jtc

json-table-converter

by Edward Chu
0.3.0 (see all)

Convert any json to table.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

JSON To Table

A JavaScript library to convert JSON data to Table.

Feature

  • Convert JSON To <table />

Usage

npm install json-table-converter

API

jsonToTableHtmlString(json, options)

Convert Json to <table />

ParamTypeDescription
jsonObject | Array
optionsObject
[options.tableStyle]String<table/> Style
[options.trStyle]String<tr/> Style
[options.thStyle]String<th/> Style
[options.tdStyle]String<td/> Style
[options.tdKeyStyle]String<td/> Key Style
[options.formatCell]FunctionCell Value Format Function

API Flow Example

flow

Demo

const { jsonToTableHtmlString } = require('json-table-converter')
const html = jsonToTableHtmlString(json, {
  tableStyle: string, // <table/> Style
  trStyle: string,    // <tr/> Style
  thStyle: string,    // <th/> Style
  tdStyle: string,    // <td/> Style
  tdKeyStyle: string, // <td/> Key Style
  formatCell: (cellValue, isKeyCell) => newCellValue,
})

Donation

If you find this project useful, you can buy us a cup of coffee:


Contributors

chuyik
chuyik

