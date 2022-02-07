openbase logo
jtg

json-to-graphql-query

by Vinayak
2.1.0 (see all)

Simple module that converts JavaScript objects to GraphQL query syntax

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26K

GitHub Stars

193

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

json-to-graphql-query

This is a simple module that takes a JavaScript object and turns it into a GraphQL query to be sent to a GraphQL server.

Mainly useful for applications that need to generate graphql queries dynamically.

New Maintainer!

Huge thanks to @vkolgi for agreeing to take over maintenance of this library! I look forward to following its continued development. - @dupski

Installation

npm install json-to-graphql-query

Usage

const query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(queryObject: object, options?: object);

Supported Options:

  • pretty - boolean - optional - set to true to enable pretty-printed output
  • ignoreFields - string[] - optional - you can pass an array of object key names that you want removed from the query
  • includeFalsyKeys - boolean - optional - disable the default behaviour if excluding keys with a falsy value

Features

  • Converts a JavaScript object to a GraphQL Query string
  • Full support for nested query / mutation nodes and arguments
  • Optionally strip specific object keys using the ignoreFields option
  • Support for input arguments via __args
  • Support for query aliases via __aliasFor
  • Support for Enum values via EnumType
  • Support for variables via __variables
  • Support for simple directives (such as @client) via __directives
  • Support for one or more inline fragments via __on.__typeName
  • Support for full fragments via __all_on
  • Support for named queries/mutations via __name

Recent Changes

See the CHANGELOG

Simple Query

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query';

const query = {
    query: {
        Posts: {
            id: true,
            title: true,
            post_date: true
        }
    }
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query {
    Posts {
        id
        title
        post_date
    }
}

Query with arguments

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query';

const query = {
    query: {
        Posts: {
            __args: {
                where: { id: 2 }
                orderBy: 'post_date'
            },
            id: true,
            title: true,
            post_date: true
        }
    }
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query {
    Posts (where: {id: 2}, orderBy: "post_date") {
        id
        title
        post_date
    }
}

Query with nested objects

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query';

const query = {
    query: {
        Posts: {
            id: true,
            title: true,
            comments: {
                id: true,
                comment: true,
                user: true
            }
        }
    }
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query {
    Posts {
        id
        title
        comments {
            id
            comment
            user
        }
    }
}

Query with disabled fields

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query';

const query = {
    query: {
        Posts: {
            id: true,
            title: false,
            comments: {
                id: true,
                comment: false,
                user: true
            }
        },
        User: false
    }
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query {
    Posts {
        id
        comments {
            id
            user
        }
    }
}

NOTE: You can tell jsonToGraphQLQuery() not to exclude keys with a falsy value by setting the includeFalsyKeys option.

Using aliases

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query';

const query = {
    query: {
        allPosts: {
            __aliasFor: 'Posts',
            id: true,
            comments: {
                id: true,
                comment: true
            }
        }
    }
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query {
    allPosts: Posts {
        id
        comments {
            id
            comment
        }
    }
}

Query with Enum Values

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery, EnumType } from 'json-to-graphql-query';

const query = {
    query: {
        Posts: {
            __args: {
                orderBy: 'post_date',
                status: new EnumType('PUBLISHED')
            },
            title: true,
            body: true
        }
    }
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query {
    Posts (orderBy: "post_date", status: PUBLISHED) {
        title
        body
    }
}

Query with variables

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery, VariableType } from 'json-to-graphql-query';

const query = {
    query: {
        __variables: {
            variable1: 'String!',
            variableWithDefault: 'String = "default_value"'
        },
        Posts: {
            __args: {
                arg1: 20,
                arg2: new VariableType('variable1')
            },
            id: true,
            title: true
        }
    }
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query ($variable1: String!, $variableWithDefault: String = "default_value") {
    Posts (arg1: 20, arg2: $variable1) {
        id
        title
    }
}

Query with Directives

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query';

const query = {
    query: {
        __directives: {
            client: true
        }
        Posts: {
            id: true,
            title: true,
            post_date: true
        }
    }
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query {
    Posts @client {
        id
        title
        post_date
    }
}

Ignoring fields in the query object

We sometimes want to ignore specific fields in the initial object, for instance __typename in Apollo queries. You can specify these fields using the ignoreFields option:

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery, VariableType } from 'json-to-graphql-query';

const query = {
    query: {
        Posts: {
            shouldBeIgnored: {
                variable1: 'a value'
            },
            id: true,
            title: true,
            post_date: true
        }
    }
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, {
    pretty: true,
    ignoreFields: ['shouldBeIgnored']
});

Resulting graphql_query

query {
    Posts {
        id
        title
        post_date
    }
}

Query with Inline Fragments

Full inline fragments

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query';

const query = {
    query: {
        Posts: {
            title: true,
            __all_on: [
                "ConfigurablePost",
                "PageInfo"
            ]
        }
    }
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query {
    Posts {
        title
        ...ConfigurablePost
        ...PageInfo
    }
}

Partial inline fragments

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query';

const query = {
    query: {
        Posts: {
            title: true,
            __on: {
                __typeName: "ConfigurablePost",
                id: true
            }
        }
    }
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query {
    Posts {
        title
        ... on ConfigurablePost {
            id
        }
    }
}

Query with multiple Inline Fragments

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query';

const query = {
            query: {
                Posts: {
                    __on: [
                    {
                        __typeName: "ConfigurablePost",
                        id: true
                    },
                    {
                        __typeName: "UnconfigurablePost",
                        name: true
                    }]
                }
            }
        };
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query {
    Posts {
        title
        ... on ConfigurablePost {
            id
        }
        ... on UnconfigurablePost {
            name
        }
    }
}

Query with name

import { jsonToGraphQLQuery, VariableType } from 'json-to-graphql-query';

const query = {
    query: {
        __name: 'NewName',
        __variables: {
            variable1: 'String!',
            variableWithDefault: 'String = "default_value"'
        },
        Posts: {
            __args: {
                arg1: 20,
                arg2: new VariableType('variable1')
            },
            id: true,
            title: true
        }
    }
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });

Resulting graphql_query

query NewName ($variable1: String!, $variableWithDefault: String = "default_value") {
    Posts (arg1: 20, arg2: $variable1) {
        id
        title
    }
}

TO-DO List

  • Probably some other things!...

Pull requests welcome!

License

MIT

