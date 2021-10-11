Simple JSON value templating.

Usage

Here's how you can use this library. Begin by installing via NPM:

npm install json-templates

Here's a small example of usage showing the simplest case, a single string.

const parse = require ( "json-templates" ); const template = parse( "{{foo}}" ); console .log(template.parameters); console .log(template({ foo : "bar" }));

Parameters can have default values, specified using a colon. These come into play when the parameter is either undefined or null .

const template = parse( "{{foo:bar}}" ); console .log(template.parameters); console .log(template()); console .log(template({ foo : "baz" }));

Parameters can come from a nested object.

const template = parse( "{{foo.value:baz}}" ); console .log(template.parameters); console .log(template()); console .log(template({ foo : { value : 'bar' } })); const template = parse({ a : "{{foo.1:baz}}" }); console .log(template.parameters); console .log(template()); console .log(template({ foo : [ "baq" , "bar" ] }));

Context values could be objects and arrays.

const template = parse( "{{foo:baz}}" ); console .log(template.parameters); console .log(template()); console .log(template({ foo : { value : 'bar' } }));

The kind of templating you can see in the above examples gets applied to any string values in complex object structures such as ElasticSearch queries. Here's an example of an ElasticSearch query.

const template = parse({ index : "myindex" , body : { query : { match : { title : "{{myTitle}}" } }, facets : { tags : { terms : { field : "tags" } } } } }); console .log(template.parameters); console .log(template({ title : "test" }));

The last line prints the following structure:

{ index : "myindex" , body : { query : { match : { title : "test" } }, facets : { tags : { terms : { field : "tags" } } } } }

The parse function also handles nested arrays and arbitrary leaf values. For more detailed examples, check out the tests.

The use case for this came about while working with ElasticSearch queries that need to be parameterized. We wanted the ability to specify query templates within JSON, and also make any of the string values parameterizable. The ideas was to make something kind of like Handlebars, but just for the values within the query.

We also needed to know which parameters are required to "fill in" a given query template (in order to check if we have the right context parameters to actually execute the query). Related to this requirement, sometimes certain parameters should have default values. These parameters are not strictly required from the context. If not specified, the default value from the template will be used, otherwise the value from the context will be used.

Here's how the above title parameter could have a default value of test :

{ "index" : "myindex" , "body" : { "query" : { "match" : { "title" : "{{title:test}}" } }, "facets" : { "tags" : { "terms" : { "field" : "tags" } } } } }

Also it was a fun challenge and a great opportunity to write some heady recursive functional code.

