jss

json-stringify-safe

by Andri Möll
5.0.1 (see all)

Like JSON.stringify, but doesn't throw on circular references

Documentation
20.4M

GitHub Stars

507

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

json-stringify-safe

Like JSON.stringify, but doesn't throw on circular references.

Usage

Takes the same arguments as JSON.stringify.

var stringify = require('json-stringify-safe');
var circularObj = {};
circularObj.circularRef = circularObj;
circularObj.list = [ circularObj, circularObj ];
console.log(stringify(circularObj, null, 2));

Output:

{
  "circularRef": "[Circular]",
  "list": [
    "[Circular]",
    "[Circular]"
  ]
}

Details

stringify(obj, serializer, indent, decycler)

The first three arguments are the same as to JSON.stringify. The last is an argument that's only used when the object has been seen already.

The default decycler function returns the string '[Circular]'. If, for example, you pass in function(k,v){} (return nothing) then it will prune cycles. If you pass in function(k,v){ return {foo: 'bar'}}, then cyclical objects will always be represented as {"foo":"bar"} in the result.

stringify.getSerialize(serializer, decycler)

Returns a serializer that can be used elsewhere. This is the actual function that's passed to JSON.stringify.

Note that the function returned from getSerialize is stateful for now, so do not use it more than once.

