Convert JSON Object to HTML.
Grunt plugin: https://github.com/frozzare/grunt-json-to-html
npm install json-to-html
var json2html = require('json-to-html')
, html = json2html({ 'hello': 'world' });
console.log(html);
output:
{
<span class="string">"hello"</span>: <span class="string">"world"</span>
}
2 space indentation is default. Change it by adding a numeric argument to
json2html.
var html = json2html(object, 4);
Every operand has a span added around it self with different classnames.
string,
boolean,
number or
null.
See MIT-LICENSE