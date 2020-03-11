const JsonToTS = require('json-to-ts')
const json = {
cats: [
{name: 'Kittin'},
{name: 'Mittin'}
],
favoriteNumber: 42,
favoriteWord: 'Hello'
}
JsonToTS(json).forEach( typeInterface => {
console.log(typeInterface)
})
interface RootObject {
cats: Cat[];
favoriteNumber: number;
favoriteWord: string;
}
interface Cat {
name: string;
}
$ npm install --save json-to-ts
It's easy to use. If you want to add line break into output, you can use os.EOL - `${os.EOL}${os.EOL}`. At this time, there is no way to custom name of RootObject.