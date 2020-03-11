LuuVinhLoc ● Hanoi ● 2 Rating s ● 0 Review s ● "Karma as action and reaction: if we show goodness, we will reap goodness."

5 months ago

Easy to Use Great Documentation

It's easy to use. If you want to add line break into output, you can use os.EOL - `${os.EOL}${os.EOL}`. At this time, there is no way to custom name of RootObject.