Deterministic version of JSON.stringify() , so you can get a consistent hash from stringified results.

Similar to json-stable-stringify but:

No Dependencies. Minimal as possible.

Better cycles detection.

Support serialization for object without .toJSON (such as RegExp ).

Install

$ npm install json-stringify-deterministic --save

Usage

const stringify = require ( 'json-stringify-deterministic' ) const obj = { c : 8 , b : [{ z : 6 , y : 5 , x : 4 }, 7 ], a : 3 } console .log(stringify(obj))

API

obj

Required

Type: object

The input object to be serialized.

opts

Type: function Default: JSON.stringify

Determinate how to stringify primitives values.

Type: boolean Default: false

Determinate how to resolve cycles.

Under true , when a cycle is detected, [Circular] will be inserted in the node.

Type: function

Custom comparison function for object keys.

Your function opts.compare is called with these parameters:

opts.cmp({ key : akey, value : avalue }, { key : bkey, value : bvalue })

For example, to sort on the object key names in reverse order you could write:

const stringify = require ( 'json-stringify-deterministic' ) const obj = { c : 8 , b : [{ z : 6 , y : 5 , x : 4 }, 7 ], a : 3 } const objSerializer = stringify(obj, function ( a, b ) { return a.key < b.key ? 1 : -1 }) console .log(objSerializer)

Or if you wanted to sort on the object values in reverse order, you could write:

const stringify = require ( 'json-stringify-deterministic' ) const obj = { d : 6 , c : 5 , b : [{ z : 3 , y : 2 , x : 1 }, 9 ], a : 10 } const objtSerializer = stringify(obj, function ( a, b ) { return a.value < b.value ? 1 : -1 }) console .log(objtSerializer)

Type: string

Default: ''

If you specify opts.space , it will indent the output for pretty-printing.

Valid values are strings (e.g. {space: \t} ). For example:

const stringify = require ( 'json-stringify-deterministic' ) const obj = { b : 1 , a : { foo : 'bar' , and : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] } } const objSerializer = stringify(obj, { space : ' ' }) console .log(objSerializer)

Type: function



The replacer parameter is a function opts.replacer(key, value) that behaves the same as the replacer from the core JSON object.

Related

sort-keys-recursive: Sort the keys of an array/object recursively.

License

MIT © Kiko Beats.