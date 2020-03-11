openbase logo
jtt

json-to-ts

by https://github.com/mariusalch
1.7.0 (see all)

Convert jsons to typescript interfaces

Documentation
11.2K

GitHub Stars

262

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Readme

JSON TO TS

Json to TS

Convert json object to typescript interfaces

Example

Try it Online

Code

const JsonToTS = require('json-to-ts')

const json = {
  cats: [
    {name: 'Kittin'},
    {name: 'Mittin'}
  ],
  favoriteNumber: 42,
  favoriteWord: 'Hello'
}

JsonToTS(json).forEach( typeInterface => {
  console.log(typeInterface)
})

Output:

interface RootObject {
  cats: Cat[];
  favoriteNumber: number;
  favoriteWord: string;
}
interface Cat {
  name: string;
}

Converter

  • Array type merging (Big deal)
  • Union types
  • Duplicate type prevention
  • Optional types
  • Array types

Setup

$ npm install --save json-to-ts

LuuVinhLocHanoi2 Ratings0 Reviews
"Karma as action and reaction: if we show goodness, we will reap goodness."
5 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

It's easy to use. If you want to add line break into output, you can use os.EOL - `${os.EOL}${os.EOL}`. At this time, there is no way to custom name of RootObject.

