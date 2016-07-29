openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jth

json-to-html

by Fredrik Forsmo
0.1.2 (see all)

💫 Convert JSON Object to HTML. (not maintained)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

json-to-html

Convert JSON Object to HTML.

Grunt plugin: https://github.com/frozzare/grunt-json-to-html

Installation

npm install json-to-html

Usage

var json2html = require('json-to-html')
  , html = json2html({ 'hello': 'world' });

console.log(html);

output:

{
  <span class="string">"hello"</span>: <span class="string">"world"</span>
}

2 space indentation is default. Change it by adding a numeric argument to json2html.

var html = json2html(object, 4);

Every operand has a span added around it self with different classnames.

string, boolean, number or null.

License

See MIT-LICENSE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial