A simple JSON viewer with basic edit capabilities. It has styles similar to Chrome's dev tools, so it's perfect for building dev tools extensions... live example.
npm i json-tree-view
./example/build.sh
See ./example/build directory.
index.js
var JSONTreeView = require('json-tree-view');
var view = new JSONTreeView('example', {
hello : 'world',
doubleClick : 'me to edit',
a : null,
b : true,
c : false,
d : 1,
e : {nested : 'object'},
f : [1,2,3]
});
// Listen for change events
view.on('change', function(self, key, oldValue, newValue){
console.log('change', key, oldValue, '=>', newValue);
});
view.on('rename', function(self, key, oldName, newName) {
console.log('rename', key, oldName, '=>', newName);
});
view.on('delete', function(self, key) {
console.log('delete', key);
});
view.on('append', function(self, key, nameOrValue, newValue) {
console.log('append', key, nameOrValue, '=>', newValue);
});
view.on('click', function(self, key, value) {
console.log('click', key, '=', value);
});
view.on('expand', function(self, key, value) {
console.log('expand', key, '=', value);
});
view.on('collapse', function(self, key, value) {
console.log('collapse', key, '=', value);
});
view.on('refresh', function(self, key, value) {
console.log('refresh', key, '=', value);
});
// Expand recursively
view.expand(true);
view.withRootName = false;
// Inspect window.data on the console and note that it changes with edits.
window.data = view.value;
view.value.f.pop()
view.value.f.push(9)
view.value.e.a = 'aaa';
delete view.value.c;
view.refresh();
// Do not hide root.
view.alwaysShowRoot = true;
// Set readonly when filtering words automatically.
view.readonlyWhenFiltering = true;
view.filterText = 'a';
// Remove word filter by setting a false value.
view.filterText = null;
// Always show count of object or array.
view.showCountOfObjectOrArray = true;
// Cannot change the value of JSON and remove "+" and "x" buttons.
view.readonly = true;
document.getElementById('filter').addEventListener('input', function() {
view.filterText = this.value;
});
document.getElementById('root').addEventListener('change', function() {
view.alwaysShowRoot = !!this.checked;
});
document.getElementById('rowf').addEventListener('change', function() {
view.readonlyWhenFiltering = !!this.checked;
});
document.getElementById('ro').addEventListener('change', function() {
view.readonly = !!this.checked;
});
document.getElementById('sc').addEventListener('change', function () {
view.showCountOfObjectOrArray = !!this.checked;
});
index.html - (don't forget to include the css)
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>JSONView Example</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="devtools.css">
<style>
ul { user-select:none; }
</style>
<script src="index.js" defer></script>
</head>
<body>
<h3>Options</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<label for="filter">Filter: </label>
<input type="text" id="filter" />
</li>
<li>
<input type="checkbox" id="root" />
<label for="root">Always show root</label>
</li>
<li>
<input type="checkbox" id="rowf" />
<label for="rowf">Automatically set to readonly when filtering</label>
</li>
<li>
<input type="checkbox" id="ro" />
<label for="ro">Readonly</label>
</li>
<li>
<input type="checkbox" id="sc" checked />
<label for="sc">Show count of Object or Array</label>
</li>
</ul>
<h3>JSON</h3>
</body>
</html>