Like JSON.stringify, but doesn't throw on circular references.

Usage

Takes the same arguments as JSON.stringify .

var stringify = require ( 'json-stringify-safe' ); var circularObj = {}; circularObj.circularRef = circularObj; circularObj.list = [ circularObj, circularObj ]; console .log(stringify(circularObj, null , 2 ));

Output:

{ "circularRef" : "[Circular]" , "list" : [ "[Circular]" , "[Circular]" ] }

Details

stringify (obj, serializer, indent, decycler)

The first three arguments are the same as to JSON.stringify. The last is an argument that's only used when the object has been seen already.

The default decycler function returns the string '[Circular]' . If, for example, you pass in function(k,v){} (return nothing) then it will prune cycles. If you pass in function(k,v){ return {foo: 'bar'}} , then cyclical objects will always be represented as {"foo":"bar"} in the result.

stringify .getSerialize ( serializer , decycler )

Returns a serializer that can be used elsewhere. This is the actual function that's passed to JSON.stringify.