This is a simple module that takes a JavaScript object and turns it into a GraphQL query to be sent to a GraphQL server.

Mainly useful for applications that need to generate graphql queries dynamically.

New Maintainer!

Huge thanks to @vkolgi for agreeing to take over maintenance of this library! I look forward to following its continued development. - @dupski

Installation

npm install json - to -graphql-query

Usage

const query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(queryObject: object, options?: object);

Supported Options:

pretty - boolean - optional - set to true to enable pretty-printed output

- boolean - optional - set to to enable pretty-printed output ignoreFields - string[] - optional - you can pass an array of object key names that you want removed from the query

- string[] - optional - you can pass an array of object key names that you want removed from the query includeFalsyKeys - boolean - optional - disable the default behaviour if excluding keys with a falsy value

Features

Converts a JavaScript object to a GraphQL Query string

Full support for nested query / mutation nodes and arguments

Optionally strip specific object keys using the ignoreFields option

option Support for input arguments via __args

Support for query aliases via __aliasFor

Support for Enum values via EnumType

Support for variables via __variables

Support for simple directives (such as @client ) via __directives

) via Support for one or more inline fragments via __on.__typeName

Support for full fragments via __all_on

Support for named queries/mutations via __name

Recent Changes

See the CHANGELOG

Simple Query

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query' ; const query = { query: { Posts: { id: true , title: true , post_date: true } } }; const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query { Posts { id title post_date } }

Query with arguments

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query' ; const query = { query: { Posts: { __args: { where: { id: 2 } orderBy: 'post_date' }, id: true , title: true , post_date: true } } }; const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query { Posts (where: {id: 2}, orderBy: "post_date") { id title post_date } }

Query with nested objects

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query' ; const query = { query: { Posts: { id: true , title: true , comments: { id: true , comment: true , user: true } } } }; const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query { Posts { id title comments { id comment user } } }

Query with disabled fields

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query' ; const query = { query: { Posts: { id: true , title: false , comments: { id: true , comment: false , user: true } }, User: false } }; const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query { Posts { id comments { id user } } }

NOTE: You can tell jsonToGraphQLQuery() not to exclude keys with a falsy value by setting the includeFalsyKeys option.

Using aliases

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query' ; const query = { query: { allPosts: { __aliasFor: 'Posts' , id: true , comments: { id: true , comment: true } } } }; const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query { allPosts: Posts { id comments { id comment } } }

Query with Enum Values

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery, EnumType } from 'json-to-graphql-query' ; const query = { query: { Posts: { __args: { orderBy: 'post_date' , status: new EnumType( 'PUBLISHED' ) }, title: true , body: true } } }; const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query { Posts (orderBy: "post_date", status: PUBLISHED) { title body } }

Query with variables

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery, VariableType } from 'json-to-graphql-query' ; const query = { query: { __variables: { variable1: 'String!' , variableWithDefault: 'String = "default_value"' }, Posts: { __args: { arg1: 20 , arg2: new VariableType( 'variable1' ) }, id: true , title: true } } }; const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query ($variable1: String!, $variableWithDefault: String = "default_value") { Posts (arg1: 20, arg2: $variable1) { id title } }

Query with Directives

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query' ; const query = { query: { __directives: { client: true } Posts: { id: true , title: true , post_date: true } } }; const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query { Posts @client { id title post_date } }

Ignoring fields in the query object

We sometimes want to ignore specific fields in the initial object, for instance __typename in Apollo queries. You can specify these fields using the ignoreFields option:

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery, VariableType } from 'json-to-graphql-query' ; const query = { query: { Posts: { shouldBeIgnored: { variable1: 'a value' }, id: true , title: true , post_date: true } } }; const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true , ignoreFields: [ 'shouldBeIgnored' ] });

Resulting graphql_query

query { Posts { id title post_date } }

Query with Inline Fragments

Full inline fragments

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query' ; const query = { query: { Posts: { title: true , __all_on: [ "ConfigurablePost" , "PageInfo" ] } } }; const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query { Posts { title ...ConfigurablePost ...PageInfo } }

Partial inline fragments

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query' ; const query = { query: { Posts: { title: true , __on: { __typeName: "ConfigurablePost" , id: true } } } }; const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query { Posts { title ... on ConfigurablePost { id } } }

Query with multiple Inline Fragments

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query' ; const query = { query: { Posts: { __on: [ { __typeName: "ConfigurablePost" , id: true }, { __typeName: "UnconfigurablePost" , name: true }] } } }; const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query { Posts { title ... on ConfigurablePost { id } ... on UnconfigurablePost { name } } }

Query with name

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery, VariableType } from 'json-to-graphql-query' ; const query = { query: { __name: 'NewName' , __variables: { variable1: 'String!' , variableWithDefault: 'String = "default_value"' }, Posts: { __args: { arg1: 20 , arg2: new VariableType( 'variable1' ) }, id: true , title: true } } }; const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query NewName ($variable1: String!, $variableWithDefault: String = "default_value") { Posts (arg1: 20, arg2: $variable1) { id title } }

TO-DO List

Probably some other things!...

Pull requests welcome!

License

MIT