The output of JSON.stringify comes in two flavors: compact and pretty. The former is usually too compact to be read by humans, while the latter sometimes is too spacious. This module trades performance for a compromise between the two. The result is a pretty compact string, where “pretty” means both “kind of” and “nice”.

{ "bool" : true , "short array" : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], "long array" : [ { "x" : 1 , "y" : 2 }, { "x" : 2 , "y" : 1 }, { "x" : 1 , "y" : 1 }, { "x" : 2 , "y" : 2 } ] }

While the “pretty” mode of JSON.stringify puts every item of arrays and objects on its own line, this module puts the whole array or object on a single line, unless the line becomes too long (the default maximum is 80 characters). Making arrays and objects multi-line is the only attempt made to enforce the maximum line length; if that doesn’t help then so be it.

Installation

npm install json-stringify-pretty-compact

const stringify = require ( "json-stringify-pretty-compact" );

stringify(obj, options = {})

It’s like JSON.stringify(obj, options.replacer, options.indent) , except that objects and arrays are on one line if they fit (according to options.maxLength ).

options :

indent: Defaults to 2. Works exactly like the third parameter of JSON.stringify.

maxLength: Defaults to 80. Lines will be tried to be kept at maximum this many characters long.

replacer: Defaults to undefined. Works exactly like the second parameter of JSON.stringify.

stringify(obj, {maxLength: 0, indent: indent}) gives the exact same result as JSON.stringify(obj, null, indent) . (However, if you use a replacer , integer keys might be moved first.)

stringify(obj, {maxLength: Infinity}) gives the exact same result as JSON.stringify(obj) , except that there are spaces after colons and commas.

Want more options? Check out @aitodotai/json-stringify-pretty-compact!

License

MIT.