }); view.on( 'append' , function ( self, key, nameOrValue, newValue ) { console .log( 'append' , key, nameOrValue, '=>' , newValue); }); view.on( 'click' , function ( self, key, value ) { console .log( 'click' , key, '=' , value); }); view.on( 'expand' , function ( self, key, value ) { console .log( 'expand' , key, '=' , value); }); view.on( 'collapse' , function ( self, key, value ) { console .log( 'collapse' , key, '=' , value); }); view.on( 'refresh' , function ( self, key, value ) { console .log( 'refresh' , key, '=' , value); }); view.expand( true ); view.withRootName = false ; window .data = view.value; view.value.f.pop() view.value.f.push( 9 ) view.value.e.a = 'aaa' ; delete view.value.c; view.refresh(); view.alwaysShowRoot = true ; view.readonlyWhenFiltering = true ; view.filterText = 'a' ; view.filterText = null ; view.showCountOfObjectOrArray = true ; view.readonly = true ; document .getElementById( 'filter' ).addEventListener( 'input' , function ( ) { view.filterText = this .value; }); document .getElementById( 'root' ).addEventListener( 'change' , function ( ) { view.alwaysShowRoot = !! this .checked; }); document .getElementById( 'rowf' ).addEventListener( 'change' , function ( ) { view.readonlyWhenFiltering = !! this .checked; }); document .getElementById( 'ro' ).addEventListener( 'change' , function ( ) { view.readonly = !! this .checked; }); document .getElementById( 'sc' ).addEventListener( 'change' , function ( ) { view.showCountOfObjectOrArray = !! this .checked; });

index.html - (don't forget to include the css)