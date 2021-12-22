Deterministic version of
JSON.stringify(), so you can get a consistent hash from stringified results.
Similar to json-stable-stringify but:
.toJSON (such as
RegExp).
$ npm install json-stringify-deterministic --save
const stringify = require('json-stringify-deterministic')
const obj = { c: 8, b: [{ z: 6, y: 5, x: 4 }, 7], a: 3 }
console.log(stringify(obj))
// => {"a":3,"b":[{"x":4,"y":5,"z":6},7],"c":8}
Required
Type:
object
The input
object to be serialized.
Type:
function
Default:
JSON.stringify
Determinate how to stringify primitives values.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Determinate how to resolve cycles.
Under
true, when a cycle is detected,
[Circular] will be inserted in the node.
Type:
function
Custom comparison function for object keys.
Your function
opts.compare is called with these parameters:
opts.cmp({ key: akey, value: avalue }, { key: bkey, value: bvalue })
For example, to sort on the object key names in reverse order you could write:
const stringify = require('json-stringify-deterministic')
const obj = { c: 8, b: [{z: 6,y: 5,x: 4}, 7], a: 3 }
const objSerializer = stringify(obj, function (a, b) {
return a.key < b.key ? 1 : -1
})
console.log(objSerializer)
// => {"c":8,"b":[{"z":6,"y":5,"x":4},7],"a":3}
Or if you wanted to sort on the object values in reverse order, you could write:
const stringify = require('json-stringify-deterministic')
const obj = { d: 6, c: 5, b: [{ z: 3, y: 2, x: 1 }, 9], a: 10 }
const objtSerializer = stringify(obj, function (a, b) {
return a.value < b.value ? 1 : -1
})
console.log(objtSerializer)
// => {"d":6,"c":5,"b":[{"z":3,"y":2,"x":1},9],"a":10}
Type:
string
Default:
''
If you specify
opts.space, it will indent the output for pretty-printing.
Valid values are strings (e.g.
{space: \t}). For example:
const stringify = require('json-stringify-deterministic')
const obj = { b: 1, a: { foo: 'bar', and: [1, 2, 3] } }
const objSerializer = stringify(obj, { space: ' ' })
console.log(objSerializer)
// => {
// "a": {
// "and": [
// 1,
// 2,
// 3
// ],
// "foo": "bar"
// },
// "b": 1
// }
Type:
function
The replacer parameter is a function
opts.replacer(key, value) that behaves
the same as the replacer
from the core JSON object.
