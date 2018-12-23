JSON AST parser

Install

> npm install json - to -ast

Usage

const parse = require ( 'json-to-ast' ); const settings = { loc : true , source : 'data.json' }; parse( '{"a": 1}' , settings);

Output

{ type : 'Object' , children : [ { type : 'Property' , key : { type : 'Identifier' , value : 'a' , raw : '"a"' , loc : { start : { line : 1 , column : 2 , offset : 1 }, end : { line : 1 , column : 5 , offset : 4 }, source : 'data.json' } }, value : { type : 'Literal' , value : 1 , raw : '1' , loc : { start : { line : 1 , column : 7 , offset : 6 }, end : { line : 1 , column : 8 , offset : 7 }, source : 'data.json' } }, loc : { start : { line : 1 , column : 2 , offset : 1 }, end : { line : 1 , column : 8 , offset : 7 }, source : 'data.json' } } ], loc : { start : { line : 1 , column : 1 , offset : 0 }, end : { line : 1 , column : 9 , offset : 8 }, source : 'data.json' } }

Node types

Object:

{ type : 'Object' , children : < Property > [], loc?: Object }

Property:

{ type : 'Property' , key : <Identifier>, value: Object | Array | <Literal>, loc?: Object }

Identifier:

{ type : 'Identifier' , value : string, raw : string, loc?: Object }

Array:

{ type : 'Array' , children : ( Object | Array | < Literal > )[], loc?: Object }

Literal:

{ type : 'Literal' , value : string | number | boolean | null , raw : string, loc?: Object }

AST explorer

Try it online on astexplorer.net

License

MIT