A JavaScript library to convert JSON data to Table.
npm install json-table-converter
Convert Json to <table />
|Param
|Type
|Description
|json
Object |
Array
|options
Object
|[options.tableStyle]
String
|<table/> Style
|[options.trStyle]
String
|<tr/> Style
|[options.thStyle]
String
|<th/> Style
|[options.tdStyle]
String
|<td/> Style
|[options.tdKeyStyle]
String
|<td/> Key Style
|[options.formatCell]
Function
|Cell Value Format Function
const { jsonToTableHtmlString } = require('json-table-converter')
const html = jsonToTableHtmlString(json, {
tableStyle: string, // <table/> Style
trStyle: string, // <tr/> Style
thStyle: string, // <th/> Style
tdStyle: string, // <td/> Style
tdKeyStyle: string, // <td/> Key Style
formatCell: (cellValue, isKeyCell) => newCellValue,
})
