Stringify an object sorting scalars before objects, and defaulting to 2-space indent.

Sometimes you want to stringify an object in a consistent way, and for human legibility reasons, you may want to put any non-object properties ahead of any object properties, so that it's easier to track the nesting level as you read through the object, but you don't want to have to be meticulous about maintaining object property order as you're building up the object, since it doesn't matter in code, it only matters in the output file. Also, it'd be nice to have it default to reasonable spacing without having to remember to add , null, 2) to all your JSON.stringify() calls.

If that is what you want, then this module is for you, because it does all of that.

USAGE