JSON To Table

A JavaScript library to convert JSON data to Table.

Feature

Convert JSON To <table />

Usage

npm install json-table-converter

API

Param Type Description json Object | Array options Object [options.tableStyle] String <table/> Style [options.trStyle] String <tr/> Style [options.thStyle] String <th/> Style [options.tdStyle] String <td/> Style [options.tdKeyStyle] String <td/> Key Style [options.formatCell] Function Cell Value Format Function

API Flow Example

Demo

const { jsonToTableHtmlString } = require ( 'json-table-converter' ) const html = jsonToTableHtmlString(json, { tableStyle : string, trStyle : string, thStyle : string, tdStyle : string, tdKeyStyle : string, formatCell : ( cellValue, isKeyCell ) => newCellValue, })

