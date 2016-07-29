Convert JSON Object to HTML.

Grunt plugin: https://github.com/frozzare/grunt-json-to-html

Installation

npm install json - to -html

Usage

var json2html = require ( 'json-to-html' ) , html = json2html({ 'hello' : 'world' }); console .log(html);

output:

{ < span class = "string" > "hello" </ span > : < span class = "string" > "world" </ span > }

2 space indentation is default. Change it by adding a numeric argument to json2html .

var html = json2html(object, 4 );

Every operand has a span added around it self with different classnames.

string , boolean , number or null .

License

See MIT-LICENSE