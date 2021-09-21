The output of JSON.stringify comes in two flavors: compact and pretty. The former is usually too compact to be read by humans, while the latter sometimes is too spacious. This module trades performance for a compromise between the two. The result is a pretty compact string, where “pretty” means both “kind of” and “nice”.
{
"bool": true,
"short array": [1, 2, 3],
"long array": [
{"x": 1, "y": 2},
{"x": 2, "y": 1},
{"x": 1, "y": 1},
{"x": 2, "y": 2}
]
}
While the “pretty” mode of JSON.stringify puts every item of arrays and objects on its own line, this module puts the whole array or object on a single line, unless the line becomes too long (the default maximum is 80 characters). Making arrays and objects multi-line is the only attempt made to enforce the maximum line length; if that doesn’t help then so be it.
npm install json-stringify-pretty-compact
const stringify = require("json-stringify-pretty-compact");
stringify(obj, options = {})
It’s like
JSON.stringify(obj, options.replacer, options.indent), except that objects and arrays are on one line if they fit (according to
options.maxLength).
options:
stringify(obj, {maxLength: 0, indent: indent}) gives the exact same result as
JSON.stringify(obj, null, indent). (However, if you use a
replacer, integer keys might be moved first.)
stringify(obj, {maxLength: Infinity}) gives the exact same result as
JSON.stringify(obj), except that there are spaces after colons and commas.
Want more options? Check out @aitodotai/json-stringify-pretty-compact!
MIT.