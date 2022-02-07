This is a simple module that takes a JavaScript object and turns it into a GraphQL query to be sent to a GraphQL server.
Mainly useful for applications that need to generate graphql queries dynamically.
Huge thanks to @vkolgi for agreeing to take over maintenance of this library! I look forward to following its continued development. - @dupski
npm install json-to-graphql-query
const query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(queryObject: object, options?: object);
Supported Options:
pretty - boolean - optional - set to
true to enable pretty-printed output
ignoreFields - string[] - optional - you can pass an array of object key names that you want removed from the query
includeFalsyKeys - boolean - optional - disable the default behaviour if excluding keys with a falsy value
ignoreFields option
__args
__aliasFor
EnumType
__variables
@client) via
__directives
__on.__typeName
__all_on
__name
See the CHANGELOG
import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query';
const query = {
query: {
Posts: {
id: true,
title: true,
post_date: true
}
}
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });
Resulting
graphql_query
query {
Posts {
id
title
post_date
}
}
import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query';
const query = {
query: {
Posts: {
__args: {
where: { id: 2 }
orderBy: 'post_date'
},
id: true,
title: true,
post_date: true
}
}
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });
Resulting
graphql_query
query {
Posts (where: {id: 2}, orderBy: "post_date") {
id
title
post_date
}
}
import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query';
const query = {
query: {
Posts: {
id: true,
title: true,
comments: {
id: true,
comment: true,
user: true
}
}
}
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });
Resulting
graphql_query
query {
Posts {
id
title
comments {
id
comment
user
}
}
}
import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query';
const query = {
query: {
Posts: {
id: true,
title: false,
comments: {
id: true,
comment: false,
user: true
}
},
User: false
}
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });
Resulting
graphql_query
query {
Posts {
id
comments {
id
user
}
}
}
NOTE: You can tell jsonToGraphQLQuery() not to exclude keys with a falsy value
by setting the
includeFalsyKeys option.
import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query';
const query = {
query: {
allPosts: {
__aliasFor: 'Posts',
id: true,
comments: {
id: true,
comment: true
}
}
}
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });
Resulting
graphql_query
query {
allPosts: Posts {
id
comments {
id
comment
}
}
}
import { jsonToGraphQLQuery, EnumType } from 'json-to-graphql-query';
const query = {
query: {
Posts: {
__args: {
orderBy: 'post_date',
status: new EnumType('PUBLISHED')
},
title: true,
body: true
}
}
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });
Resulting
graphql_query
query {
Posts (orderBy: "post_date", status: PUBLISHED) {
title
body
}
}
import { jsonToGraphQLQuery, VariableType } from 'json-to-graphql-query';
const query = {
query: {
__variables: {
variable1: 'String!',
variableWithDefault: 'String = "default_value"'
},
Posts: {
__args: {
arg1: 20,
arg2: new VariableType('variable1')
},
id: true,
title: true
}
}
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });
Resulting
graphql_query
query ($variable1: String!, $variableWithDefault: String = "default_value") {
Posts (arg1: 20, arg2: $variable1) {
id
title
}
}
import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query';
const query = {
query: {
__directives: {
client: true
}
Posts: {
id: true,
title: true,
post_date: true
}
}
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });
Resulting
graphql_query
query {
Posts @client {
id
title
post_date
}
}
We sometimes want to ignore specific fields in the initial object, for instance __typename in Apollo queries.
You can specify these fields using the
ignoreFields option:
import { jsonToGraphQLQuery, VariableType } from 'json-to-graphql-query';
const query = {
query: {
Posts: {
shouldBeIgnored: {
variable1: 'a value'
},
id: true,
title: true,
post_date: true
}
}
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, {
pretty: true,
ignoreFields: ['shouldBeIgnored']
});
Resulting
graphql_query
query {
Posts {
id
title
post_date
}
}
Full inline fragments
import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query';
const query = {
query: {
Posts: {
title: true,
__all_on: [
"ConfigurablePost",
"PageInfo"
]
}
}
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });
Resulting
graphql_query
query {
Posts {
title
...ConfigurablePost
...PageInfo
}
}
Partial inline fragments
import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query';
const query = {
query: {
Posts: {
title: true,
__on: {
__typeName: "ConfigurablePost",
id: true
}
}
}
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });
Resulting
graphql_query
query {
Posts {
title
... on ConfigurablePost {
id
}
}
}
import { jsonToGraphQLQuery } from 'json-to-graphql-query';
const query = {
query: {
Posts: {
__on: [
{
__typeName: "ConfigurablePost",
id: true
},
{
__typeName: "UnconfigurablePost",
name: true
}]
}
}
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });
Resulting
graphql_query
query {
Posts {
title
... on ConfigurablePost {
id
}
... on UnconfigurablePost {
name
}
}
}
import { jsonToGraphQLQuery, VariableType } from 'json-to-graphql-query';
const query = {
query: {
__name: 'NewName',
__variables: {
variable1: 'String!',
variableWithDefault: 'String = "default_value"'
},
Posts: {
__args: {
arg1: 20,
arg2: new VariableType('variable1')
},
id: true,
title: true
}
}
};
const graphql_query = jsonToGraphQLQuery(query, { pretty: true });
Resulting
graphql_query
query NewName ($variable1: String!, $variableWithDefault: String = "default_value") {
Posts (arg1: 20, arg2: $variable1) {
id
title
}
}
Pull requests welcome!
MIT